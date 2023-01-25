Gabrielle Union Just Reinvented How to Wear a Blazer in the Most Universally Flattering Way

It’s all about the proportion play.

Published on January 25, 2023

Gabrielle Union
Gabrielle Union. Photo:

MEGA/GC Images

It’s easy to get in a rut when it comes to outfit ideas, so much so that you start to rely on the same tried-and-true formulas to get you through the week. It’s kind of like when you’re cooking — for me personally, I tend to fall back on the same recipes over and over again, much like I do with certain outfit combos. But I’m not shy to admit that I need a little spice — both in the kitchen and with my wardrobe — and Gabrielle Union just delivered the perfect dose of pizazz for the latter.

Union was spotted en route to her appearance on CBS News early this morning, and I still can’t get her outfit off my mind. In fact, it’s so ingrained in my brain that I’m actually thinking about the pieces I own and how I can recreate her exact combo tomorrow.  Why am I so enticed? Because she totally reinvented how to wear two wardrobe staples. It’s all about the proportion play, and I think that’s why I’m so intrigued.

The actress wore a white floor-length denim skirt that was more fitted at the waistline and had a subtle flare at the hem — so 2000s, and I love it. Maxi skirts have been trending for a while now, but Union’s seems like a fitting choice come winter’s chill because, well, leg coverage, and denim is slightly thicker and warmer, making it ideal for this time of year. But here comes the really surprising part: She didn't pair it with a cropped sweater or a simple white tee as most probably would (most people being me). Instead, she styled the white denim maxi with a fitted black blazer that perfectly juxtaposed the more low-key vibes of the denim skirt

The finishing touches included two stunning pieces from Jenny Bird: the Viviana Ring and the Nouveaux Puff Earrings, and big, bold, black platform booties that peeked out from underneath her skirt with every step. Chunky, break-your-ankle shoes have also been in the forefront of the footwear game since last year, and Union’s look is proof that this in-your-face shoe is here to stay for a little while longer (hopefully much, much longer.) 

If Union inspired you to pair a blazer with a jean maxi, then we’re on the same wavelength. That’s exactly why I rounded up the best skirts and the coolest blazers to wear with them. Shop everything below. 

