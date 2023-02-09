Fashion Look of the Day Julia Fox Wore a Teeny-Tiny Distressed Tee With a Dangerously Sharp Accessory We’re Still Not Over She just reinvented NYFW style. By Ruby McAuliffe Ruby McAuliffe Ruby McAuliffe is an associate commerce fashion writer at InStyle and Shape. She covers shopping trends surrounding style, beauty, and celebrity. Before joining the InStyle and Shape teams, she was a commerce reporter at the New York Post. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on February 9, 2023 @ 03:40PM Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Getty Images From stringy dresses and daring underboob to all-leather ‘fits and bold eye makeup, it’s impossible to describe Julia Fox’s style as “boring.” The Uncut Gems actress never misses a beat, wearing each ensemble with confidence, making her iconic. Yesterday, Fox kicked off NYFW by attending a Saks Fifth Avenue party, where she dressed in an outfit that was made for the ‘90s. The look included an oversized bomber jacket with an orange peek-a-boo interior and a matching vinyl skirt that, of course, featured a major slit. But here’s where it gets interesting: Her distressed crop top proved bikercore is still very much a thing. Honestly, I love it. Fox may have worn this mini T-shirt to an official NYFW event, though it can be worn just about anywhere. Pair the distressed tee with some classic blue jeans or dress it up with some nude pumps — the choices are endless and the look can constantly be reinvented. Fox elevated the look with chunky combat boots that nod to the platform trend everyone from Olivia Wilde to Jennifer Lopez is currently rocking. Her baguette bag also looked like it was pulled straight out of the 2000s, as it could seamlessly pair with a velour tracksuit. And in true Fox fashion, she completed the look with a super controversial accessory: a dangerously sharp, spiked choker. One look at the necklace and you’ll wonder how she managed to eat, dance, or even talk that night — your guess is as good as mine. Nonetheless, Fox proved she’s still on top of the avant-garde fashion pyramid, and she’s not stopping anytime soon. Shop Fox-inspired tees and boots below. Get the Look: R13 Distressed Rib-Knit Cotton Cropped Tank Shop now: $145; saksfifthavenue.com SweatyRocks Distressed Crop T-Shirt Shop now: $19; amazon.com Edikted Slash Crop Top Shop now: $34; nordstrom.com SweatyRocks Cutout Crop Top Shop now: $21; amazon.com Naked Wolfe Sloane Leather Platform Combat Boots Shop now: $300; neimanmarcus.com Dr. Martens 1460 Pascal Max Combat Boots Shop now: $220; amazon.com Steve Madden Maddox Boot Shop now: $88 (Originally $130); zappos.com Soda Fling Lug-Sole Combat Boot Shop now: $32 (Originally $42); amazon.com Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks Amazon’s New Black-Owned Beauty Storefront Features Top-Rated Brands Starting at $9 I Tried the Unofficial Comfy Sneaker of Hollywood, and Now I Get the Hype Pamela Anderson Just Shared the Concealer That’s Always in Her Bag, and It’s From a Hollywood-Loved Brand