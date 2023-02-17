Katy Perry Is on Board With This Controversial Y2K Trend That’s Everywhere Right Now

Katie Holmes recently wore the divisive print, too.

Published on February 17, 2023

LOTD 2/17: Katy Perry
Animal prints have long been thought of as glamorous and elegant. While the styles and means in which we obtain the prints (let’s stick to faux fur, shall we?) have evolved, the overall theme has stayed the same. Katy Perry just proved that to be true when she stepped out in Los Angeles wearing a zebra print two-piece outfit. 

Listen, I’m calling this a 2023 trend right here and right now. Katie Holmes recently wore embellished zebra-print pants, while Emily Ratajkowski stunned in knee-high zebra-print boots — and this was just in the last few days. But I get it; zebra-print isn’t for everyone. It’s a divisive fashion movement that some love and some hate. Nonetheless, it’s back, and I only anticipate more celebrities to don the coveted style in weeks to come.

The singer amped up her look even more by adding an asymmetrical metallic top, which is yet another trend that’s been simmering in celebrity street style lately. The piece was covered in glossy discs and chains, adding dimension to her ‘fit. Her boots were another show-stopping addition, as they jetted up her leg and featured a super skinny stiletto. For accessories, Perry reached for a pair of stacked silver hoop earrings and some lustrous black sunglasses. 

If I’ve learned anything from the star’s look, it’s that you can absolutely wear more than one statement piece in an outfit, and zebra print is making a strong comeback. So shop Perry-inspired pieces below and put your own fashion sense to the test.   

