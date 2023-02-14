Fashion Look of the Day Cate Blanchett Reminded Us About This Genius Style Trick That Makes Wearing Jeans Way More Comfortable Paulina Porizkova is a fan, too. By Eva Thomas Eva Thomas Eva Thomas is a senior commerce writer at InStyle, where she pitches, writes, and strategizes around all things fashion, beauty, and celebrity, always approaching her shopping content in a fresh and exciting voice. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on February 14, 2023 @ 03:45PM Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Cate Blanchett. Photo: RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images If you dislike wearing jeans, but like the look of denim, Cate Blanchett has a game-changing solution you’ll wish you thought of earlier. No more “ugh” denim days — just “yay!” ones. Blanchett was photographed arriving on the set of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and to say her outfit made a serious sartorial splash would be an understatement. It was loud (in the best way!), but it also appeared surprisingly comfy, not a word we often use to describe a denim outfit. But the actress’ blues weren’t just any regular ol’ jeans — and that’s precisely what caught our attention. Blanchett’s pair, which features an ultra-baggy fit and tapered legs, are basically sweatpants disguised as jeans — or as fashion likes to call them, denim joggers. Denim joggers are a genius style trick for anyone who wants to wear jeans without having to deal with their rigidness. It’s like getting the best of both words — the comfort of a pair of sweats with the coolness of denim, and TBH, who wouldn’t want that? We do! And so does Paulina Porizkova, who actually first reminded us about this genius hack almost exactly a year ago. In fact, she sold us on the wardrobe staple with a quick caption, writing, "Why am I so happy? Because Rag & Bone @ragandbone has finally, finally come back with the 'jeans' which are, in fact, sweatpants. I bought a pair seven years ago, and they are the single most used and precious thing in my closet.” Don’t be fooled by this idea of denim joggers, though. They can certainly feel elevated, and Blanchett proves this to a T. It all depends on how you style them, with her approach earning a five-star rating. She opted for a pastel yellow pussy-bow blouse (err, dress?) that she subtly tucked in the front, letting its long train blow in the wind as she walked, plus slouchy white stiletto sock boots that added an instant touch of elegance. The tapered legs on her denim joggers really allowed her footwear to shine, which we love, especially when the shoe style is that strong. She rounded out the look with a brown bag and black sunnies. Ready to get in on Blanchett’s brilliant style trick? Me too. Shop some of the best denim joggers from BlankNYC, Rag & Bone, and Jen7 for 7 for All Mankind, below. Get the Look: BLANKNYC French Terry Distressed Printed Denim JoggerShop now: $48 (Originally $98); amazon.com Rag & Bone Miramar Faux Jeans Knit JoggersShop now: $225; nordstrom.com Madewell Pull-On Relaxed JeanShop now: $29 (Originally $98); nordstrom.com V Vocni Denim Joggers DenimShop now: $40; amazon.com Jen7 by 7 for All Mankind High-Waist Jogger JeansShop now: $109; nordstrom.com Mother Wrapper High-Rise Ankle Jogger JeansShop now: $181 (Originally $258); saksfifthavenue.com River Island Cargo Denim JoggersShop now: $78; nordstrom.com Sandro Melvin Jogger JeansShop now: $265; nordstrom.com Mother the Wrapper Patch Springy Ankle Jogger JeansShop now: $248; nordstrom.com Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks My Mom and I Tried the Face Oil Chrissy Teigen Once Called “Magic,” and It Changed Our Skin Overnight Hailey Bieber Uses This Plumping Lip Balm in Her “Lazy” Makeup Routine, and It’s on Rare Sale Now The Timeless Leather Tote Bag Meghan Markle Carries Has a New Look, and It's Replacing All My Other Bags