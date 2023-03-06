Elle Fanning Wore a Trench Coat With Nothing Underneath and This Ultra-Sexy Accessory Trend

Elle Fanning really said “I’m here to serve” upon arriving at the Alexander McQueen show during Paris Fashion Week, to which I said, “Girl, yes you did.”

Fanning, who’s emerging as a fashion ‘It’ girl, proved her panache for out-there fashion — and TBH, I’m 100 percent here for these bold, daring, jaw-dropping fashion moments that get people talking. And let me tell you, I’m sure the actress’ attire did just that when she showed up pantless at fashion week. Wait for it — it’s good.

The pantless movement is in full throttle, and while Fanning did get in on it, she took a slightly slyer approach while wearing it out in public, opting for a black, ankle-grazing trench coat (a springtime must!) that she belted at the waist. The waist-cinching detail made the trench feel like a dress, but the leg opening kept it a bit more daring, especially paired with that sexy accessory she slipped into pre-show.

Peeking out from underneath her trench coat were sheer black thigh-high stockings, which I’ve been seeing a lot more of outside of the bedroom. Gasp. Hailey Bieber has worn the sexy trend a handful of times, but now with Fanning on board, there’s enough proof that this take on lingerie dressing is very much in for spring 2023. After all, it only makes sense that stockings are back, considering the sheer tights trend is also blowing up right now. Thigh-highs are a slightly sexier, more daring take, but they still provide a practical purpose by offering leg coverage while it’s too chilly to go fully bare-legged.

Fanning rounded out her pantless, thigh-high stockings outfit with chunky Alexander McQueen leather hardware booties, black cat-eye sunglasses, and two bold splashes of red courtesy of her crimson handbag and a coordinating lipstick that popped against her all-black outfit.

If you’re ready to try the lingerie trend, but don’t want to step out with a fully exposed bra or a visible thong, I get it. Instead, take note from Fanning and try thigh-high stockings to add a touch of sexiness to your look. Below, shop some options that are 100 percent worth adding to your drawer.

