Emma Roberts Ushered in Spring With a Pastel Dress and the Metallic Shoe Trend Celebs Can't Stop Wearing

She took Milan Fashion Week to new heights.

By
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe is an associate commerce fashion writer at InStyle and Shape. She covers shopping trends surrounding style, beauty, and celebrity. Before joining the InStyle and Shape teams, she was a commerce reporter at the New York Post. 
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on February 23, 2023

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Emma Roberts
Emma Roberts. Photo:

John Phillips/Getty Images

We were just bundling up in marshmallow coats and chunky boots — so how is it almost spring already? Your guess is as good as mine; it feels like this year has been whizzing by. But nonetheless, the season of florals and bright colors is here, and Emma Roberts officially proved it with her Milan Fashion Week attire. 

Yesterday, the Maybe I Do actress stepped out in a Tiffany-blue strapless satin gown, which featured a tucked hemline and decorative stitching. I haven’t seen a vivid-colored piece like this in a while — celebrities have all been about classic neutrals this winter. But Roberts’ latest look has me inclined to believe that we’re about to see a wave in soft yellows, electric pinks, and, like the stars’ statement garment, gorgeous blues.

Roberts isn’t only ushering in the spring season, but she’s also tapping a celebrity-loved footwear trend: metallic shoes. Everyone from Anne Hathaway to Katie Holmes has been opting for this blinding style movement, and now it’s Roberts’ turn. With an enclosed toe box, single strap, and short heel, the actress’ striking pumps take her ensemble to another level. 

For accessories, Roberts reached for a chain link gold necklace and, my personal favorite, a yellow Prada bag. It was bejeweled with hundreds of rhinestones and featured a unique square body, which reminded me of this similar Amazon find. To complete the ‘fit, she layered on a khaki overcoat, but of course, she let it hang off of her shoulder just like any true fashion guru would.

Shop Roberts’ inspired pieces below, and welcome spring into your own wardrobe by trying your hand (er, foot) at the go-to metallic shoe trend. 

Get the Look: 

Bec and Bridge Moondance Strapless Midi Dress

Shop now: $280; revolve.com


Amanda Uprichard Mandy Silk Strapless Midi Dress

Shop now: $261 with code FORYOU (Originally $326); saksfifthavenue.com


Houstil Store Halter Bodycon Dress

Shop now: $42 with coupon (Originally $129); amazon.com


Michael Costello x Revolve Porter Dress

Shop now: $131 (Originally $218); revolve.com


SheIn Criss-Cross Maxi Dress

Shop now: $32; amazon.com


Lulus Beyond Classy Satin Halter Midi Dress

Shop now: $72; nordstrom.com


Reformation Casette Silk Dress

Shop now: $328; reformation.com


Elisabet Tang Metallic Stiletto Heels

Shop now: $47; amazon.com


Sam Edelman Terra Slingback Pump

Shop now: $140; nordstrom.com


Reformation Mallori Closed-Toe Heel

Shop now: $278; reformation.com

