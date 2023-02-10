Fashion Look of the Day You Could See Right Through Cara Delevingne’s Rosette-Covered Matching Set She’s bringing back two ‘90s trends at once. By Ruby McAuliffe Ruby McAuliffe Ruby McAuliffe is an associate commerce fashion writer at InStyle and Shape. She covers shopping trends surrounding style, beauty, and celebrity. Before joining the InStyle and Shape teams, she was a commerce reporter at the New York Post. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on February 10, 2023 @ 03:00PM Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Sure, it’s 2023, but it might as well be the ‘90s. With thick chokers, silk dresses, and nylon tracksuits once again popularized, ‘90s fashion is just about everywhere. Another old school trend that’s rolling back around? Rosettes. Think: Rachel Green’s floral wedding dress and basically every single Carrie Bradshaw fashion moment. More recently, Jennifer Lopez and Hailey Bieber have been rocking the floral trend to industry events, and yesterday, Cara Delevingne shut down the 12th Annual NFL Honors wearing a black robe and matching pants that were fully covered in roses. The set featured red and green embroidered blooms that coordinated with her maroon lipstick. Even more groundbreaking, the ensemble was completely see-through. The sheer material ran from her shoulders all the way down to her ankles, revealing a black scoop-neck bodysuit — it was equal parts sophisticated and risqué. Not to mention, transparent clothing has been having its own fashion moment, with Kendall Jenner, Salma Hayek, and Jenna Ortega jumping on board. Delevingne ditched her jewelry, aside from a chunky gold ring — though she made up for the lack of accessories with a pair of pointed-toe boots. The black shoes featured a ton of buckles, and it honestly may be one of my favorite celebrity shoe moments of all time. Try your hand at two of fashion’s biggest trends (botanicals and sheer clothing), and shop Delevingne-inspired pieces below. Get the Look: Rya Collection Stunning Sheer Organza Robe Shop now: $145; nordstrom.com For Love and Lemons Luna Maxi Dress Shop now: $378; forloveandlemons.com Milumia Embroidered Party Dress Shop now: $51 (Originally $59) amazon.com Urban Outfitters Fiona Burnout Robe Shop now: $20 (Originally $65); urbanoutfitters.com Dress the Population Plunging Floral Gown Shop now: $298; amazon.com Dress the Population Plunging Floral Gown Harlow Loves Daisy Celestial Blanche Floral Skirt Shop now: $526; worlfandbadger.com Baronhong Floral-Embroidered Maxi Dress Shop now: $37; amazon.com Dress the Population Sidney Floral Lace Illusion Dress Shop now: $308; neimanmarcus.com Hauty Embroidered Lace Flare Pants Shop now: $65; nordstrom.com Free People Keep Me Up Maxi Dress Shop now: $128; freepeople.com Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks Pamela Anderson Wears This Unexpected 2-Piece Outfit Almost Every Day, Rain or Shine Earmuffs Are the Supermodel-Approved Trend Taking Over This Winter, and You Can Get a Cozy Pair for Only $12 Hailey Bieber’s Been Living in These Pastry-Inspired Earrings That Are a Fun Take on French Girl Style