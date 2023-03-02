Julia Fox’s Dominatrix-Style Outfit Featured a Skin-Tight Latex Dress and Dramatic Trench Coat

It’s one of her boldest looks yet.

Published on March 2, 2023 @ 04:00PM

LOTD 3/2: Julia Fox
As a fashion editor, I’ve seen just about everything. The return of Y2K? You bet. Timeless, celebrity-worn brands? That, too. Repeated outfits? You can count on it. It takes a lot to impress me because I study style like clockwork, but there’s one celebrity that always catches me off guard: Julia Fox. She knows how to make the fashion world quake, whether she’s wearing a dress made of belts or an actual tail — and yesterday's look was no different. 

Fox stepped out during Paris Fashion Week wearing a red-hot latex gown, featuring a super-high turtleneck and flared-bottom hem. Making the ‘fit all the more dramatic, the Uncut Gems star reached for a coordinating floor-length trench coat, shiny red gloves, chili-red boots, and an asymmetrical handbag. In other words, she was seeing red in her dominatrix-style outfit

This isn’t the first time Fox opted for latex: She donned a one-armed latex top in April and wore a similar red hue and a puff-sleeve ‘fit last May. Not to mention, her barely there two-piece set was, of course, made of the same material. Fox is on a mission to make the patent fabric a trend, and IMO, she’s doing a pretty outstanding job. Katy Perry and Kim Kardashian were just seen wearing super-shiny pants, while Kylie Jenner sported latex lingerie in January. I can’t say with certainty that they got their inspo from Fox, but I have a pretty good feeling she put the style on the map.

Now, it’s your turn to try your hand at the latex trend by shopping Fox-inspired pieces below, where you’ll find everything from dresses and pants to tops and boots.

