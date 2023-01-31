Reese Witherspoon’s Non-Basic LBD Featured an Ultra-Practical Design Detail

Sometimes you don’t know what you’re missing out on until you actually experience it and think, “why in the world did I wait so long to try [insert new thing/activity/clothing item]?” For me, dresses with pockets are at the top of the “I tried it, and now I just can’t go back” list. Even though I have sorely been sleeping on them in the last few months, I pinky promise I won’t anymore, all thanks to Reese Witherspoon.

I was reminded about the seemingly game-changing fashion piece when I saw Witherspoon’s latest red carpet ensemble, which truly earns a standing ovation. The actress, who stepped out for a photo call appearance alongside Ashton Kutcher in honor of their upcoming rom-com Your Place or Mine, wore a mini dress that wasn’t your average LBD, thanks to a few small details that made it feel equal parts classic and trendy.

We don’t know the exact brand of Witherspoon's dress, but we do know that it’s one for books, thanks to its very utilitarian design — a trend that’s cropped up mostly in the form of cargo pants. But the Your Place or Mine star brought a fresh piece into this utilitarian mix, proving it expands beyond just cargo pants.

Witherspon’s cargo-inspired LBD had a waist belt and roomy, functional pockets that are perfect for storing your tiniest essentials. Love! Aside from introducing a slightly more feminine take on the workwear trend, her mini is also a reminder that a dress with pockets, no matter the size, is the superior option to all the others out there — and yes, I will debate anyone on that. Pockets are ultra-functional, and for so long, dresses didn’t have that essential detailing that makes wearing them, well, way more convenient.

Whatever you store in the pockets, be it lipstick, mints, or your cell phone, you’ll be so happy to have it within arms reach. Literally. Shop some dresses with pockets inspired by Witherspoon’s non-basic LBD.

