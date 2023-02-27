Gigi Hadid’s Leggy Outfit Features the Bold Color Trend That’ll be Everywhere in 6 Months

Two words: red hot.

By
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas is a senior commerce writer at InStyle, where she pitches, writes, and strategizes around all things fashion, beauty, and celebrity, always approaching her shopping content in a fresh and exciting voice.
Published on February 27, 2023

Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid. Photo:

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Sometimes, the weather confuses me, which means I’m confused when I get dressed. Just yesterday, I was standing in front of my closet, unsure of what to wear because it was cold — but not that cold — and I knew I would be indoors most of the day, so I would probably end up getting hot. Ugh. I decided to wear a simple white tee, with nothing besides a black, wool, winter coat over top. Yes, I get that there are some contradictions here, but it was the best thing I could have worn in this situation. 

Confusing, contradictory outfits aren’t new. In fact, Gigi Hadid just wore one that’s peak baffling. The supermodel was photographed arriving on the set of Good Morning America, and there was certainly a lot going on with her all-gray winter (spring?) outfit that included an unusual sweater. She went with an ultra-cropped, short-sleeve knit that some might find silly because, well, lots of skin was exposed. What’s more, she styled the cropped sweater with a matching gray pencil skirt that had the highest slit ever. The exposed leg detailing went all the way to her waistline and was held together by three medium-size bows, a sweet detail that juxtaposed the inherently sexy nature of a thigh-high slit. 

Hadid rounded out her winter-spring ‘fit with ultra sheer Calzedonia tights and chunky-knit gloves (gloves are coming back, after all), but the other standout detail was her footwear of choice: bright-red heels that had subtle metallic sheen. 

Fiery-hot red was all over the Fall/Winter 2023 runways, which means you’re going to be seeing a lot more of the color in the next few months — whether that’s in the form of dresses, skirts, jackets, or shoes. Hadid chose to incorporate it into her look in a more “subtle” way, opting for crimson heels that still popped against her monochrome gray pieces. 

If you’re starting to lean into wearing more color — like me! — but aren’t ready to go full head-to-toe red, Hadid’s red shoe moment is right for you because you can wear the hue in any type of footwear silhouette, be it a pump, boot, flat, or loafer. It’s the ideal way to lean into this major color trend that’s going to be popping up everywhere. 

Ready to add some red shoes to your collection? Shop some of the ones I’m eyeing below.

Get the Look:

Kurt Geiger London Shoreditch Pointed Toe Pump
Shop now: $175; nordstrom.com

Christian Louboutin So Kate Psychic Pointed-Toe Pump
Shop now: $845; nordstrom.com

M.Gemi the Felize Suede Loafer
Shop now: $228; mgemi.com

Nine West Yaway Ankle-Strap Sandal
Shop now: $95; nordstrom.com

Staud Karine Leather Heels
Shop now: $245 (Originally $350); saksfifthavenue.com

Jeffrey Campbell Acclaimed Pointed-Toe Pump
Shop now: $160; nordstrom.com

M.Gemi the Lustro 70-Millimeter Pump
Shop now: $328; mgemi.com

Larroudé x Jennifer Fisher Boot
Shop now: $635; larroude.com

