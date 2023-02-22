Fashion Look of the Day Kate Middleton Just Wore the 3-Piece Outfit Formula I Always Go Back to It never lets me down. By Eva Thomas Eva Thomas Eva Thomas is a senior commerce writer at InStyle, where she pitches, writes, and strategizes around all things fashion, beauty, and celebrity, always approaching her shopping content in a fresh and exciting voice. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on February 22, 2023 @ 03:45PM Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Kate Middleton. Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage I like fashion! I like getting dressed up! But some days, I don’t want to deal with either, which means I just want an easy, peasy look that’s not overly loud or overly difficult to put together. That’s why I regularly fall back on a three-piece formula that Kate Middleton also wears on repeat, and while yes, the Princess of Wales and I don’t have a lot in common, we’re clearly on the same page with this. So you should be, too. Middleton was photographed during a visit to the Oxford House Nursing Home on February 21, and to say she looked the epitome of easy-going-chic for her latest royal outing wouldn’t do her low-key-but-elevated ensemble justice — at all. The Princess wore an all-black base, which consisted of a fitted turtleneck sweater that she tucked into her wide-leg trousers for a seamless, streamlined ‘fit. She topped off the all-black staples with a mid-length camel coat, a wintertime staple that instantly elevates anything you wear (pinky promise). That’s why I always fall back on my camel coats — yes, I own multiple — whenever my outfit feels too “simple” or “basic.” The elegant top layer infuses every look with an instant touch of refinement. No wonder Middleton is a regular camel coat wearer. But let's get back to the most important learning lesson from the royal’s latest outfit: Her three-piece outfit, which consists of a turtleneck, trousers, and camel coat, is all you need when you feel like you have nothing to wear. I deal with days like that more often than I would like, but I’ve realized that having something to fall back on, like this unfussy but ultra-chic combo, is an absolute game-changer. I don’t deal with all the ughs I’m usually faced with! I don’t need to pull apart my entire wardrobe! I just put on the aforementioned staples, and I’m good to go. Having a trusty outfit formula on hand is a fashion secret that Middleton and I clearly share. Below, shop the best turtlenecks, trousers, and camel coats with which to recreate my and Middleton’s go-to three-piece look. Get the Look: Splendid Fitted TurtleneckShop now: $60; nordstrom.com Spanx Suit Yourself Long-Sleeve Turtleneck Thong BodysuitShop now: $88; spanx.com Jones New York Ruched Turtleneck TopShop now: $60; nordstrom.com Reformation Mason Wide-Leg PantsShop now: $178; nordstrom.com Open Edit Wide-Leg Work PantsShop now: $69; nordstrom.com Favorite Daughter The Shortie Favorite PantsShop now: $218; nordstrom.com Reformation Downing CoatShop now: $368; reformation.com Splendid x Cella Jane Lucinda Tie-Waist Wool CoatShop now: $142 (Originally $218); nordstrom.com Lauren Ralph Lauren Wool-Blend Longline CoatShop now: $250 (Originally $420); nordstrom.com Vince Recycled Wool-Blend Long CoatShop now: $995; nordstrom.com Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks This Hair Growth Treatment From the Brand Jennifer Garner Said "Changed Her Hair" Is 20% Off Jennifer Lopez Wore a Super Convenient Version of the Wide-Leg Jeans Almost Every Celebrity Owns Paris Hilton’s Go-To Designer Says Her Best-Kept Style Secret Is This ‘90s Shoe Trend