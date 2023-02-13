Sienna Miller’s Unseasonal Outfit Featured This Ultra-Practical Skirt Trend

It felt like spring in New York over the weekend, and while it might be a bit premature to say that (March 20 is the season’s true arrival), the proof is in the pictures. As in, people were also dressing like it was spring — and there’s plenty of photos to prove it.

Sienna Miller is one celeb who just bypassed seasonal dressing rules, and wore what she wanted, when she wanted, but thanks to the abnormally warmer temperatures this time of year, it worked. Did her ‘fit appear unseasonal? Perhaps. Do we love it? Absolutely.

Miller, who sat front-row at the Proenza Schouler runway show with her 10-year-old daughter, made quite the entrance when she arrived in a pink polo sweater, a black skort — with the shorts noticeably peeking out — and black platform sandals that contrasted the softness of her sweater, all by Proenza Schouler, of course. She rounded out her New York Fashion Week look with yellow-tinted sunglasses from Velvet Canyon, a chunky silver necklace, and a cobalt-blue Proenza Schouler clutch.

It’s not unusual to see short skirts this time of year, but it is less common to see said minis without tights. Colder weather calls for hosiery, but Miller decided to go against the grain and let her legs out entirely. She picked the right day, especially considering temperatures were in the low 50s, but it’s still a bold choice — but one that she was able to balance out with a cozy, cashmere top. Business on the top, party on the bottom? I think yes.

Miller’s skort of choice is also incredibly practical, as a mini with built-in shorts prevents any sort of wardrobe malfunction (ahem, flashing someone!), which means you can walk around with complete peace of mind. What’s more, while the shorts usually remain “secret,” we like that hers were front-and-center, as in, you could see at least an inch of them, adding a sporty touch to the otherwise-girly look.

While you might not be ready to wear skort right now, you certainly should when the temperature is a consistent 70 degrees. Before then, check out some of our favorite skorts to wear with platform sandals, just like Miller did.

