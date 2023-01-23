Fashion Look of the Day Anne Hathaway Went Pantless in the Coolest Shoe Trend of Winter 2023 This look deserves a standing ovation. By Eva Thomas Eva Thomas Eva Thomas is a senior commerce writer at InStyle, where she pitches, writes, and strategizes around all things fashion, beauty, and celebrity, always approaching her shopping content in a fresh and exciting voice. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on January 23, 2023 @ 03:45PM Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Anne Hathaway. Photo: Mat Hayward/GC Images It seems like pants are so last year, and honestly, I’m not that mad about it. Will I partake in the pantless trend? Probably not, unless I'm at home. Will I continue to admire the panache it takes to pull it off? Absolutely. We’re so used to seeing supermodels like Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber pulling off daring pantless looks, but it seems other A-listers are joining in and skipping bottoms in favor of, well, nothing at all. Take Anne Hathaway’s latest Sundance Film Festival ‘fit as an example: It’s certainly more toned-down than Jenner’s tights-and-bodysuit look from New Year’s Eve, but still hits on this bold dressing trend to a T. Hathaway nixed pants in favor of black leggings, which she paired with an oversized green checkered shirt from Celine that she wore unbuttoned. Because it’s winter and thus, still very chilly, the actress styled the jacket with what looked to be a tight-fitting black turtleneck; maybe it was a bodysuit or maybe it was a T-shirt she tucked into her leggings — we’ll never know. But what we do know for sure is that the grounding element of her ensemble (AKA, those chunky, lace-up combat boots) were the pièce de résistance. There’s something about a chunky shoe that adds an air of cool to any look, be it a pair of jeans or a pantless button-down shirt moment à la Hathaway. Her pair is from none other than Versace and features a two-tier platform sole (talk about double trouble!), square-toe front, and gold hardware along the laces. Now sold out, it cost a cool $1,859, which honestly, I would consider spending on these shoes as they’re truly works of art, but if you don’t want to dish out a paycheck’s worth on a single pair, fret not, because there are so many affordable chunky combat boots out there. Check out the coolest shoe trend for winter 2023 from Thursday Boots, Aldo, Schutz, Tory Burch, and more, below. Whether or not you style them with pants is your choice, though I 100 percent support you skipping bottoms with these. Get the Look: Thursday Boots Dynasty Combat Boot Shop now: $210; thursdayboots.com Aldo Uplift Platform Combat BootShop now: $150; nordstrom.com Vagabond Shoemakers Cosmo 2.0 Combat BootShop now: $210; nordstrom.com Prada Monolith Mini Bag Lug-Sole Combat BootShop now: $1,650–$1,690; nordstrom.com Thursday Boots Dynasty Boot Shop now: $190; thursdayboots.com Aldo Grandleap BootShop now: $90 (Originally $140); zappos.com Naturalizer Val Waterproof BootieShop now: $96 (Originally $160); nordstrom.com Schutz Zhara Lace-Up BootShop now: $158; nordstrom.com Tory Burch Miller Lug Hiker BootShop now: $244 (Originally $488); nordstrom.com Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks Finally, a Regular Nail Polish That Has the Same Lasting Power as a Gel Manicure Hailey Bieber's Go-To Concealer Seamlessly Covers My Dark Under Eye Circles I Spend 8 Hours a Day on Amazon, and This Is What I’m Buying Myself for Valentine’s Day