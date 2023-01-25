Fashion Look of the Day Gabrielle Union Just Reinvented How to Wear a Blazer in the Most Universally Flattering Way It’s all about the proportion play. By Eva Thomas Eva Thomas Eva Thomas is a senior commerce writer at InStyle, where she pitches, writes, and strategizes around all things fashion, beauty, and celebrity, always approaching her shopping content in a fresh and exciting voice. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on January 25, 2023 @ 03:45PM Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Gabrielle Union. Photo: MEGA/GC Images It’s easy to get in a rut when it comes to outfit ideas, so much so that you start to rely on the same tried-and-true formulas to get you through the week. It’s kind of like when you’re cooking — for me personally, I tend to fall back on the same recipes over and over again, much like I do with certain outfit combos. But I’m not shy to admit that I need a little spice — both in the kitchen and with my wardrobe — and Gabrielle Union just delivered the perfect dose of pizazz for the latter. Union was spotted en route to her appearance on CBS News early this morning, and I still can’t get her outfit off my mind. In fact, it’s so ingrained in my brain that I’m actually thinking about the pieces I own and how I can recreate her exact combo tomorrow. Why am I so enticed? Because she totally reinvented how to wear two wardrobe staples. It’s all about the proportion play, and I think that’s why I’m so intrigued. The actress wore a white floor-length denim skirt that was more fitted at the waistline and had a subtle flare at the hem — so 2000s, and I love it. Maxi skirts have been trending for a while now, but Union’s seems like a fitting choice come winter’s chill because, well, leg coverage, and denim is slightly thicker and warmer, making it ideal for this time of year. But here comes the really surprising part: She didn't pair it with a cropped sweater or a simple white tee as most probably would (most people being me). Instead, she styled the white denim maxi with a fitted black blazer that perfectly juxtaposed the more low-key vibes of the denim skirt. The finishing touches included two stunning pieces from Jenny Bird: the Viviana Ring and the Nouveaux Puff Earrings, and big, bold, black platform booties that peeked out from underneath her skirt with every step. Chunky, break-your-ankle shoes have also been in the forefront of the footwear game since last year, and Union’s look is proof that this in-your-face shoe is here to stay for a little while longer (hopefully much, much longer.) If Union inspired you to pair a blazer with a jean maxi, then we’re on the same wavelength. That’s exactly why I rounded up the best skirts and the coolest blazers to wear with them. Shop everything below. Get the Look: Wash Lab Denim Pieced Denim Maxi SkirtShop now: $128; nordstrom.com Splendid Dana Maxi SkirtShop now: $125 (Originally $178); nordstrom.com Reformation Jayde High-Rise Denim Midi SkirtShop now: $148; reformation.com Bec and Bridge Anniston Satin Maxi SkirtShop now: $280; nordstrom.com & Other Stories Denim Raw-Hem Midi SkirtShop now: $119; nordstrom.com Topshop Bias Cut Satin Maxi SkirtShop now: $62; nordstrom.com Favorite Daughter The Kelly BlazerShop now: $298; nordstrom.com Theory Etiennette B Good Wool Suit JacketShop now: $345; nordstrom.com River Island Cinch-Waist BlazerShop now: $84 (Originally $140); nordstrom.com Favorite Daughter The Break Up Oversize Stretch Cotton BlazerShop now: $298; nordstrom.com Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks It's Your Last Chance to Save Big on Face-Sculpting Devices From an Editor-Loved Brand This Jennifer Aniston-Approved Skin-Tightening Device Is Basically Like an At-Home Face Lift Jennifer Aniston and Kate Hudson Use This Facial Toning Device That's on Rare Sale Ahead of Black Friday