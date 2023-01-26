Kate Middleton’s Business Meets Barbiecore ‘Fit Featured a Winter Outerwear Staple She Wears on Repeat

Growing up, I always saw my mom heading out the door in flared slacks and a coordinating blouse; it was her foolproof office attire. Years later, I secured my first big-girl job and, of course, snagged a pair of my own work pants. I still reach for them, and apparently, Kate Middleton does, too.

On January 26, the Princess of Wales stepped out in Windsor, England, braving the cold wearing her signature wardrobe staple: a turtleneck sweater. Unlike her favorite blue hues of the past, Middleton reached for a hot pink long-sleeve. On top, she layered her signature matching coat style, detailed with buttons, pockets, and lapels to create the most sophisticated take on Barbiecore yet.

My favorite element of the princess’ ensemble was her kick-boot slacks (obviously). With a nod to classic workplace attire, the pants featured a high-rise waist and two seams that ran down each leg. The fact that she reached for these is genius, really; slacks can go with just about anything, from bodysuits and oversized sweaters to white sneakers and pumps — no matter how you fashion them, they’re sure to elevate your ‘fit. So, if you’ve been looking for a reason to secure a pair, this is your sign.

Granted, Middleton didn’t slip on the pants and call it a day. Instead, she accessorized the sleek bottoms with a black, gold-buckled belt, as she did earlier this month. She also strutted in suede navy shoes that spotlighted a low heel and round toe — they appeared to be a casual take on her favorite Gianvito Rossi pumps. To complete the look, the princess added a pair of chain-linked gold earrings.

Shop plenty Middleton-inspired options below to make a case for flared work pants yourself. If you want to take the ‘fit up a notch, also consider adding a hot pink long-sleeve sweater to your cart.

