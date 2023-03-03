Jennifer Lopez Wore the Cozy Pants You Probably Have Stuffed in Your Drawer With a $43,500 Bag

Don’t be fooled by the rocks that she’s got — Jennifer Lopez’s street style is a step above most people’s. From chunky dad shoes to wide-leg pants, Lopez always stays ahead of the fashion curve, and yesterday’s Los Angeles look was no different.

The singer stepped out wearing a $4,800 Gucci jacket full of leather decals and gold hardware. I wouldn’t expect anything less of J.Lo, as structured coats have been all the rage. From Gigi Hadid’s oversized style to Julia Fox’s floor-grazing option, topcoats are here to stay. But J.Lo added a twist by pairing the luxury jacket with a pair of all-too-relatable sweats.

If you’re like me, you have bottoms similar to J.Lo’s stuffed in your drawer, or you’re wearing them as we speak. However, Lopez redefined how to style the comfy-girl piece; instead of rocking her sweats with slides or sneakers, she tucked them into her Birkin and Brunello Cucinelli boots, elevating the cozy staple. Not to mention, Lopez’s $43,500 Hermes handbag definitely took the look from casual to chic (though you don’t need to spend that much to boost your own sweats look thanks to affordable lookalikes on Amazon).

Lopez continued to redefine the comfortable look with a pair of aviator sunglasses. The statement frames are a sure-fire way to enhance any look, as I’ve seen Gigi Hadid, Anne Hathaway, and now Lopez put it to the test. Best of all, it costs as little as $14 to try this fashion hack out for yourself.

Shop Lopez-inspired sweats and accessories below to take your lounge looks to the next level.

