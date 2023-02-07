Sarah Jessica Parker Proved This Major Fashion Faux Pas Is Totally Worth Breaking

She does what she wants.

By
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas is a senior commerce writer at InStyle, where she pitches, writes, and strategizes around all things fashion, beauty, and celebrity, always approaching her shopping content in a fresh and exciting voice.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on February 7, 2023 @ 06:00PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Sarah Jessica Parker
Sarah Jessica Parker. Photo:

Splash News

I’m going to ask you to think way back to when you first started dressing yourself, and honestly, I’m tearing up just thinking about baby Eva getting to experience the wonders of her closet (and the freedom to choose her own outfit) for the first time. Don’t get me wrong: My mom dressed me so well, and I’m always reminded of it when I look back at baby pictures. But there’s something about dressing yourself as an itty-bitty baby that’s so special; there’s complete creative freedom, an innocence that we sometimes tend to lose as we get older and more aware of “societal expectations.” When you’re young, you can wear what you want and no one will say anything, like mismatched shoes — something we definitely all did.

The funny thing is that some of these dressing “mistakes” we made as kids, like clashing patterns and mismatched shoes, are actually coming back in style — just take a look at Sarah Jessica Parker’s latest outfit for proof of the latter. The shoe designer, who walks to the beat of her own drum when it comes to fashion, recently arrived at the flagship SJP Collection store wearing a sleek white peacoat complete with diamond-encrusted buttons, a frilly dress that subtly peeked out from her coat, a studded shoulder bag, and mismatched heels. 

Parker wore one turquoise pump, embellished with pearls, and one black heel, also embellished with pearls, and now I’m really considering switching up my footwear game to make it more “controversial.” What was once a fashion faux pas is now officially an SJP-backed style move that I can’t stop thinking about. Because honestly, wearing the same two shoes is boring, and sometimes, breaking a fashion rule can be so exhilarating (especially if it looks as good as it does on Parker). 

Parker isn’t the first to pull off the mismatched shoe trend, and she won't be the last (mark my words). Florence Pugh rocked one black boot and one white boot during a recent NYC outing, proof that clashing styles work for every type of footwear, whether that’s heels à la SJP (and her iconic on-screen character, Carrie Bradshaw) or knee-high leather boots. 

The nice thing about the trend is that it’s easy to get into. Yes, brands are unveiling their own take on the mismatched shoe trend, like these Sam Edelman sandals that are available in a slew of mismatched-yet-coordinating colors. But if you don’t find a pair you like, an easy hack is to buy two sets of the same shoe — in different colors or prints, of course — and et voilà, you can mix and match the styles to get that contrasting look while staying comfortable. 

Sure, you can try with totally different shoes, but the key to making the mismatched trend look refined is to stick with the same style, with the only difference being the color or pattern of said shoe. Shop some mismatched shoes below to channel your inner child (and SJP, of course). 

Get the Look: 

Circus by Sam Edelman Bobbie Ankle Strap Sandal
Shop now: $90; nordstrom.com

Charlotte Stone Raf in Solimar
Shop now: $258; charlotte-stone.com

Camper Twins Mismatched Boots
Shop now: $188 (Originally $235); nordstrom.com

Ugo Paulon Patel 50MM Mismatch Thong Sandals
Shop now: $520; farfetch.com

Camper Twins Mismatched Loafers
Shop now: $210; nordstrom.com

Ugo Paulon Gibbs 100MM Mismatch Sandals
Shop now: $370; farfetch.com

Jeffrey Campbell Fluxx Sandal
Shop now: $84–$130; nordstrom.com

Steve Madden Lessa Platform Ankle Strap Sandal
Shop now: $60–$110; nordstrom.com

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Social Spanx Perfect Black Pant Launch
My Best-Kept Fashion Secret Just Got a Major 2023 Upgrade Thanks to This Surprising Detail
I'm a Shopping Editor, and These Are 10 Things I'm Buying for Spring From Amazon
I'm an Amazon Shopping Editor, and These Are the 10 Things I'm Buying for Spring
Spring fashion trends
You're Going to See These 10 Fashion Trends Everywhere This Spring
Related Articles
This New, InStyle-Approved Blush Was the Star Makeup Product of the 2023 Grammys Update #1
This New, InStyle-Approved Blush Was the Star Makeup Product of the 2023 Grammys
Jessica Alba Comfy Slippers
Jessica Alba Wore the Comfy Slippers Sophia Bush Hasn’t Taken Off Since Receiving
Hair Treatment
Hundreds of Shoppers Say This $14 Treatment Makes Hair “Stronger” and “Twice as Thick”
Nicole Richie
Nicole Richie Wore the Shortest Dress With the Biggest Blazer
LOTD 2/3: Sarah Jessica Parker
Sarah Jessica Parker Just Wore the Controversial Shoe Trend Jennifer Garner Put on the Map
Wet Brush Amazon Sale
Amazon's Best-Selling $7 Detangling Brush Is So Good, I Convinced My Entire Family to Buy It
Salma Hayek Dress + Platforms
Salma Hayek Wore a Dress With Nothing Underneath and This Bold Break-Your-Ankle Shoe Trend
Pamela Anderson
Pamela Anderson Just Broke a Cardinal Fashion Rule Wearing This Ultra-Sexy ‘90s Dress Trend
Pamela Anderson satin gown night two
Pamela Anderson Paired a Cowl Neck Satin Gown with a Draped Wool Coat
Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid Paired Her Groufit With a Polarizing Socks-and-Shoe Combo That’s Big for Spring 2023
Reese Witherspoon
Reese Witherspoon’s Non-Basic LBD Featured an Ultra-Practical Design Detail
Long Hair
Deal Alert: Shoppers Declare This 42%-Off Shampoo Set the "Absolute Best” for Hair Growth
Merit
This Plumping Serum From the Minimalist Makeup Brand Cameron Diaz Uses Sold Out, but It’s Back in Stock
Sarah Jessica Parker "Plaza Suite" opening
Sarah Jessica Parker Opened Up About How She Doesn't See Aging as "Something to Worry About"
The Brand Behind Amazon's Best-Selling Lash Serum Made a Scalp Treatment That Shoppers Say "Makes All The Difference" In Hair Regrowth
This Internet-Famous Lash Growth Brand Made a Scalp Serum That Users Call a “Life Saver” for Thinning Hair
Katie Holmes
Katie Holmes Keeps Wearing This Hard-to-Get Teddy Coat From an Unexpected Brand