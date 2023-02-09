Julia Fox Wore a Teeny-Tiny Distressed Tee With a Dangerously Sharp Accessory We’re Still Not Over

She just reinvented NYFW style.

By
Ruby McAuliffe
Published on February 9, 2023 @ 03:40PM

LOTD 2/9: Julia Fox
Photo:

Getty Images

From stringy dresses and daring underboob to all-leather ‘fits and bold eye makeup, it’s impossible to describe Julia Fox’s style as “boring.” The Uncut Gems actress never misses a beat, wearing each ensemble with confidence, making her iconic. 

Yesterday, Fox kicked off NYFW by attending a Saks Fifth Avenue party, where she dressed in an outfit that was made for the ‘90s. The look included an oversized bomber jacket with an orange peek-a-boo interior and a matching vinyl skirt that, of course, featured a major slit. But here’s where it gets interesting: Her distressed crop top proved bikercore is still very much a thing. 

Honestly, I love it. Fox may have worn this mini T-shirt to an official NYFW event, though it can be worn just about anywhere. Pair the distressed tee with some classic blue jeans or dress it up with some nude pumps — the choices are endless and the look can constantly be reinvented. 

Fox elevated the look with chunky combat boots that nod to the platform trend everyone from Olivia Wilde to Jennifer Lopez is currently rocking. Her baguette bag also looked like it was pulled straight out of the 2000s, as it could seamlessly pair with a velour tracksuit. And in true Fox fashion, she completed the look with a super controversial accessory: a dangerously sharp, spiked choker. One look at the necklace and you’ll wonder how she managed to eat, dance, or even talk that night — your guess is as good as mine. Nonetheless, Fox proved she’s still on top of the avant-garde fashion pyramid, and she’s not stopping anytime soon.

Shop Fox-inspired tees and boots below.  

Get the Look: 

R13 Distressed Rib-Knit Cotton Cropped Tank

Shop now: $145; saksfifthavenue.com

SweatyRocks Distressed Crop T-Shirt

Shop now: $19; amazon.com

Edikted Slash Crop Top

Shop now: $34; nordstrom.com

SweatyRocks Cutout Crop Top

Shop now: $21; amazon.com

Naked Wolfe Sloane Leather Platform Combat Boots

Shop now: $300; neimanmarcus.com

Dr. Martens 1460 Pascal Max Combat Boots

Shop now: $220; amazon.com

Steve Madden Maddox Boot

Shop now: $88 (Originally $130); zappos.com

Soda Fling Lug-Sole Combat Boot

Shop now: $32 (Originally $42); amazon.com

10 Top-Rated Black-Owned Beauty Brands to Shop at Amazon This Month And All Year Round
Amazon’s New Black-Owned Beauty Storefront Features Top-Rated Brands Starting at $9
Allbirds CPC - I Tried the Unofficial Comfy Sneaker of Hollywood, and Now I Get the Hype / Mila Kunis and Hilary Duff are just a couple celeb fans of the brand.
I Tried the Unofficial Comfy Sneaker of Hollywood, and Now I Get the Hype
Pamela Anderson Just Shared the Concealer That's Always in Her Bag, and It's From a Kate Hudson-Used Brand
Pamela Anderson Just Shared the Concealer That’s Always in Her Bag, and It’s From a Hollywood-Loved Brand
