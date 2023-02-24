Cate Blanchett Just Went Backless in a Frilly Skirt and the Quintessential Y2K Belt People Love to Hate

Her ombré skirt was layered to the max.

By
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe is an associate commerce fashion writer at InStyle and Shape. She covers shopping trends surrounding style, beauty, and celebrity. Before joining the InStyle and Shape teams, she was a commerce reporter at the New York Post. 
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on February 24, 2023 @ 04:00PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Cate Blanchett
Cate Blanchett. Photo:

Franziska Krug/Getty Images

If you think style basics have to be boring, think again. Blue jeans can be turned into a pearl oasis, typical boots can be morphed into a super tall fashion statement, and easy, matching sets can look totally chic. And most recently, Cate Blanchett taught me that black turtlenecks can even be jaw-droppingly gorgeous. 

Blanchett posed for the cameras at the Tár film premiere wearing a risqué turtleneck that completely exposed her back and hugged every inch of her figure. She’s officially made me want to snag my own sexy and sophisticated turtleneck, as it can be paired with just about anything. A pair of wide-leg jeans? Absolutely. How about a zebra-print skirt? That, too. But The Lord of the Rings actress didn’t go with denim or animal print; instead, she reached for a super-frilly skirt. 

Blanchett’s skirt was full of at least 12 tulle layers, each with its own ombré color scheme. And if my detective skills are correct, she wore this exact violet skirt to the 2018 Cannes Film Festival — yes, Blanchett is an outfit-repeater, and I am so here for it. In 2018, she also paired it with a similar long-sleeve top and velvet belt, but this time, she reached for a Y2K classic: a chunky leather belt with a round buckle. While some may be against the return of oversized accessories, Blanchett makes a strong point for their comeback. And honestly, I may add one to my wardrobe ASAP. 

Shop similar fashion finds inspired by Blanchett’s red carpet look, below. 

Get the Look: 

Ebossy Ruffled Tulle Skirt

Shop now: $26; amazon.com

By Anthropologie Ruffled Tulle Midi Skirt

Shop now: $180; anthropologie.com

Scarlet Darkness Maxi Skirt

Shop now: $33 with coupon (Originally $37); amazon.com

Ulla Johnson Simon Tiered Silk Skirt

Shop now: $650; nordstrom.com

Wulun Backless Turtleneck Bodysuit 

Shop now: $20; amazon.com

Reformation Osteria Open-Back Sweater

Shop now: $228; thereformation.com

Lovers and Friends Olivia Top

Shop now: $118; revolve.com

Moonsix Round Buckle Belt

Shop now: $15 with coupon (Originally $16); amazon.com

Treasure and Bond Round Buckle Suede Belt

Shop now: $59; nordstrom.com

Grace Karin Elastic Belt

Shop now: $15; amazon.com

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Hailey Bieber Lives in This Pastry-Inspired Earring
Hailey Bieber’s Been Living in These Pastry-Inspired Earrings That Are a Fun Take on French Girl Style
Drew Barrymore Just Dropped an Entire List of Affordable Beauty Must-Haves That âWonât Let You Downâ (Update: 3 images)
Drew Barrymore Just Revealed Her Favorite Beauty Picks Starting at $7 — Including One That “Saves” Her Skin
Replaced My Kitten Heels With These Shockingly Comfortable Platform Mules That Are Now 64% Off
I Replaced My Kitten Heels With These Shockingly Comfortable Platform Mules That Are Now 64% Off
Related Articles
Mgemi Sneaker Exclusive
The Italian Shoe Brand Celebs Love Has a New, Ultra-Comfy Dad Sneaker That InStyle Readers Can Shop First
Emma Roberts
Emma Roberts Ushered in Spring With a Pastel Dress and the Metallic Shoe Trend Celebs Can’t Stop Wearing
Jennifer Lopez Brought Back One of the 2020âs Hottest Trends in a Brand Celebrities Canât Stop Wearing
Jennifer Lopez Just Paired a $38,450 Bag With One of 2020's Biggest (and Comfiest) Trends
Almost Every Celebrity Owns a Pair of These Super Controversial Shoes â and Theyâre on Mega Sale Right Now
The Controversial Sneakers Megan Fox, Mila Kunis, and Jennifer Lopez Have Worn Are Secretly on Sale
Amazon Shoppers Walked â20 Milesâ in These Khloe Kardashian-Worn Sneakers With Zero "Aches"
Amazon Shoppers Say They Can Walk “20 Miles” With Zero “Aches" in These Khloé Kardashian-Worn Sneakers
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton Just Wore the 3-Piece Outfit Formula I Always Go Back to
Nurses Say These Sneakers Are 'Very Comfortable' During 12-Hour Shifts â and They're Nearly $60 Off
The "Very Comfortable" Sneakers Nurses Rely on for 12-Hour Shifts Are Nearly 60% Off at Amazon
J.Crew Just Slashed an Extra 60% Off Its Sale Section â and It Includes Meghan Markleâs Rain Jacket
J.Crew Slashed an Extra 60% Off Its Sale Items for the Next 6 Hours — Including Meghan Markle’s Rain Coat
LOTD-Amal Clooney
Amal Clooney Paired a Micro Mini Dress With Spring 2023’s Biggest Shoe Trend
Editor-Loved Amazon President's Day Deals
I Spend 8 Hours a Day on Amazon, and These Are the 10 Presidents’ Day Deals Worth Shopping
Best Robes For Women
The 16 Best Robes For Women of 2023 to Lounge In
Nordstrom Rack President's Day Sale
Nordstrom Rack Just Slashed Prices on Tons of Fashion Brands Ahead of Presidents' Day — Starting at $10
LOTD 2/17: Katy Perry
Katy Perry Is on Board With This Controversial Y2K Trend That’s Everywhere Right Now
Oprah's Favorite Spanx Pants are 30% Off Along With Other Major Discounts on Best-Sellers
Oprah's Favorite Spanx Pants Are 30% Off, Plus Discounts on More Celeb-Loved Best Sellers
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez Wore a Super Convenient Version of the Wide-Leg Jeans Almost Every Celebrity Owns
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez Stepped Out in a $635 Pair of White Sneakers, but We Found Similar Options Starting at $35