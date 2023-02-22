Kate Middleton Just Wore the 3-Piece Outfit Formula I Always Go Back to

I like fashion! I like getting dressed up! But some days, I don’t want to deal with either, which means I just want an easy, peasy look that’s not overly loud or overly difficult to put together. That’s why I regularly fall back on a three-piece formula that Kate Middleton also wears on repeat, and while yes, the Princess of Wales and I don’t have a lot in common, we’re clearly on the same page with this. So you should be, too.

Middleton was photographed during a visit to the Oxford House Nursing Home on February 21, and to say she looked the epitome of easy-going-chic for her latest royal outing wouldn’t do her low-key-but-elevated ensemble justice — at all. The Princess wore an all-black base, which consisted of a fitted turtleneck sweater that she tucked into her wide-leg trousers for a seamless, streamlined ‘fit.

She topped off the all-black staples with a mid-length camel coat, a wintertime staple that instantly elevates anything you wear (pinky promise). That’s why I always fall back on my camel coats — yes, I own multiple — whenever my outfit feels too “simple” or “basic.” The elegant top layer infuses every look with an instant touch of refinement. No wonder Middleton is a regular camel coat wearer.

But let's get back to the most important learning lesson from the royal’s latest outfit: Her three-piece outfit, which consists of a turtleneck, trousers, and camel coat, is all you need when you feel like you have nothing to wear. I deal with days like that more often than I would like, but I’ve realized that having something to fall back on, like this unfussy but ultra-chic combo, is an absolute game-changer. I don’t deal with all the ughs I’m usually faced with! I don’t need to pull apart my entire wardrobe! I just put on the aforementioned staples, and I’m good to go.

Having a trusty outfit formula on hand is a fashion secret that Middleton and I clearly share. Below, shop the best turtlenecks, trousers, and camel coats with which to recreate my and Middleton’s go-to three-piece look.

Get the Look:

Splendid Fitted Turtleneck

Shop now: $60; nordstrom.com

Spanx Suit Yourself Long-Sleeve Turtleneck Thong Bodysuit

Shop now: $88; spanx.com

Jones New York Ruched Turtleneck Top

Shop now: $60; nordstrom.com

Reformation Mason Wide-Leg Pants

Shop now: $178; nordstrom.com

Open Edit Wide-Leg Work Pants

Shop now: $69; nordstrom.com

Favorite Daughter The Shortie Favorite Pants

Shop now: $218; nordstrom.com

Reformation Downing Coat

Shop now: $368; reformation.com

Splendid x Cella Jane Lucinda Tie-Waist Wool Coat

Shop now: $142 (Originally $218); nordstrom.com

Lauren Ralph Lauren Wool-Blend Longline Coat

Shop now: $250 (Originally $420); nordstrom.com

Vince Recycled Wool-Blend Long Coat

Shop now: $995; nordstrom.com



