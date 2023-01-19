Emily Ratajkowski Styled a Barely There Top With the Comfy Sneakers Every Celebrity Owns

Everyone needs a pair in their wardrobe.

By
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe is an associate commerce fashion writer at InStyle and Shape. She covers shopping trends surrounding style, beauty, and celebrity. Before joining the InStyle and Shape teams, she was a commerce reporter at the New York Post. 
Published on January 19, 2023 @ 03:00PM

Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski. Photo:

Gotham/GC Images

If you need me, I’ll be studying Emily Ratajkowski’s style from head to toe. The supermodel is proof that you don’t need to put in a lot of effort to look good — and I’m taking notes.   

On Wednesday, she was spotted in an off-duty look wearing a pair of round, cocoa-colored glasses and a black shoulder purse. But what really elevated the look was her everyday style staples. 

Ratajkowski reached for a cropped white tee and a pair of ankle-hugging sweats, which celebrities can’t stop wearing. Jennifer Garner admitted that sweats are her “favorite pants,” while our girl Sarah Jessica Parker has been walking around town in her own pair. But the trick to styling lounge pants is all in the shoes. EmRata knows this, slipping on a pair of New Balance 574 sneakers that resemble the exact kicks she wore in 2021; even the color is the same. I don’t blame her for continuously reaching for these shoes, as they merge comfort and style. Other stars, like Lily Collins, Kate Middleton, and Hailey Bieber, have also donned  New Balance sneakers throughout the years making me want to snag a pair ASAP.     

To complete the look, Ratajkowski bundled up in a corduroy jacket. The cream-colored top layer featured a button-front closure, structured collar, boxy silhouette, and cinched wrists, plus military-style pockets added to its industrial flair. 

Shop EmRata-inspired pieces below and style your next ensemble with ease. 

Get the Look: 

New Balance 574 Core Sneaker

Shop now: $85; amazon.com

New Balance Balance 515 V3 Sneaker

Shop now: $70 (Originally $75); dsw.com

New Balance 574+ Platform Sneaker

Shop now: $100; urbanoutfitters.com

New Balance Classics 574 Core Sneaker 

Shop now: $85; zappos.com

New Balance Suede 574 Sneaker

Shop now: $80; madewell.com

BDG Rodney Corduroy Cropped Button-Down Shirt 

Shop now: $69; urbanoutfitters.com

Everlane the Canvas Organic Cotton Anorak Jacket

Shop now: $148; everlane.com

Free People Opal Swing Denim Jacket 

Shop now: $98; freepeople.com

Pacsun Cotton Chore Jacket

Shop now: $70; nordstrom.com

Layne Corduroy Jacket

Shop now: $158; thereformation.com

