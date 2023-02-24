Fashion Look of the Day Cate Blanchett Just Went Backless in a Frilly Skirt and the Quintessential Y2K Belt People Love to Hate Her ombré skirt was layered to the max. By Ruby McAuliffe Ruby McAuliffe Ruby McAuliffe is an associate commerce fashion writer at InStyle and Shape. She covers shopping trends surrounding style, beauty, and celebrity. Before joining the InStyle and Shape teams, she was a commerce reporter at the New York Post. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on February 24, 2023 @ 04:00PM Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Cate Blanchett. Photo: Franziska Krug/Getty Images If you think style basics have to be boring, think again. Blue jeans can be turned into a pearl oasis, typical boots can be morphed into a super tall fashion statement, and easy, matching sets can look totally chic. And most recently, Cate Blanchett taught me that black turtlenecks can even be jaw-droppingly gorgeous. Blanchett posed for the cameras at the Tár film premiere wearing a risqué turtleneck that completely exposed her back and hugged every inch of her figure. She’s officially made me want to snag my own sexy and sophisticated turtleneck, as it can be paired with just about anything. A pair of wide-leg jeans? Absolutely. How about a zebra-print skirt? That, too. But The Lord of the Rings actress didn’t go with denim or animal print; instead, she reached for a super-frilly skirt. Blanchett’s skirt was full of at least 12 tulle layers, each with its own ombré color scheme. And if my detective skills are correct, she wore this exact violet skirt to the 2018 Cannes Film Festival — yes, Blanchett is an outfit-repeater, and I am so here for it. In 2018, she also paired it with a similar long-sleeve top and velvet belt, but this time, she reached for a Y2K classic: a chunky leather belt with a round buckle. While some may be against the return of oversized accessories, Blanchett makes a strong point for their comeback. And honestly, I may add one to my wardrobe ASAP. Shop similar fashion finds inspired by Blanchett’s red carpet look, below. Get the Look: Ebossy Ruffled Tulle Skirt Shop now: $26; amazon.com By Anthropologie Ruffled Tulle Midi Skirt Shop now: $180; anthropologie.com Scarlet Darkness Maxi Skirt Shop now: $33 with coupon (Originally $37); amazon.com Ulla Johnson Simon Tiered Silk Skirt Shop now: $650; nordstrom.com Wulun Backless Turtleneck Bodysuit Shop now: $20; amazon.com Reformation Osteria Open-Back Sweater Shop now: $228; thereformation.com Lovers and Friends Olivia Top Shop now: $118; revolve.com Moonsix Round Buckle Belt Shop now: $15 with coupon (Originally $16); amazon.com Treasure and Bond Round Buckle Suede Belt Shop now: $59; nordstrom.com Grace Karin Elastic Belt Shop now: $15; amazon.com Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks Hailey Bieber’s Been Living in These Pastry-Inspired Earrings That Are a Fun Take on French Girl Style Drew Barrymore Just Revealed Her Favorite Beauty Picks Starting at $7 — Including One That “Saves” Her Skin I Replaced My Kitten Heels With These Shockingly Comfortable Platform Mules That Are Now 64% Off