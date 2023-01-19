Fashion Look of the Day Emily Ratajkowski Styled a Barely There Top With the Comfy Sneakers Every Celebrity Owns Everyone needs a pair in their wardrobe. By Ruby McAuliffe Ruby McAuliffe Ruby McAuliffe is an associate commerce fashion writer at InStyle and Shape. She covers shopping trends surrounding style, beauty, and celebrity. Before joining the InStyle and Shape teams, she was a commerce reporter at the New York Post. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on January 19, 2023 @ 03:00PM Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Emily Ratajkowski. Photo: Gotham/GC Images If you need me, I’ll be studying Emily Ratajkowski’s style from head to toe. The supermodel is proof that you don’t need to put in a lot of effort to look good — and I’m taking notes. On Wednesday, she was spotted in an off-duty look wearing a pair of round, cocoa-colored glasses and a black shoulder purse. But what really elevated the look was her everyday style staples. Ratajkowski reached for a cropped white tee and a pair of ankle-hugging sweats, which celebrities can’t stop wearing. Jennifer Garner admitted that sweats are her “favorite pants,” while our girl Sarah Jessica Parker has been walking around town in her own pair. But the trick to styling lounge pants is all in the shoes. EmRata knows this, slipping on a pair of New Balance 574 sneakers that resemble the exact kicks she wore in 2021; even the color is the same. I don’t blame her for continuously reaching for these shoes, as they merge comfort and style. Other stars, like Lily Collins, Kate Middleton, and Hailey Bieber, have also donned New Balance sneakers throughout the years making me want to snag a pair ASAP. To complete the look, Ratajkowski bundled up in a corduroy jacket. The cream-colored top layer featured a button-front closure, structured collar, boxy silhouette, and cinched wrists, plus military-style pockets added to its industrial flair. Shop EmRata-inspired pieces below and style your next ensemble with ease. Get the Look: New Balance 574 Core Sneaker Shop now: $85; amazon.com New Balance Balance 515 V3 Sneaker Shop now: $70 (Originally $75); dsw.com New Balance 574+ Platform Sneaker Shop now: $100; urbanoutfitters.com New Balance Classics 574 Core Sneaker Shop now: $85; zappos.com New Balance Suede 574 Sneaker Shop now: $80; madewell.com BDG Rodney Corduroy Cropped Button-Down Shirt Shop now: $69; urbanoutfitters.com Everlane the Canvas Organic Cotton Anorak Jacket Shop now: $148; everlane.com Free People Opal Swing Denim Jacket Shop now: $98; freepeople.com Pacsun Cotton Chore Jacket Shop now: $70; nordstrom.com Layne Corduroy Jacket Shop now: $158; thereformation.com Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks I Wore This Clean $9 Mascara for 13 Hours Straight, and It Didn’t Budge or Smudge Finally, a Regular Nail Polish That Has the Same Lasting Power as a Gel Manicure My Mom and I Have Exclusively Worn These Face Masks for 3 Years — and They Just Restocked