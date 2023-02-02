Fashion Look of the Day Pamela Anderson Just Broke a Cardinal Fashion Rule Wearing This Ultra-Sexy ‘90s Dress Trend She’s been wearing it for decades. By Ruby McAuliffe Ruby McAuliffe Ruby McAuliffe is an associate commerce fashion writer at InStyle and Shape. She covers shopping trends surrounding style, beauty, and celebrity. Before joining the InStyle and Shape teams, she was a commerce reporter at the New York Post. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on February 2, 2023 @ 06:00PM Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pamela Anderson. Photo: Gotham/GC Images Red lipstick is only for the evening. Always take off one accessory before leaving the house. Wear gold or silver jewelry; never both. Those are some of the many fashion rules that are meant to be broken, and IMO, original style is all about going against the status quo. If it weren’t for ditching fashion regulations, we’d never have groundbreaking trends such as wearing underwear as outerwear or opting for two bags instead of one. But Pamela Anderson just broke the biggest cardinal fashion rule of all time and looked fabulous while doing it. While attending the premiere of “Pamela, a Love Story” in New York City on February 1, she wore an all-white gown — after Labor Day — to the afterparty. If you’re unfamiliar with the 19th century no-white-after-Labor-Day history, it's basically a frowned upon socioeconomic “rule” that’s so outdated. Now, wearing white — and honestly, whatever color you want, when you want it — is in. Not only did the Baywatch star wear a white ‘fit, but the dress’ silky material gave off major spring wedding vibes. With its cowl neck, long sleeves, and button details, I’d choose it for my own big day (hit me up if you’re ever open to sharing clothes, Pam). This isn’t the first time Anderson wore a silky getup either; in fact, she’s been wearing the retro style for decades. It makes sense, as the silky material first hit the scene in a big way during the ‘90s, with Salma Hayek and Claire Danes donning the trend. But in true Anderson fashion, she kept the jaw dropping moments going. She layered a striped Sergio Hudson shawl over her luxe attire, revealing a chunky black and white pattern. The actress finished off the look with a pair of black strappy pumps. Welcome the ‘90s back into your own wardrobe with the below Anderson-inspired gowns. Who knows, maybe one of the following picks will work for your own wedding (or another classy event of your choosing). Get the Look: Zaful Satin Sleeveless Mini Dress Shop now: $39 amazon.com Tularosa Bernadette Gown Shop now: $87 (Originally $278); revolve.com Endless Rose Ruched Satin Slip Dress Shop now: $90; nordstrom.com Urban Outfitters Chloe Satin Cowl-Neck Mini Dress Shop now: $59; urbanoutfitters.com Htzmo Satin Slip Dress Shop now: $35; amazon.com Lulus All of Me Champagne Satin Maxi Dress Shop now: $99; lulus.com Reformation Annabelle Silk Dress Shop now: $448; thereformation.com Shona Joy Frill Cuff Bias Midi Dress Shop now: $380; revovle.com Reformation Barrow Silk Dress Shop now: $578; thereformation.com Sergio Hudson Stripe Shawl-Collar Drape Coat Shop now: $3,295; bergdorfgoodman.com Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks Thanks to This Firming Moisturizer, a 62-Year-Old Shopper Says They Get Mistaken for Being in Their 40s I Own Dozens of Luxury Leggings, but This $27 Amazon Pair Outperforms All of Them Katy Perry Calls This Moisturizer From Miranda Kerr’s Skincare Line Her “All-Time Favorite"