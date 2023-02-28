Fashion Look of the Day Anne Hathaway Just Single-Handedly Convinced Me That I’m Wearing My Jeans Incorrectly It’s time to cuff. By Eva Thomas Eva Thomas Eva Thomas is a senior commerce writer at InStyle, where she pitches, writes, and strategizes around all things fashion, beauty, and celebrity, always approaching her shopping content in a fresh and exciting voice. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on February 28, 2023 @ 03:45PM Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Anne Hathaway. Photo: Splash News If you’re able to convince me of something, consider it a superpower. No, I’m not close-minded or stubborn; I just have my opinions, and I’m pretty firm about them. And that makes what I’m about to say all the more, well, gasp-worthy. I never thought I would stray from my favorite blues because of a celebrity sighting, but Anne Hathaway just officially convinced me to step up my cuffed-jeans game. I’ve been loyal to my simple, no-fuss wide-leg and boyfriend silhouettes, but seeing Hathaway walk around New York City in her wide-leg denim with cuffed hems reminded me that, hey, a subtle fold at the bottom can really add a touch of nonchalant. The actress, who was snapped mid phone call while walking around the Big Apple, looked as cozy, cute, and casual as ever. She was basically wearing my dream outfit, because it’s the easiest, most accessible combination to wear — and that’s something I always strive for when I get dressed. But before we dig deeper into her denim of choice, let’s address the other outfit essentials. She wore a long, cozy wool coat (because NYC temperatures have really dipped), a blue button-down underneath, a green patterned silk scarf, and no-fail white sneakers that really popped against her wide-leg jeans with cuffed hems. We know that wide-leg jeans like Hathaway’s have been trending for a while now, but the actress ushered in — or rather, reminded me — about this cool-kid variation that puts a bit of emphasis on the footwear. Thanks to the folded bottom, your footwear of choice doesn’t disappear underneath an overly billowy silhouette, but that’s not the only reason they’re worth trying. The contrasting blues — lighter at the hem and darker down the legs — adds a bit more dimension to the pants and keeps them from falling flat. What’s more, the practical aspect is undeniable: You won’t have to deal with your denim touching the ground and possibly tripping over extra-long hemlines. Bless! Really, there’s no losing with cuffed jeans, which is why I decided to round up some of the best styles inspired by Hathaway’s pair. Shop them below, because, yes, it’s cuffing season. Get the Look: Wetherly Vincent High-Waist Roll-Cuff Wide-Leg JeansShop now: $108; nordstrom.com Frame High-Waist Cuffed Wide-Leg JeansShop now: $298; nordstrom.com J.Crew Point Sur Vista Straight JeanShop now: $158 (Originally $248); jcrew.com AG Ex-Boyfriend Slouchy Slim JeansShop now: $235; nordstrom.com Closed A Better Blue Avery JeansShop now: $465; us.closed.com NYDJ Teresa Cuff Wide-Leg JeansShop now: $119; nordstrom.com Whistles Authentic Alba Turn Up JeansShop now: $131 (Originally $219); bloomingdales.com 1822 Denim Ripped Cuffed Slim-Fit Girlfriend JeansShop now: $59; nordstrom.com Ksubi Brooklyn Straight-Leg JeansShop now: $168 (Originally $240); nordstrom.com J.Crew Cuffed Slouchy Boyfriend JeanShop now: $148; jcrew.com NYDJ Cuffed Relaxed Straight-Leg JeansShop now: $119; nordstrom.com Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks I Use Emily Ratajkowski’s Go-To Serum to Soothe Stressed-Out Skin — and It Contains a Surprising Ingredient Shoppers Say They're "Getting More Compliments" on Their Skin Thanks to Olivia Culpo's $15 Moisturizer Nurses Can’t Believe How Well This $4 Hand Cream Restores Moisture to Over-Sanitized Hands