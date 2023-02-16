Jennifer Lopez Wore a Super Convenient Version of the Wide-Leg Jeans Almost Every Celebrity Owns

It has so many pockets.

By
Ruby McAuliffe
Published on February 16, 2023 @ 03:01PM

Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez. Photo:

Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

IMO, there is truly no one more iconic than Jennifer Lopez; almost everyone has some great memory of her music, style, or influence in their lives. So, when she steps out onto the scene, it’s a complete moment — and yesterday, Jenny from the Block was spotted wearing the ‘90s-style jean trend that’s just about everywhere.

From Anne Hathaway and Katie Holmes to celebrity designers, wide-leg pants are making a comeback. Maybe it’s because of their super-comfortable fit, or perhaps it’s the irresistible silhouette they give any look. Either way, they’re here and they’re not going anywhere. 

Lopez opted for a super baggy pair that was conveniently covered in pockets and a symmetrical stitching pattern. They almost look like they could be made of a stretchy jegging-like material, and being that she was headed to a dance class in Los Angeles, I wouldn’t put it past her. I particularly love how long these pants were; as a short gal myself, I’ve always struggled with finding jeans that sit above my shoes, but now, it looks like the trend is in my favor. 

The singer paired her loose-fitting jeans with white combat boots that featured a lug sole. Her cream-colored turtleneck coordinated with them perfectly, offering a must-have neutral look for winter, but her accessories took her ‘fit to the next level. J.Lo sported a pair of oversized shades that look just like these $15 sunnies from Amazon. Her hair was also pulled back into a high ponytail, revealing huge gold hoops. But my favorite accessory was the actress’ Dior tote, which had “JLo” printed on the front  — and you don’t even know how badly I want a “what’s-in-your-bag” tour right now. 

Shop J.Lo-inspired jean options below, and get ready to create your own leg-elongating ‘fit.        

Get the Look: 

Alice and Olivia Cay Baggy Denim Cargo Jean

Shop now: $395; neimanmarcus.com

Madewell the Perfect Vintage Wide-Leg Jean 

Shop now: $138; madewell.com

Sweatyrocks High-Waist Cargo Denim Jean

Shop now: $43; amazon.com

Anthropologie Pilcro Jane Wide-Leg Jean

Shop now: $148; anthropologie.com

Urban Outfitters BDG Balloon Cargo Jean

Shop now: $89; urbanoutfitters.com

Pacsun ‘90s Baggy Cargo Jean

Shop now: $70; nordstrom.com

Hudson Jeans Wide-Leg Cargo Jean

Shop now: $245; saksfifthavenue.com

Free People Marx Slouchy Cargo Jean

Shop now: $128; freepeople.com

