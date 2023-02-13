Fashion Look of the Day Sienna Miller’s Unseasonal Outfit Featured This Ultra-Practical Skirt Trend And the shoes we haven’t thought about in months. By Eva Thomas Eva Thomas Eva Thomas is a senior commerce writer at InStyle, where she pitches, writes, and strategizes around all things fashion, beauty, and celebrity, always approaching her shopping content in a fresh and exciting voice. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on February 13, 2023 @ 03:45PM Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Sienna Miller. Photo: Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images It felt like spring in New York over the weekend, and while it might be a bit premature to say that (March 20 is the season’s true arrival), the proof is in the pictures. As in, people were also dressing like it was spring — and there’s plenty of photos to prove it. Sienna Miller is one celeb who just bypassed seasonal dressing rules, and wore what she wanted, when she wanted, but thanks to the abnormally warmer temperatures this time of year, it worked. Did her ‘fit appear unseasonal? Perhaps. Do we love it? Absolutely. Miller, who sat front-row at the Proenza Schouler runway show with her 10-year-old daughter, made quite the entrance when she arrived in a pink polo sweater, a black skort — with the shorts noticeably peeking out — and black platform sandals that contrasted the softness of her sweater, all by Proenza Schouler, of course. She rounded out her New York Fashion Week look with yellow-tinted sunglasses from Velvet Canyon, a chunky silver necklace, and a cobalt-blue Proenza Schouler clutch. It’s not unusual to see short skirts this time of year, but it is less common to see said minis without tights. Colder weather calls for hosiery, but Miller decided to go against the grain and let her legs out entirely. She picked the right day, especially considering temperatures were in the low 50s, but it’s still a bold choice — but one that she was able to balance out with a cozy, cashmere top. Business on the top, party on the bottom? I think yes. Miller’s skort of choice is also incredibly practical, as a mini with built-in shorts prevents any sort of wardrobe malfunction (ahem, flashing someone!), which means you can walk around with complete peace of mind. What’s more, while the shorts usually remain “secret,” we like that hers were front-and-center, as in, you could see at least an inch of them, adding a sporty touch to the otherwise-girly look. While you might not be ready to wear skort right now, you certainly should when the temperature is a consistent 70 degrees. Before then, check out some of our favorite skorts to wear with platform sandals, just like Miller did. Get the Look: Zella Taylor Performance SkortShop now: $59; nordstrom.com Beyond Yoga Hold Court High-Waist Rib SkortShop now: $88; nordstrom.com Sweaty Betty Swift Running SkortShop now: $78; nordstrom.com Derek Lam 10 Crosby Jillian Mini SkortShop now: $395; nordstrom.com Nike Court Victory Dri-FIT Tennis SkortShop now: $52; nordstrom.com DKNY Stretch Twill Pocket SkortShop now: $99; nordstrom.com Spanx Get Moving 14-Inch SkortShop now: $72; nordstrom.com Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks Bella Hadid Keeps Wearing the Hair Accessory You Probably Owned In Middle School, and It’s Only $12 at Amazon I’ve Been Living In These Super Soft Lounge Pants From a Brand Oprah Has Deemed Her Favorite 5 Times The Athleisure Brand Natalie Portman and Gal Gadot Both Wear Is Having a Hush-Hush Sale