Fashion Look of the Day Olivia Wilde's Easy 3-Piece Outfit Includes the Non-Boring Shoe Supermodels Can't Stop Wearing It makes every outfit look 10 times cooler. By Eva Thomas Published on February 8, 2023 @ 03:45PM Olivia Wilde. Photo: Backgrid Olivia Wilde is in sneakers more often than not, and frankly, we don't blame her. They're comfy! They're cute! And they pair well with leggings, bottoms that we also see her in all the time. Hey, activewear is cool. But considering her affinity for trainers, it's easy to be especially drawn in when she wears anything else — and that's why I was so keen on her recent trouser-and-button-down look. It included the unofficial supermodel shoe that transforms any outfit from "meh" to "wow!" in mere seconds, and yes, I'm obsessed. Wilde was photographed walking around Los Angeles, and TBH, her look has lived rent-free in my head since the second I saw it — it's casual but refined, and that's totally my M.O. when it comes to my outfits. The actress skipped leggings and reached for a pair of baggy, cropped black trousers that had cool-girl vibes written all over them. She styled the bottoms with a loose, blue-and-white striped button-down that she left very unbuttoned, allowing a little bit of her black bralette to peek through. But the standout piece was, of course, her footwear of choice. Chunky black loafers grounded Wilde's easy-but-refined three-piece look, and if you weren't yet convinced to test drive the lug-sole style — which we've been seeing all over the supermodel sphere, with the likes of Hailey Bieber wearing the style on repeat — the actress's look will inspire you to invest in a new pair (or two!) ASAP. In the past, loafers might have been considered a "stuffy" or "outdated" shoe, but their sensible silhouette has received many upgrades in recent years, one being the addition of an ultra-chunky lug sole that quite literally takes them to a new level of cool. We know the powers a good sole can have on a shoe, but it's perhaps best seen when it comes to this footwear. Ready to make your outfit look 10 times cooler with something as simple as slipping into a pair of shoes? Then shop some of the coolest lug-sole loafers below. Get the Look: Sam Edelman Laurs Platform Lug Sole LoaferShop now: $150; nordstrom.com Marc Fisher Ltd Latika Platform LoaferShop now: $70–$175; nordstrom.com Open Edit Heather Platform Bit LoaferShop now: $44–$50; nordstrom.com Gucci Harald Horsebit Platform LoaferShop now: $1,150; nordstrom.com Steve Madden Trifecta LoaferShop now: $40–$100; nordstrom.com Vagabond Shoemakers Cosmo 2.0 Patent Leather LoaferShop now: $180; nordstrom.com Camper Milah Penny LoaferShop now: $148–$185; nordstrom.com Franco Sarto Limitmoc Faux Leather Lug LoaferShop now: $130; nordstrom.com