Sarah Jessica Parker Paired a Big, Puffy Parka With This Vastly Underrated Boot Style

I’m exclusively wearing these for the next few months.

By
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas is a senior commerce writer at InStyle, where she pitches, writes, and strategizes around all things fashion, beauty, and celebrity, always approaching her shopping content in a fresh and exciting voice.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on January 17, 2023 @ 04:15PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Sarah Jessica Parker
Sarah Jessica Parker. Photo:

Backgrid

And just like that… I want front-zip boots. Okay, let’s rewind a little, and I’ll let you know why I now have a burning desire to trade in all of my other booties for this ultra-practical style that’s actually so smart for year-round wear. 

It was the moment I saw Sarah Jessica Parker — who, for once, wasn’t dressed in Carrie Bradshaw’s bold, buzzy wardrobe on set of the HBO show — walking down the streets of the Big Apple in an easygoing outfit that included all of her tried-and-true pieces. I’m talking light-wash jeans, a big, black parka coat with oversized pockets, a sleek-and-chic black crossbody bag, and her all-time favorite SJP x Sunglass Hut sunglasses. While all those facets are great and all, my attention immediately went to her shoes because a) SJP always has great footwear and b) I’m currently looking for a new pair, and guess what? I’ve finally found my next purchase

Parker grounded her comfy-cool outfit with a practical shoe style that you don’t want to sleep on — front-zip boots. If you’re not familiar with the style, it’s really not all that complicated, but it certainly makes a big difference in your life if you struggle to slip into, well, regular boots. Just as the name suggests, this particular boot silhouette typically has a zipper that goes down the entire front of the boot. Most of the time, it’s actually a functional zipper, too, which means when you want to put them on, you simply unzip and slide your feet in. Easy-peasy!

Yes, I know that shoes with side zippers exist, but in my opinion, the zipper on the front of the boot adds an eye-catching touch as well. It has a bit more character — and TBH, coolness — than if the closure went down the side, so really, you’re getting a two-for-one: a really cool boot with exceptional practicality. 

Good thing tons of brands like Coach, Thursday Boots, and The Row have ultra-cool front-zip boots that are a breeze to put on. Shop the best below. (I’m currently eyeing the latter pair.)

Get the Look:

Coach Liza Bootie
Shop now: $165 (Originally $275); nordstrom.com

Sheridan Mia Bonaire Front-Zip Boot
Shop now: $150 (Originally $180); nordstrom.com

Thursday Boots Ryder Platform Boots
Shop now: $168; thursdayboots.com

The Row Zip Platform Bootie
Shop now: $1,490; nordstrom.com

Wanders Front-Zip Bootie
Shop now: $270; nordstrom.com

Thursday Boot Ryder Boots
Shop now: $168; thursdayboots.com

La Canadienne Gale Leather Bootie
Shop now: $396 (Originally $565); lacanadienneshoes.com

Madewell Lydia Zip-Front Lug-Sole Boot
Shop now: $198; nordstrom.com

Vagabond Shoemakers Stacy Suede Warm Lining Zip Boot
Shop now: $136 (Originally $210); zappos.com

Paul Green Palani Zip Boot 
Shop now: $414 (Originally $499); zappos.com

Aquatalia Helina Ankle Boot
Shop now: $368 (Originally $525); nordstrom.com

André Assous Palma Water-Resistant Featherweight Bootie
Shop now: $195 (Originally $259); nordstrom.com

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Selena Gomez's New Highlighters are Like Liquid Light
Every Hour Is Golden Hour When I’m Wearing Rare Beauty’s New Highlighter
winter dressing is hard as a size 2XL woman but this suede skort has been my winter savior
Shopping as a Size 2XL Woman Is Hard, but This Faux Suede Skort Has Saved Me This Winter
I Purged My Closet, Here are TK Things I'm Adding
I Purged My Closet for the New Year — Here Are 8 New Pieces I’m Adding to My Collection
Related Articles
Emma Stone
Emma Stone Made a Case for Spring Dresses in the Dead of Winter With an Oversized Shacket and Leather Boots
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton Has Been Wearing This Universally Flattering Outerwear Trend for Years
Katie Holmes
Katie Holmes Wore the Pants Trend I’ve Been Living in With the Winter Shoe Hack I’ve Been Dying to Try
Tracee Ellis Ross Larroude Boots
Tracee Ellis Ross Wore Sexy Leather Boots From a Brand That's Blowing Up in Hollywood
Jennifer Garner
Jennifer Garner Has Been Loyal to This Unassuming Denim Trend for Years
Katie Holmes
Katie Holmes Wore the Underrated Winter Pants Trend That Might Be Warmer Than Jeans
Kendall Jenner's Winter Layers
Kendall Jenner Found the Chicest Way to Layer and Stay Warm This Winter
Shaina Twain
Shania Twain Combined Barbiecore With Bikercore in Full Leather and Pastel Pink Hair
Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber
Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber Twinned Yet Again in Itty Bitty Bras and Model Off-Duty Basics
Hailey Bieber Faux Fur Boots
Hailey Bieber Just Proved Inside-Out Boots Are Set for Big Things in 2023
Katie Holmes
Katie Holmes Isn’t Giving Up on This Uncomplicated Bag Trend That’s So Big for 2023
Kylie Jenner
It’s Officially 2023, but Kylie Jenner’s Outfit Could Be Plucked Straight from 2003
Kate Hudson Winter Look
Kate Hudson Entered Her Grandmacore Era With the Help of Winter’s Most Surprising Cozy Accessory
Kate Hudson attends Kate Hudson: A Life In Pictures at BAFTA
Kate Hudson Mastered the Snow Bunny Aesthetic in a Cozy Snowsuit and the Season’s Must-Have Boots
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton Just Wore the Universally Flattering Boot Trend That’s a Multi-Season Staple
Hailey Bieber is seen on December
Hailey Bieber Paired a $7,750 Puffer With the Most Ridiculous Denim Trend of 2022