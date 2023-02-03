Sarah Jessica Parker Just Wore the Controversial Shoe Trend Jennifer Garner Put on the Map

Whenever Sarah Jessica Parker steps outside, you know it’s going to be an iconic fashion moment. Whether it’s a wedding dress paired with a turquoise bird (any “Sex and the City” fan would know) or a cozy-girl ‘fit matched with a wide-brim hat, she makes the streets her catwalk. But most recently, SJP turned heads in a perplexing outfit none of us saw coming.

On February 2, the actress was spotted filming “And Just Like That…” season two wearing an exuberant print-filled ensemble. She layered a thin blue shirt under a striped cardigan, placing atop a pastel pink coat completely breaking fashion’s no-print-mixing rule — which I love. At first glance, I thought SJP was in character as Carrie Bradshaw, but then I recalled her signature style in the ‘90s. Full of mismatching designs, the TV persona made style statement after style statement. So, it only makes sense for her character to follow suit. Who knew SJP’s/Carrie Bradshaw’s unconventional attire would be exactly what I needed to try this print hack for myself?

But the ‘fit' gets even quirkier. Sarah Jessica Parker styled it with the “ugly” shoes she’s been loving since 1993. The comfortable, low-heel clogs are from Gucci and include a pull-front tab, gold buckles, and a navy print. Clogs have recently seen an uptick in interest, with everyone from Jennifer Garner to Bella Hadid jumping on board. While they’re certainly a controversial shoe of choice, there’s no doubt about their practical appeal.

Make like Sarah Jessica Parker (or perhaps Carrie Bradshaw), and shop the below printed coats and polarizing shoes. You’re sure to make an unforgettable style statement in the best way possible.

