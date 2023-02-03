Fashion Look of the Day Sarah Jessica Parker Just Wore the Controversial Shoe Trend Jennifer Garner Put on the Map While channeling her inner Carrie Bradshaw in mixed prints. By Ruby McAuliffe Ruby McAuliffe Ruby McAuliffe is an associate commerce fashion writer at InStyle and Shape. She covers shopping trends surrounding style, beauty, and celebrity. Before joining the InStyle and Shape teams, she was a commerce reporter at the New York Post. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on February 3, 2023 @ 03:00PM Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Getty Images Whenever Sarah Jessica Parker steps outside, you know it’s going to be an iconic fashion moment. Whether it’s a wedding dress paired with a turquoise bird (any “Sex and the City” fan would know) or a cozy-girl ‘fit matched with a wide-brim hat, she makes the streets her catwalk. But most recently, SJP turned heads in a perplexing outfit none of us saw coming. On February 2, the actress was spotted filming “And Just Like That…” season two wearing an exuberant print-filled ensemble. She layered a thin blue shirt under a striped cardigan, placing atop a pastel pink coat completely breaking fashion’s no-print-mixing rule — which I love. At first glance, I thought SJP was in character as Carrie Bradshaw, but then I recalled her signature style in the ‘90s. Full of mismatching designs, the TV persona made style statement after style statement. So, it only makes sense for her character to follow suit. Who knew SJP’s/Carrie Bradshaw’s unconventional attire would be exactly what I needed to try this print hack for myself? But the ‘fit' gets even quirkier. Sarah Jessica Parker styled it with the “ugly” shoes she’s been loving since 1993. The comfortable, low-heel clogs are from Gucci and include a pull-front tab, gold buckles, and a navy print. Clogs have recently seen an uptick in interest, with everyone from Jennifer Garner to Bella Hadid jumping on board. While they’re certainly a controversial shoe of choice, there’s no doubt about their practical appeal. Make like Sarah Jessica Parker (or perhaps Carrie Bradshaw), and shop the below printed coats and polarizing shoes. You’re sure to make an unforgettable style statement in the best way possible. Get the Look: Gucci GG Clogs Shop now: $1,150; saksfifthavenue.com Vince Camuto Canzenne Clog Shop now: $48 (Originally $119); nordstrom.com Eastland Rhianna Wool Clog Shop now: $55 (Originally $70); nordstromrack.com Cushionaire Hana Clog Shop now: $40; amazon.com Birkenstocks Boston Shearling Clog Shop now: $170; zappos.com Beatrice .b Wrap Coat Shop now: $500 (Originally $750); anthropologie.com Chartou Lapel Plaid Coat Shop now: $66; amazon.com Halogen Shawl Collar Coat Shop now: $100 (Originally $199); nordstrom.com Prettygarden Plaid Trench Coat Shop now: $47 (Originally $56); amazon.com Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks Shoppers in Their 50s Are "in Disbelief" at the Wrinkle-Reducing Effect of This Skin Device Olivia Wilde Is the Latest A-Lister to Wear These Classic $50 Sneakers The $13 Hack TikTokers Swear By for Getting an Even Self-Tan