Fashion Look of the Day Cate Blanchett Just Made a Case for Two Bags in One Outfit It’s a game changer for schlepping. By Eva Thomas Eva Thomas Eva Thomas is a senior commerce writer at InStyle, where she pitches, writes, and strategizes around all things fashion, beauty, and celebrity, always approaching her shopping content in a fresh and exciting voice. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on January 24, 2023 @ 03:45PM Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Cate Blanchett. Photo: The Image Direct The moment I saw Cate Blanchett’s recent look, I realized I was doing accessories all wrong. And honestly, you probably are, too. Hear me out. The Tár actress was recently photographed walking around New York City, and anyone who lives in the Big Apple knows that a big part of life here is… schlepping. We schlepp our groceries from the Upper East Side to the Upper West! We schlepp laundry from our apartment to the laundromat. We schlepp everything, and because of this, micro bags aren’t always practical. Instead, big, roomy totes are a New Yorker’s saving grace, but sometimes, it seems like one just isn’t enough.That's where the genius of Blanchett’s latest outfit comes into the picture. The actress wore an ensemble that struck the perfect balance of comfort and elegance, opting for burgundy trousers, a beige wool coat, sleek black boots, and not one, but two black handbags that inspired me to start upping my bag game from one to, well, two per outfit. It’s brilliant really, seeing as oftentimes, one bag isn’t enough to carry all of our essentials. We stuff and squish to try and fit everything in a single tote, only to have to make a few sacrifices, as in, do I leave my water bottle at home so I can bring along my makeup bag? (Is that just me? Maybe it’s just me.) Regardless, more bags = more space, but it also means more hauling. But Blanchett took the right route when she opted for one large tote shoulder bag and one medium-sized crossbody bag that ensures her hands are still free. I don’t know about you, but next time I’m out, I’m trying Blanchett’s accessory hack — aka, going with a big tote bag for the larger necessities like my water bottle, snacks, and makeup bags, and a smaller crossbody style for easy wearing that carries of my keys, wallet, and iPhone. And TBH, there’s nothing worse than not having enough space in your bag when you buy something along the way. Shop both small and big bags that you can wear together in a single outfit. You’re welcome. Get the Look: Madewell The Transport Shoulder Crossbody BagShop now: $158; nordstrom.com Street Level Reversible Faux Leather Tote and WristletShop now: $49; nordstrom.com Botkier Cobble Hill Leather Hobo BagShop now: $167 (Originally $278); nordstrom.com Cole Haan Small Grand Ambition Bucket BagShop now: $320; nordstrom.com Aldo Adraree Faux Leather Crossbody Tote BagShop now: $65; nordstrom.com Aimee Kestenberg All For Love Convertible Leather Shoulder BagShop now: $278; nordstrom.com Madewell Zip Top Transport Leather CarryallShop now: $195; nordstrom.com Hobo Medium Marlowe Crossbody BagShop now: $328; nordstrom.com Ugg Ellory Quilted Nylon ToteShop now: $125; nordstrom.com Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks The Sneaker You Probably Owned as a Kid Is a Supermodel Staple, and Right Now It’s Just $18 at Amazon This Glow-Boosting Moisturizer Has a TikTok Entranced — and It's My Holy Grail, Too I Spend 8 Hours a Day on Amazon, and This Is What I’m Buying Myself for Valentine’s Day