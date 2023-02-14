Cate Blanchett Reminded Us About This Genius Style Trick That Makes Wearing Jeans Way More Comfortable

Paulina Porizkova is a fan, too.

By
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas
Published on February 14, 2023 @ 03:45PM

Cate Blanchett
Cate Blanchett. Photo:

RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

If you dislike wearing jeans, but like the look of denim, Cate Blanchett has a game-changing solution you’ll wish you thought of earlier. No more “ugh” denim days — just “yay!” ones.

Blanchett was photographed arriving on the set of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and to say her outfit made a serious sartorial splash would be an understatement. It was loud (in the best way!), but it also appeared surprisingly comfy, not a word we often use to describe a denim outfit. But the actress’ blues weren’t just any regular ol’ jeans — and that’s precisely what caught our attention. Blanchett’s pair, which features an ultra-baggy fit and tapered legs, are basically sweatpants disguised as jeans — or as fashion likes to call them, denim joggers

Denim joggers are a genius style trick for anyone who wants to wear jeans without having to deal with their rigidness. It’s like getting the best of both words — the comfort of a pair of sweats with the coolness of denim, and TBH, who wouldn’t want that? We do! And so does Paulina Porizkova, who actually first reminded us about this genius hack almost exactly a year ago. 

In fact, she sold us on the wardrobe staple with a quick caption, writing, "Why am I so happy? Because Rag & Bone @ragandbone has finally, finally come back with the 'jeans' which are, in fact, sweatpants. I bought a pair seven years ago, and they are the single most used and precious thing in my closet.”

Don’t be fooled by this idea of denim joggers, though. They can certainly feel elevated, and Blanchett proves this to a T. It all depends on how you style them, with her approach earning a five-star rating. She opted for a pastel yellow pussy-bow blouse (err, dress?) that she subtly tucked in the front, letting its long train blow in the wind as she walked, plus slouchy white stiletto sock boots that added an instant touch of elegance. The tapered legs on her denim joggers really allowed her footwear to shine, which we love, especially when the shoe style is that strong. She rounded out the look with a brown bag and black sunnies. 

Ready to get in on Blanchett’s brilliant style trick? Me too. Shop some of the best denim joggers from BlankNYC, Rag & Bone, and Jen7 for 7 for All Mankind, below.

