Anne Hathaway Went Pantless in the Coolest Shoe Trend of Winter 2023

This look deserves a standing ovation.

Published on January 23, 2023 @ 03:45PM

Anne Hathaway
Anne Hathaway. Photo:

Mat Hayward/GC Images

It seems like pants are so last year, and honestly, I’m not that mad about it. Will I partake in the pantless trend? Probably not, unless I'm at home. Will I continue to admire the panache it takes to pull it off? Absolutely

We’re so used to seeing supermodels like Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber pulling off daring pantless looks, but it seems other A-listers are joining in and skipping bottoms in favor of, well, nothing at all. Take Anne Hathaway’s latest Sundance Film Festival ‘fit as an example: It’s certainly more toned-down than Jenner’s tights-and-bodysuit look from New Year’s Eve, but still hits on this bold dressing trend to a T. 

Hathaway nixed pants in favor of black leggings, which she paired with an oversized green checkered shirt from Celine that she wore unbuttoned. Because it’s winter and thus, still very chilly, the actress styled the jacket with what looked to be a tight-fitting black turtleneck; maybe it was a bodysuit or maybe it was a T-shirt she tucked into her leggings — we’ll never know. But what we do know for sure is that the grounding element of her ensemble (AKA, those chunky, lace-up combat boots) were the pièce de résistance. 

There’s something about a chunky shoe that adds an air of cool to any look, be it a pair of jeans or a pantless button-down shirt moment à la Hathaway. Her pair is from none other than Versace and features a two-tier platform sole (talk about double trouble!), square-toe front, and gold hardware along the laces. Now sold out, it cost a cool $1,859, which honestly, I would consider spending on these shoes as they’re truly works of art, but if you don’t want to dish out a paycheck’s worth on a single pair, fret not, because there are so many affordable chunky combat boots out there. 

Check out the coolest shoe trend for winter 2023 from Thursday Boots, Aldo, Schutz, Tory Burch, and more, below. Whether or not you style them with pants is your choice, though I 100 percent support you skipping bottoms with these.

Get the Look: 


Thursday Boots Dynasty Combat Boot 
Shop now: $210; thursdayboots.com

Aldo Uplift Platform Combat Boot
Shop now: $150; nordstrom.com

Vagabond Shoemakers Cosmo 2.0 Combat Boot
Shop now: $210; nordstrom.com

Prada Monolith Mini Bag Lug-Sole Combat Boot
Shop now: $1,650–$1,690; nordstrom.com

Thursday Boots Dynasty Boot 
Shop now: $190; thursdayboots.com

Aldo Grandleap Boot
Shop now: $90 (Originally $140); zappos.com

Naturalizer Val Waterproof Bootie
Shop now: $96 (Originally $160); nordstrom.com

Schutz Zhara Lace-Up Boot
Shop now: $158; nordstrom.com

Tory Burch Miller Lug Hiker Boot
Shop now: $244 (Originally $488); nordstrom.com

