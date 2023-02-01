Bella Hadid Paired Her Groufit With a Polarizing Socks-and-Shoe Combo That’s Big for Spring 2023

Bella Hadid surely travels a lot. And I’m saying that party based on evidence I’ve acquired from following her on Instagram for years, but also because a model lives a pretty jet-setting life (AKA, they’re on the plane almost as much as they are on the runway). Add in a Fashion Month and they’re traveling more in those four weeks than I have in the past, well, two years.

That said, models are masters at packing travel outfits, and Hadid’s recent groufit (an all-gray outfit) is exhibit A in a long line of evidence. And before you write off this idea of a groufit altogether — which, yes, might have negative connotations — take a look at the supermodel's ‘fit and give it another chance. Hadid’s two-piece lounge set is from Wardrobe.Nyc’s limited-edition collab with supermodel BFF, Hailey Bieber, and includes easygoing track pants with a coordinating track top, both of which are made from an ultra-soft 100 percent cotton. Sounds heavenly, no?

Bella Hadid. Instagram.com/bellahadid

But Hadid being Hadid, she styled her gray sweatsuit in the most unexpected way. By now, we know that the supermodel’s style can drastically vary from day to day (nay, hour to hour), and there really isn’t a single style category we’d place her into. However, she has proven time and again that she is a fan of balletcore, specifically, the concept of wearing chunky socks with delicate ballet flats, so it should come as no surprise that she chose the rather polarizing footwear combo before boarding the plane.

But TBH, the pairing is pretty practical if you want to wear an easy-off, easy-on shoe without having to sacrifice warmth when it comes time to take the footwear off on the plane or in the airport TSA line. Aside from the practical aspect, though, the juxtaposition of the feminine ballet flat and a chunky pair of socks makes for a very eye-catching style moment that’s equal parts chic and sporty.

Socks with sandals have long been taboo, but these days, it’s much more acceptable because wearing what you want is trendy! Ballet flats with socks fall into a similar category of controversial, but given the fact that the combo is peak balletcore and less “dad,” we predict more people will be willing to take the pairing out for a spin (err, plane ride). I certainly will.

Shop our favorite socks and ballet flat pairings below — and go ahead and incorporate it into your next travel outfit. If it works for Hadid, it’ll work for you.

Get the Look:

Ugg Karsyn Lettuce-Edge Crew Socks

Shop now: $18; nordstrom.com

Schutz Arissa Square-Toe Ballet Flats

Shop now: $98; nordstrom.com

Stems Silky Blend Rib Crew Socks

Shop now: $36; nordstrom.com

Miu Miu Logo Band Ballet Flats

Shop now: $950; nordstrom.com

Wolford Rhinestone Cuff Crew Socks

Shop now: $140; nordstrom.com

Camper Casi Myra Convertible Heel Flats

Shop now: $150–$160; nordstrom.com

Hue Three-Pack Scalloped Rib Socks

Shop now: $21; nordstrom.com

Nordstrom Leather Ballet Flats

Shop now: $70; nordstrom.com

Franco Sarto Vana Flats

Shop now: $66–$120; nordstrom.com

