Oprah’s Peak Cozy Outfit Includes the One Shoe Trend That’s a No-Brainer for Winter

She made an incredibly stylish return to the Big Apple.

By
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas is a senior commerce writer at InStyle, where she pitches, writes, and strategizes around all things fashion, beauty, and celebrity, always approaching her shopping content in a fresh and exciting voice.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on January 20, 2023 @ 03:45PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Oprah
Oprah. Photo:

Splash News

When Oprah talks, I listen! Whatever Oprah wears, I wear! Long story short, she’s my eternal muse and my inspiration for so many things — her Favorite Things list is like a holy grail that I turn to whenever I need any sort of inspiration — and that’s exactly why I’m copying her latest ‘fit when I finally leave my house later today. 

Oprah was photographed out in New York City on January 19, the first time she’s been back in the Big Apple since the pandemic, and though she’s a West Coaster, she knew exactly what the East Coast weather called for: cozy from head to toe, don’t you know? It’s her M.O. after all, and frankly, the vibe that most people are going for in the depths of winter, which is why I think everyone (not just me) will be fond of her city-going ensemble.

The media mogul went with a monochrome look that struck the perfect balance between staying comfortable while still feeling elevated. How did she do this, you ask? Well, said elevation was achieved by sticking to one color from head-to-toe — and we know a monochrome look has the power to look really expensive when done right, and Oprah’s did it right, opting for an oversized sweater, a coordinating poncho, comfy pants (possibly fancy sweats?), and beige Chelsea boots, which are basically a requirement this time of year. 

I know, I know: You’re probably thinking that boots are an obvious pick this time of year. But I’m not talking about any regular ol’ boots: I’m talking about Chelsea boots, specifically, the simple, sleek ankle style that’s like the bootie equivalent of white sneakers. As in, they pair with everything and really require very little thought to wear. Oprah’s pair features a slightly chunky sole, a trendier touch, but the silhouette also comes with more toned-down bases, which means there’s a Chelsea boot for everyone. Pinky promise. 

Oprah wore her cozy pants over the boots, but you can easily tuck skinnies into them, too. All that to say, this shoe style is extremely versatile and officially Oprah-approved, which means one thing: I’m buying myself a new pair. Shop some of the coolest Chelsea boots below.

Get the Look: 

Open Edit Mya Lug-Sole Chelsea Boot
Shop now: $45 (Originally $100); nordstrom.com

Cougar Shani Waterproof Chelsea Boot
Shop now: $160; nordstrom.com

Calvin Klein Remola Lug Chelsea Boot
Shop now: $83 (Originally $139); nordstrom.com

Mia Lenia Platform Chelsea Boot
Shop now: $48 (Originally $80); nordstrom.com

Camper Milah Chelsea Boot
Shop now: $157–$180 (Originally $225); nordstrom.com

Calvin Klein Anissa Faux Shearling Chelsea Bootie
Shop now: $125 (Originally $179); nordstrom.com

Farm Rio Lug-Sole Chelsea Boot
Shop now: $163 (Originally $250); nordstrom.com

Steve Madden Hayle Platform Chelsea Boot
Shop now: $100–$110; nordstrom.com

Bernardo Briton Chelsea Rain Boot
Shop now: $165; nordstrom.com

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

The Best-Selling Moisturizer That Shoppers Call âHeavenâ in a Jar Just Got Reformulated for Winter
The Best-Selling Moisturizer That Shoppers Call “Heaven” in a Jar Just Got an Upgrade for Winter
InStyle Readers Can Shop This Jennifer Garner-Approved Brand on Sale With an Exclusive Promo Code
Everyone From Jennifer Garner to Hailey Bieber Wears This Brand, but Only InStyle Readers Can Shop It for Less
This TK-Approved Designer has Tons of Last-Minute Gifts That'll Arrive by Christmas
This Hailey Bieber-Approved Designer Has Tons of Last-Minute Gifts That'll Arrive by Christmas
Related Articles
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski Styled a Barely There Top With the Comfy Sneakers Every Celebrity Owns
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton's Latest Monochromatic Outfit Is a Royal Rewear
This Price-Transparent Brand Launched Its Own Version of the Mini Boots That Are Selling Like Hotcakes
These New Mini Shearling Boots Are Half the Price of Competitors, and They’re Selling Like Hotcakes
Luxe Street Style
Tons of Elevated Essentials Are Up to 70% Off During Everlane’s Massive Secret Sale — Including Jeans for $26
Margot Robbie
Margot Robbie Wore a Vest With Nothing Underneath and the Shoe That Hasn’t Been on Our Mind in Months
Sarah Jessica Parker
Sarah Jessica Parker Paired a Big, Puffy Parka With This Vastly Underrated Boot Style
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner Wore the Shortest Romper and Knee-High Boots for a Photoshoot in the Middle of Nowhere
Kate Hudson Nipple Covers
Kate Hudson Replaced Her Bras With a Genius $10 Accessory She Brings “Everywhere”
Emma Stone
Emma Stone Made a Case for Spring Dresses in the Dead of Winter With an Oversized Shacket and Leather Boots
Nordstrom Secretly Slashed Up to 70% Off Tons of Boots From Brands Like Schutz and Jeffrey Campbell
Nordstrom Secretly Slashed Up to 68% Off Tons of Boots From Brands Like Schutz and Jeffrey Campbell
Hailey Bieber simple winter outfit recipe
Hailey Bieber’s Simple Outfit Recipe Is the Key to Looking Effortlessly Chic This Season
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton Has Been Wearing This Universally Flattering Outerwear Trend for Years
Katie Holmes
Katie Holmes Wore the Pants Trend I’ve Been Living in With the Winter Shoe Hack I’ve Been Dying to Try
Tracee Ellis Ross Larroude Boots
Tracee Ellis Ross Wore Sexy Leather Boots From a Brand That's Blowing Up in Hollywood
Jennifer Garner
Jennifer Garner Has Been Loyal to This Unassuming Denim Trend for Years
Spanx Perfect Pant sale
Oprah’s Favorite Flattering Pants Are 60% Off in Spanx’s Massive Sale-on-Sale