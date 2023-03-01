Gigi Hadid’s Pantless Look Included the Most Practical Version of This Amal Clooney-Worn Shoe Trend

I’m loyal to a handful of footwear styles: my crisp, white sneakers, my tried-and-true black ankle boots, and my Uggs — especially this time of year. But, I’m about to say au revoir to all of them because there’s only one trend on my mind right now — and I have Amal Clooney (and now Gigi Hadid) to thank for that.

Hadid was the latest to be spotted in a pair of Mary Janes, the unassuming shoes taking Hollywood by storm in recent months. The supermodel opted for a rule-breaking, all-white look white out in NYC — and we say, “rule breaking,” because technically you’re not supposed to wear white after Labor Day, but fashion rules are meant to be broken. She wore a white mini dress (shirt?), oversized, white blazer, white tights, and last but certainly not least, the aforementioned Mary Jane flats that are a slightly more sensible version of a pair Clooney recently wore with a similar mod-inspired mini dress.

Hadid’s low-to-the-ground shoes are proof that A) Balletcore is still having a moment and B) Mary Janes, of all silhouettes, are here to stay. Clooney wore a heeled version just last week, but now Hadid is showing us how to get in on the trend with a more practical option that allows for easy walking and even easier wearing. And honestly, I’m glad about it because there’s something about Mary Jane flats, in particular, that really strikes my fancy.

Before you write off the Mary Jane trend because it’s too ‘childlike,’ I’m here to assure you that it’s not. Sure, it might remind you of the footwear styles your mom dressed you in for a dance recital way back when, but the Mary Janes of 2023 are not like those. They have trendy detailing! They’re more elevated! They have evolved — just like you! So, why not give them another try? After all, you’ll be seeing a lot more of them as the temperatures rise.

Shop some of the best Mary Jane ballet flats below from Larroudé, Steve Madden, Frame, and The Row.

