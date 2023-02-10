You Could See Right Through Cara Delevingne’s Rosette-Covered Matching Set

She’s bringing back two ‘90s trends at once.

By
Published on February 10, 2023 @ 03:00PM

LOTD: Cara Delevingne

Sure, it’s 2023, but it might as well be the ‘90s. With thick chokers, silk dresses, and nylon tracksuits once again popularized, ‘90s fashion is just about everywhere. Another old school trend that’s rolling back around? Rosettes. Think: Rachel Green’s floral wedding dress and basically every single Carrie Bradshaw fashion moment. More recently, Jennifer Lopez and Hailey Bieber have been rocking the floral trend to industry events, and yesterday, Cara Delevingne shut down the 12th Annual NFL Honors wearing a black robe and matching pants that were fully covered in roses.

The set featured red and green embroidered blooms that coordinated with her maroon lipstick. Even more groundbreaking, the ensemble was completely see-through. The sheer material ran from her shoulders all the way down to her ankles, revealing a black scoop-neck bodysuit — it was equal parts sophisticated and risqué. Not to mention, transparent clothing has been having its own fashion moment, with Kendall Jenner, Salma Hayek, and Jenna Ortega jumping on board. 

Delevingne ditched her jewelry, aside from a chunky gold ring — though she made up for the lack of accessories with a pair of pointed-toe boots. The black shoes featured a ton of buckles, and it honestly may be one of my favorite celebrity shoe moments of all time.

Try your hand at two of fashion’s biggest trends (botanicals and sheer clothing), and shop Delevingne-inspired pieces below. 

Get the Look: 

Rya Collection Stunning Sheer Organza Robe

Shop now: $145; nordstrom.com

For Love and Lemons Luna Maxi Dress

Shop now: $378; forloveandlemons.com

Milumia Embroidered Party Dress

Shop now: $51 (Originally $59) amazon.com

Urban Outfitters Fiona Burnout Robe

Shop now: $20 (Originally $65); urbanoutfitters.com

Dress the Population Plunging Floral Gown

Shop now: $298; amazon.com

Harlow Loves Daisy Celestial Blanche Floral Skirt

Shop now: $526; worlfandbadger.com

Baronhong Floral-Embroidered Maxi Dress 

Shop now: $37; amazon.com

Dress the Population Sidney Floral Lace Illusion Dress

Shop now: $308; neimanmarcus.com

Hauty Embroidered Lace Flare Pants

Shop now: $65; nordstrom.com

Free People Keep Me Up Maxi Dress

Shop now: $128; freepeople.com

