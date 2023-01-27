Gabrielle Union Basically Wore Lingerie Under a Foolproof Staple Coat

This is officially my go-to outfit formula.

Ruby McAuliffe
Published on January 27, 2023 @ 03:00PM

LOTD 1/27: Gabrielle Union
Celebrities have been making a case for wearing underwear as outerwear. In September, Bella Hadid stepped out in a pair of micro white briefs and platform Uggs. Emily Ratajkowski has been slipping on bras and calling it a day, while Megan Fox has been wearing mesh dresses with almost nothing underneath. Wearing lingerie out is here to stay, and Gabrielle Union just taught us a lesson in how to do it the classy way.

Yesterday, the Bring It On star stepped onto the streets of New York City, wearing a Tiffany blue gown decorated with lace and scalloped edges. The asymmetrical dress reminded me of a silk robe, as it featured billowy sleeves, a low V-neckline, and a sash-like collar. Like I said, Union has taken the underwear trend to a whole new level. 

The actresses didn’t stop there: She slipped on a staple winter coat to cover up — a cream-colored trench that included large buttons that contrasted against the crisp white. And not to take credit, but I’ve been known to rock sophisticated coats over midi-dresses myself, so it looks like we’re officially fashion twins, Gabs. 

For shoes, she reached for satin, pearl-colored pumps that included pointed-toes and skinny ankle straps, which made them cute and versatile. Union finished off the look with an army green tote and small, silver hoops.         

If Union has taught us anything, it’s that you don’t need to wear little bras and undies to jump on the underwear-as-outerwear trend. A silky, lace dress and a trench coat will do. Shop Union-inspired pieces below. 

