Margot Robbie Wore a Vest With Nothing Underneath and the Shoe That Hasn’t Been on Our Mind in Months

There’s a lot that probably hasn’t been on your mind recently, like ice cream, because when the temperatures dip into the low 30s, who would want to eat frozen dessert? (Me, that’s who, but I’m from Minnesota, so I’m a different type of winter breed!) Short-shorts, sandals, and more summer-leaning attire also hasn’t really been a priority for most people, so when we saw Margot Robbie wearing the footwear style we haven't thought of in approximately four months, we were intrigued.

Robbie’s style has been on point lately, especially for her red-carpet outings while promoting her latest film project, Babylon. (I mean, just look at this sexy silky blue number.) But her off-duty, street style looks are just as deserving of their own moment in the sun, and boy oh boy, the actress’s latest down under look — as in, the outfit she wore while roaming around Sydney — is one that’s destined to shine for a while.

She wore a two-piece suit set, but it wasn’t your average suit set. It was casual! It was fashion girl-approved! And no, it didn’t feel too “business-y,” which is exactly why I’m so fond of it. Her look consisted of loose-fitting white trousers (a favorite of mine!), paired with an oversized, button-down vest that she wore with nothing underneath. The finishing touch was a black straw bag, rectangular sunglasses, and black slip-on sandals.

Given that it’s currently summer in Australia, it makes sense that she’d opt for the airy style. While I haven’t touched my sandal collection in months, I would be lying if I said that her outfit didn't make me eager to pull out all my summer slides a few months early. Hey, it may be a premature style move, but I stick by my word. The easy-on, easy-off shoe is a game-changer, especially when you’re on the go. And if all you’re worried about is getting cold feet, simply add in a pair of socks, and your sandals are totally suitable for wintertime wear.

Shop some of our favorite black slip-on sandals below from Tory Burch, Franco Sarto, and Saint Laurent.

