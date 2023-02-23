Fashion Look of the Day Emma Roberts Ushered in Spring With a Pastel Dress and the Metallic Shoe Trend Celebs Can’t Stop Wearing She took Milan Fashion Week to new heights. By Ruby McAuliffe Ruby McAuliffe Ruby McAuliffe is an associate commerce fashion writer at InStyle and Shape. She covers shopping trends surrounding style, beauty, and celebrity. Before joining the InStyle and Shape teams, she was a commerce reporter at the New York Post. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on February 23, 2023 @ 03:00PM Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Emma Roberts. Photo: John Phillips/Getty Images We were just bundling up in marshmallow coats and chunky boots — so how is it almost spring already? Your guess is as good as mine; it feels like this year has been whizzing by. But nonetheless, the season of florals and bright colors is here, and Emma Roberts officially proved it with her Milan Fashion Week attire. Yesterday, the Maybe I Do actress stepped out in a Tiffany-blue strapless satin gown, which featured a tucked hemline and decorative stitching. I haven’t seen a vivid-colored piece like this in a while — celebrities have all been about classic neutrals this winter. But Roberts’ latest look has me inclined to believe that we’re about to see a wave in soft yellows, electric pinks, and, like the stars’ statement garment, gorgeous blues. Roberts isn’t only ushering in the spring season, but she’s also tapping a celebrity-loved footwear trend: metallic shoes. Everyone from Anne Hathaway to Katie Holmes has been opting for this blinding style movement, and now it’s Roberts’ turn. With an enclosed toe box, single strap, and short heel, the actress’ striking pumps take her ensemble to another level. For accessories, Roberts reached for a chain link gold necklace and, my personal favorite, a yellow Prada bag. It was bejeweled with hundreds of rhinestones and featured a unique square body, which reminded me of this similar Amazon find. To complete the ‘fit, she layered on a khaki overcoat, but of course, she let it hang off of her shoulder just like any true fashion guru would. Shop Roberts’ inspired pieces below, and welcome spring into your own wardrobe by trying your hand (er, foot) at the go-to metallic shoe trend. Get the Look: Bec and Bridge Moondance Strapless Midi Dress Shop now: $280; revolve.com Amanda Uprichard Mandy Silk Strapless Midi Dress Shop now: $261 with code FORYOU (Originally $326); saksfifthavenue.com Houstil Store Halter Bodycon Dress Shop now: $42 with coupon (Originally $129); amazon.com Michael Costello x Revolve Porter Dress Shop now: $131 (Originally $218); revolve.com SheIn Criss-Cross Maxi Dress Shop now: $32; amazon.com Lulus Beyond Classy Satin Halter Midi Dress Shop now: $72; nordstrom.com Reformation Casette Silk Dress Shop now: $328; reformation.com Elisabet Tang Metallic Stiletto Heels Shop now: $47; amazon.com Sam Edelman Terra Slingback Pump Shop now: $140; nordstrom.com Reformation Mallori Closed-Toe Heel Shop now: $278; reformation.com Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks 65-Year-Old Shoppers Say This French Serum Revived Their Complexion and Restored Their Glow The Controversial Sneakers Megan Fox, Mila Kunis, and Jennifer Lopez Have Worn Are Secretly on Sale People Say This Conditioning Lash Primer Makes It Look Like They "Have Falsies On," and It's $21 Now