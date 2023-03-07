Riley Keough Just Wore This Polarizing ‘90s Trend With the Comfy Shoe That’s Always Sold Out

But we found a black pair fully in stock.

By
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas is a senior commerce writer at InStyle, where she pitches, writes, and strategizes around all things fashion, beauty, and celebrity, always approaching her shopping content in a fresh and exciting voice.
Published on March 7, 2023 @ 03:00PM

Riley Keough
Riley Keough. Photo:

MEGA

My Tuesday morning started like any other. I woke up around 7 a.m. to my alarm, made my Earl Grey tea, sipped it while listening to mellow music, hopped in the shower, got dressed, hopped on the train, arrived at work, and started, well, working. There was nothing unusual about my day — until I saw a photo of Riley Keough’s polarizing outfit and decided I now need the most “unusual” overall iteration that’s out there. 

After seeing this opinion-stirring ‘fit, you won’t be able to deny what I’m about to say: Keough is proving herself to be one to watch in the fashion world. The Daisy Jones & The Six star wowed fans with her plunging LBD and matching opera gloves during the show’s premiere a few weeks ago, and she certainly just wowed them again with a totally different look, proving she really can pull off anything.

Keough went for comfort with her latest Los Angeles ensemble, opting for a maxi overall dress (yes, really) from Tibi. The $695 dress featured two roomy front pockets, thick straps, and a cool neckline that pulled inspiration from a typical denim waistline, with belt loop-inspired detailing. It was ultra-long! It was ultra-roomy! It appeared supremely comfy! And it definitely had ‘high school art teacher in the ‘90s’ vibes!

Keeping in line with the comfort-focused look, Keough slipped into those highly coveted Birkenstock Boston Clogs that keep selling out, thanks to a mix of celeb sightings and TikTok. While Birkenstocks have emerged as one of the hottest shoes of 2022 — and 2023 — this particular clog-like silhouette has enamored the world, probably thanks to its all-season design that can be worn year-round. Not to mention, it’s incredibly comfy and versatile, only further adding to its appeal. While almost every iteration of the Boston Clog is sold out (or nearly sold out), the black suede version is fully in stock, so I suggest you scoop it up sooner rather than later. 

All that to say, Keough just introduced a new comfy outfit formula for spring and summer that’s 100 percent worth trying out yourself. Denim overall dress + comfy clogs = a two-piece outfit you’ll live in thanks to its ease of wear. Below, shop dresses and Birkenstocks inspired by the Daisy Jones & The Six star’s polarizing ‘fit. 

Get the Look: 

Tibi Classic Wash Denim Overall Dress
Shop now: $695; tibi.com

Wash Lab ​​Pieced Mixed-Denim Jumper
Shop now: $148; nordstrom.com

Lily Parker Adjustable Denim Bib Overall Dress
Shop now: $39; amazon.com

Free People Wonderland Maxi Dress
Shop now: $188; freepeople.com

Anna-Kaci Denim Adjustable Strap Overall Dress
Shop now: $40 (Originally $50); amazon.com

Birkenstock Boston Soft Footbed Clog in Black Suede
Shop now: $158; nordstrom.com

Birkenstock Boston Clog in Antique White
Shop now: $142; nordstrom.com

Birkenstock Boston Clog in Tobacco Oiled Leather
Shop now: $158; zappos.com

Birkenstock Boston Genuine Shearling-Lined Clog
Shop now: $170; nordstrom.com

