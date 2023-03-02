Fashion Look of the Day Julia Fox’s Dominatrix-Style Outfit Featured a Skin-Tight Latex Dress and Dramatic Trench Coat It’s one of her boldest looks yet. By Ruby McAuliffe Ruby McAuliffe Ruby McAuliffe is an associate commerce fashion writer at InStyle and Shape. She covers shopping trends surrounding style, beauty, and celebrity. Before joining the InStyle and Shape teams, she was a commerce reporter at the New York Post. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on March 2, 2023 @ 04:00PM Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Getty Images As a fashion editor, I’ve seen just about everything. The return of Y2K? You bet. Timeless, celebrity-worn brands? That, too. Repeated outfits? You can count on it. It takes a lot to impress me because I study style like clockwork, but there’s one celebrity that always catches me off guard: Julia Fox. She knows how to make the fashion world quake, whether she’s wearing a dress made of belts or an actual tail — and yesterday's look was no different. Fox stepped out during Paris Fashion Week wearing a red-hot latex gown, featuring a super-high turtleneck and flared-bottom hem. Making the ‘fit all the more dramatic, the Uncut Gems star reached for a coordinating floor-length trench coat, shiny red gloves, chili-red boots, and an asymmetrical handbag. In other words, she was seeing red in her dominatrix-style outfit. This isn’t the first time Fox opted for latex: She donned a one-armed latex top in April and wore a similar red hue and a puff-sleeve ‘fit last May. Not to mention, her barely there two-piece set was, of course, made of the same material. Fox is on a mission to make the patent fabric a trend, and IMO, she’s doing a pretty outstanding job. Katy Perry and Kim Kardashian were just seen wearing super-shiny pants, while Kylie Jenner sported latex lingerie in January. I can’t say with certainty that they got their inspo from Fox, but I have a pretty good feeling she put the style on the map. Now, it’s your turn to try your hand at the latex trend by shopping Fox-inspired pieces below, where you’ll find everything from dresses and pants to tops and boots. Get the Look: Spanx Faux Patent Leather LeggingsShop now: $90 (Originally $128); spanx.com Hde Latex Mini DressShop now: $25; amazon.com House of CB Latex Halter Crop TopShop now: $119; nordstrom.com Bslingerie Zip-Up BodysuitShop now: $31; amazon.com Skims Faux Leather Mock-Neck BodysuitShop now: $98; skims.com Commando Faux Patent-Leather Cropped TankShop now: $88; saksfifthavenue.com Naked Wardrobe Faux Leather Bodysuit Shop now: $82; nordstrom.com Makemechic Leather Bodycon SkirtShop now: $27; amazon.com Commando Control-Top Faux Leather LeggingsShop now: $118; nordstrom.com Alice and Olivia Deanna Vegan Leather PantsShop now: $330; saksfifthavenue.com Wskeisp Thigh-High BootsShop now: $72 with coupon (Originally $100); amazon.com Rsxes Pointed-Toe BootsShop now: $60; amazon.com Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks Bethenny Frankel Says This Gentle $16 Cleanser Is the Only One She'll Buy for Her Daughter's Sensitive Skin Eva Longoria Swears by This Hyaluronic Acid-Packed Eye Serum That Feels “So Delicious” The Brand Behind Cindy Crawford's Big, Voluminous Hair Is on Rare Sale for a Limited Time