Fashion Look of the Day Reese Witherspoon's Non-Basic LBD Featured an Ultra-Practical Design Detail It's a game-changer if you like to wear dresses. By Eva Thomas Eva Thomas Eva Thomas is a senior commerce writer at InStyle, where she pitches, writes, and strategizes around all things fashion, beauty, and celebrity, always approaching her shopping content in a fresh and exciting voice. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on January 31, 2023 @ 04:11PM Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Reese Witherspoon. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic Sometimes you don't know what you're missing out on until you actually experience it and think, "why in the world did I wait so long to try [insert new thing/activity/clothing item]?" For me, dresses with pockets are at the top of the "I tried it, and now I just can't go back" list. Even though I have sorely been sleeping on them in the last few months, I pinky promise I won't anymore, all thanks to Reese Witherspoon. I was reminded about the seemingly game-changing fashion piece when I saw Witherspoon's latest red carpet ensemble, which truly earns a standing ovation. The actress, who stepped out for a photo call appearance alongside Ashton Kutcher in honor of their upcoming rom-com Your Place or Mine, wore a mini dress that wasn't your average LBD, thanks to a few small details that made it feel equal parts classic and trendy. We don't know the exact brand of Witherspoon's dress, but we do know that it's one for books, thanks to its very utilitarian design — a trend that's cropped up mostly in the form of cargo pants. But the Your Place or Mine star brought a fresh piece into this utilitarian mix, proving it expands beyond just cargo pants. Witherspon's cargo-inspired LBD had a waist belt and roomy, functional pockets that are perfect for storing your tiniest essentials. Love! Aside from introducing a slightly more feminine take on the workwear trend, her mini is also a reminder that a dress with pockets, no matter the size, is the superior option to all the others out there — and yes, I will debate anyone on that. Pockets are ultra-functional, and for so long, dresses didn't have that essential detailing that makes wearing them, well, way more convenient. Whatever you store in the pockets, be it lipstick, mints, or your cell phone, you'll be so happy to have it within arms reach. Literally. Shop some dresses with pockets inspired by Witherspoon's non-basic LBD. Get the Look: Halogen Belted Patch Pocket Mini DressShop now: $89; nordstrom.com Derek Lam 10 Crosby Judy Topstitch Short-Sleeve Utility DressShop now: $595; nordstrom.com Free People Christi ShirtdressShop now: $128; freepeople.com Nordstrom Utility DressShop now: $77 (Originally $119); nordstrom.com Lilysilk Timeless Silk-Lined Dress BlazerShop now: $170; lilysilk.com Caslon Utility Short-Sleeve ShirtdressShop now: $89; nordstrom.com Derek Lam 10 Crosby Chiara Long-Sleeve Blazer DressShop now: $595; nordstrom.com