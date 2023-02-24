Cate Blanchett Just Went Backless in a Frilly Skirt and the Quintessential Y2K Belt People Love to Hate

If you think style basics have to be boring, think again. Blue jeans can be turned into a pearl oasis, typical boots can be morphed into a super tall fashion statement, and easy, matching sets can look totally chic. And most recently, Cate Blanchett taught me that black turtlenecks can even be jaw-droppingly gorgeous.

Blanchett posed for the cameras at the Tár film premiere wearing a risqué turtleneck that completely exposed her back and hugged every inch of her figure. She’s officially made me want to snag my own sexy and sophisticated turtleneck, as it can be paired with just about anything. A pair of wide-leg jeans? Absolutely. How about a zebra-print skirt? That, too. But The Lord of the Rings actress didn’t go with denim or animal print; instead, she reached for a super-frilly skirt.

Blanchett’s skirt was full of at least 12 tulle layers, each with its own ombré color scheme. And if my detective skills are correct, she wore this exact violet skirt to the 2018 Cannes Film Festival — yes, Blanchett is an outfit-repeater, and I am so here for it. In 2018, she also paired it with a similar long-sleeve top and velvet belt, but this time, she reached for a Y2K classic: a chunky leather belt with a round buckle. While some may be against the return of oversized accessories, Blanchett makes a strong point for their comeback. And honestly, I may add one to my wardrobe ASAP.

Shop similar fashion finds inspired by Blanchett’s red carpet look, below.

Get the Look:

Ebossy Ruffled Tulle Skirt

Shop now: $26; amazon.com

By Anthropologie Ruffled Tulle Midi Skirt

Shop now: $180; anthropologie.com

Scarlet Darkness Maxi Skirt

Shop now: $33 with coupon (Originally $37); amazon.com

Ulla Johnson Simon Tiered Silk Skirt

Shop now: $650; nordstrom.com

Wulun Backless Turtleneck Bodysuit

Shop now: $20; amazon.com

Reformation Osteria Open-Back Sweater

Shop now: $228; thereformation.com

Lovers and Friends Olivia Top

Shop now: $118; revolve.com

Moonsix Round Buckle Belt

Shop now: $15 with coupon (Originally $16); amazon.com

Treasure and Bond Round Buckle Suede Belt

Shop now: $59; nordstrom.com

Grace Karin Elastic Belt

Shop now: $15; amazon.com