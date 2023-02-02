Pamela Anderson Just Broke a Cardinal Fashion Rule Wearing This Ultra-Sexy ‘90s Dress Trend

She’s been wearing it for decades.

By
Ruby McAuliffe
Published on February 2, 2023 @ 06:00PM

Pamela Anderson
Red lipstick is only for the evening. Always take off one accessory before leaving the house. Wear gold or silver jewelry; never both. Those are some of the many fashion rules that are meant to be broken, and IMO, original style is all about going against the status quo. If it weren’t for ditching fashion regulations, we’d never have groundbreaking trends such as wearing underwear as outerwear or opting for two bags instead of one. But Pamela Anderson just broke the biggest cardinal fashion rule of all time and looked fabulous while doing it.   

While attending the premiere of “Pamela, a Love Story” in New York City on February 1, she wore an all-white gown — after Labor Day — to the afterparty. If you’re unfamiliar with the 19th century no-white-after-Labor-Day history, it's basically a frowned upon socioeconomic “rule” that’s so outdated. Now, wearing white — and honestly, whatever color you want, when you want it — is in. Not only did the Baywatch star wear a white ‘fit, but the dress’ silky material gave off major spring wedding vibes. With its cowl neck, long sleeves, and button details, I’d choose it for my own big day (hit me up if you’re ever open to sharing clothes, Pam).  

This isn’t the first time Anderson wore a silky getup either; in fact, she’s been wearing the retro style for decades. It makes sense, as the silky material first hit the scene in a big way during the ‘90s, with Salma Hayek and Claire Danes donning the trend. 

But in true Anderson fashion, she kept the jaw dropping moments going. She layered a striped Sergio Hudson shawl over her luxe attire, revealing a chunky black and white pattern. The actress finished off the look with a pair of black strappy pumps. 

Welcome the ‘90s back into your own wardrobe with the below Anderson-inspired gowns. Who knows, maybe one of the following picks will work for your own wedding (or another classy event of your choosing). 

Get the Look: 

Zaful Satin Sleeveless Mini Dress

Shop now: $39 amazon.com

Tularosa Bernadette Gown

Shop now: $87 (Originally $278); revolve.com

Endless Rose Ruched Satin Slip Dress

Shop now: $90; nordstrom.com

Urban Outfitters Chloe Satin Cowl-Neck Mini Dress

Shop now: $59; urbanoutfitters.com

Htzmo Satin Slip Dress 

Shop now: $35; amazon.com

Lulus All of Me Champagne Satin Maxi Dress

Shop now: $99; lulus.com

Reformation Annabelle Silk Dress

Shop now: $448; thereformation.com

Shona Joy Frill Cuff Bias Midi Dress

Shop now: $380; revovle.com

Reformation Barrow Silk Dress

Shop now: $578; thereformation.com

Sergio Hudson Stripe Shawl-Collar Drape Coat

Shop now: $3,295; bergdorfgoodman.com

