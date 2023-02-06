Nicole Richie Wore the Shortest Dress With the Biggest Blazer

As the temperatures drop, celebrity attire seems to be moving in the opposite direction of what you might expect. As in, hemlines are getting shorter, not longer — say what? What’s more, some A-listers are nixing pants altogether, and while it might not really make sense in terms of practicality, fashion isn’t all about following the rules or doing the expected thing.

Going pantless is a big trend for winter 2023, and if a celeb isn’t skipping bottoms entirely, it certainly almost looks like they are, just as is the case with Nicole Richie’s latest evening ensemble that was basically Studio 54-meets-board room, and I’m 100 percent here for the juxtaposition of these two completely opposite vibes.

Richie’s sexy, silver sparkly minidress shined from every angle, as she was photographed en route to the Stella McCartney X Adidas party late last week. Though we couldn’t see every detail of the dazzling number that certainly made people stop in their tracks (like me!), it’s safe to say it had a classic scoop neck, spaghetti straps, and obviously, a very short hemline. But Richie went with an unexpected style move, one that really took the mini dress to the next level: She paired it with a blazer.

The fashion designer threw on an oversized black blazer, giving her party-ready look a refined touch. Her topper featured big, bold shoulders and a two-tone design with a velvet bottom, plus a large lapel, roomy pockets, and a single button. Frankly, it was the complete opposite of her mini dress, but the contrasting styles made the look what it was. Plus, the blazer added a little extra length and coverage, so if you don’t feel super comfortable wearing such a short hemline, a jacket gives some extra protection wherever you go.

Sleek black Christian Louboutin pumps, a black shoulder bag, a slicked-back bun, and minimal makeup rounded out her look. Because with such a statement-making dress, you really don’t need a lot to make it shine — literally.

Below, shop some mini dresses and blazers to combine à la Richie.

Get the Look:

ASOS Design Swing Grandad Oversize Blazer

Shop now: $98; nordstrom.com

House of CB Christiana Floral Mini Dress

Shop now: $225–$255; nordstrom.com

Edikted Hailey Oversize Blazer

Shop now: $90; nordstrom.com

BP. Cowl Neck Satin Mini Dress

Shop now: $49; nordstrom.com

Something New Naomi Oversize Blazer

Shop now: $122; nordstrom.com

1.State Sequin Sleeveless Mini Slipdress

Shop now: $99; nordstrom.com

Open Edit Relaxed Fit Oversize Blazer

Shop now: $79; nordstrom.com

Endless Rose Chain- Trim Tweed Mini Dress

Shop now: $130; nordstrom.com

