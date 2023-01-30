Katie Holmes Keeps Wearing This Hard-to-Get Teddy Coat From an Unexpected Brand

Controversial opinion: Heavy-duty winter coat season has not arrived in New York City just yet. Gasp. I’m from Minnesota, so what I see as “heavy-duty” is very different from what people in the Big Apple might classify as such. While I personally have yet to pull out my ultra-thick winter topper, celebrities have already taken some of their coziest coats for a spin, inspiring me to, well, do the same.

Katie Holmes is one celeb who regularly bundles up when she hits the streets, and she always looks cozy! She always looks cute! And therein lies the appeal of the cold-weather staple. Sure, it offers a practical touch, as in, much-needed warmth when the outside temperatures are anything but. But coats are also a true statement piece, having the power to transform an entire look in a lewk — and Holmes’ pick is a prime example.

The down-to-earth style icon recently reached for a pair of green corduroy pants — a favorite winter style of hers — which she paired with her go-to winter coat from Alo Yoga. This isn't the first time we’ve seen her in this camel-colored, shearling coat from the celeb-worn activewear brand, and it certainly won’t be the last, either. And that’s because a) it’s cute b) it’s warm and c) it looks designer, but the price is nowhere near the average designer threshold (ahem, I’m talking in the thousands).

Her exact Alo oversized trench, which has a roomy, oversized silhouette that makes it ideal for winter wearing, costs $298, but when you look at it, you’d easily think it goes for at least three times that. That’s because of the ultra-plush faux fur shearling that looks luxe, plus elevated detailing like an oversized collar and big pockets. It’s no wonder this style keeps selling out season after season, but the good news is that it’s still mostly in stock right now.

Teddy coats like Holmes’ have been trending for years now, and they’re not going away anytime soon. After all, how can one ever get rid of a coat that’s like a wearable teddy bear? You can’t. And that’s why investing in one now is 100 percent worth it: You’ll be wearing the style for years to come. Shop Holmes’ exact pick from Alo, plus other similar options, including the viral Max Mara coat that’s almost $4,000 (only if you dare, of course).

Get the Look:

Alo Yoga Oversized Sherpa Trench in Camel

Shop now: $298; aloyoga.com

Alo Yoga Oversized Sherpa Trench in Black

Shop now: $298; aloyoga.com

Ugg Gertrude Long Teddy Coat

Shop now: $248; nordstrom.com

Apparis Dasha Recycled Polyester and Hemp Faux Fur Coat

Shop now: $525; nordstrom.com

Topshop Chunky Faux Shearling Coat

Shop now: $111; nordstrom.com

Apparis Mia 2 Hooded Faux Shearling Coat

Shop now: $274 (Originally $365); nordstrom.com

Max Mara Teddy Bear Icon Faux Fur Coat

Shop now: $3,990; nordstrom.com

