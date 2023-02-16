Fashion Look of the Day Jennifer Lopez Wore a Super Convenient Version of the Wide-Leg Jeans Almost Every Celebrity Owns It has so many pockets. By Ruby McAuliffe Ruby McAuliffe Ruby McAuliffe is an associate commerce fashion writer at InStyle and Shape. She covers shopping trends surrounding style, beauty, and celebrity. Before joining the InStyle and Shape teams, she was a commerce reporter at the New York Post. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on February 16, 2023 @ 03:01PM Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Jennifer Lopez. Photo: Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images IMO, there is truly no one more iconic than Jennifer Lopez; almost everyone has some great memory of her music, style, or influence in their lives. So, when she steps out onto the scene, it’s a complete moment — and yesterday, Jenny from the Block was spotted wearing the ‘90s-style jean trend that’s just about everywhere. From Anne Hathaway and Katie Holmes to celebrity designers, wide-leg pants are making a comeback. Maybe it’s because of their super-comfortable fit, or perhaps it’s the irresistible silhouette they give any look. Either way, they’re here and they’re not going anywhere. Lopez opted for a super baggy pair that was conveniently covered in pockets and a symmetrical stitching pattern. They almost look like they could be made of a stretchy jegging-like material, and being that she was headed to a dance class in Los Angeles, I wouldn’t put it past her. I particularly love how long these pants were; as a short gal myself, I’ve always struggled with finding jeans that sit above my shoes, but now, it looks like the trend is in my favor. The singer paired her loose-fitting jeans with white combat boots that featured a lug sole. Her cream-colored turtleneck coordinated with them perfectly, offering a must-have neutral look for winter, but her accessories took her ‘fit to the next level. J.Lo sported a pair of oversized shades that look just like these $15 sunnies from Amazon. Her hair was also pulled back into a high ponytail, revealing huge gold hoops. But my favorite accessory was the actress’ Dior tote, which had “JLo” printed on the front — and you don’t even know how badly I want a “what’s-in-your-bag” tour right now. Shop J.Lo-inspired jean options below, and get ready to create your own leg-elongating ‘fit. Get the Look: Alice and Olivia Cay Baggy Denim Cargo Jean Shop now: $395; neimanmarcus.com Madewell the Perfect Vintage Wide-Leg Jean Shop now: $138; madewell.com Sweatyrocks High-Waist Cargo Denim Jean Shop now: $43; amazon.com Anthropologie Pilcro Jane Wide-Leg Jean Shop now: $148; anthropologie.com Urban Outfitters BDG Balloon Cargo Jean Shop now: $89; urbanoutfitters.com Pacsun ‘90s Baggy Cargo Jean Shop now: $70; nordstrom.com Hudson Jeans Wide-Leg Cargo Jean Shop now: $245; saksfifthavenue.com Free People Marx Slouchy Cargo Jean Shop now: $128; freepeople.com Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks These Under-Eye Patches Are the Only Thing That Cure My Sleepy Face My Skin Completely Transformed After Using This Body-Conditioning Duo That Applies Like Butter My Favorite Overnight Lip Mask Is Now Available as a Plumping and Moisturizing Lipstick