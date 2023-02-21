Amal Clooney Paired a Micro Mini Dress With Spring 2023’s Biggest Shoe Trend

This universally loved footwear find is one to watch.

Published on February 21, 2023 @ 03:45PM

LOTD-Amal Clooney
She’s baaaack. And by she, I mean queen Amal Clooney — who is a queen in my mind — and “is back” because, well, it’s been a minute since we’ve been blessed with a sighting of hers. What a way to start off the Monday (err, Tuesday) back after a long weekend! 

Clooney was photographed in New York City on February 20, strutting down the streets after she visited husband George Clooney on the set of his new movie, Wolves. If you were in the Big Apple over the weekend, you’ll know that Saturday was another above-average day in terms of temperature, which means her simple but chic ensemble was a fitting choice, even if seeing those shoes and a mini dress in the middle of February is not the norm. 

The human rights lawyer wore a short white mini dress that could have been plucked straight from the ‘60s — aka, it was the definition of mod-inspired. Opaque black tights and a printed tweed coat added seasonally-appropriate touches, but the real standout were those surprising heels that we don’t see all too often in the wintertime: Mary Janes pumps. 

Mary Janes have been trending for a few years now, with celebrities of all ages, like Sarah Jessica Parker, Jennifer Lawrence, and Katie Holmes, wearing variations of the shoe that your mom probably dressed you in when you were little. That said, these “adult” Mary Janes feel a bit more elevated than the ones you used to wear thanks to a slew of upgraded details that make them feel way more 2023 than 1990. But best of all — they’re truly ageless, making them a universally loved fashion find that’s 100 percent worth slipping into.

In Clooney’s case, her sleek black Mary Jane pumps have a chunky block heel that’s stylish and practical (after all, thicker heels are key to walking around NYC worry-free), plus double straps and a pointed-toe front that feel more grown up. Love! 

If you haven’t yet tried Mary Janes, this is your sign to invest in a pair or two before spring’s arrival. Because come warmer weather, this footwear style is going to be in serious demand, which means it might be harder for you to get your hands on it. Plus, you can wear your Mary Janes with tights, just like Clooney did, or frilly socks for a fun winter styling move; then come spring, remove the socks and tights and wear them on their own. 

Shop some cool Mary Janes from Steve Madden, Reformation, Gucci, and Schutz.

