Sarah Jessica Parker Paired a Big, Puffy Parka With This Vastly Underrated Boot Style

And just like that… I want front-zip boots. Okay, let’s rewind a little, and I’ll let you know why I now have a burning desire to trade in all of my other booties for this ultra-practical style that’s actually so smart for year-round wear.

It was the moment I saw Sarah Jessica Parker — who, for once, wasn’t dressed in Carrie Bradshaw’s bold, buzzy wardrobe on set of the HBO show — walking down the streets of the Big Apple in an easygoing outfit that included all of her tried-and-true pieces. I’m talking light-wash jeans, a big, black parka coat with oversized pockets, a sleek-and-chic black crossbody bag, and her all-time favorite SJP x Sunglass Hut sunglasses. While all those facets are great and all, my attention immediately went to her shoes because a) SJP always has great footwear and b) I’m currently looking for a new pair, and guess what? I’ve finally found my next purchase.

Parker grounded her comfy-cool outfit with a practical shoe style that you don’t want to sleep on — front-zip boots. If you’re not familiar with the style, it’s really not all that complicated, but it certainly makes a big difference in your life if you struggle to slip into, well, regular boots. Just as the name suggests, this particular boot silhouette typically has a zipper that goes down the entire front of the boot. Most of the time, it’s actually a functional zipper, too, which means when you want to put them on, you simply unzip and slide your feet in. Easy-peasy!

Yes, I know that shoes with side zippers exist, but in my opinion, the zipper on the front of the boot adds an eye-catching touch as well. It has a bit more character — and TBH, coolness — than if the closure went down the side, so really, you’re getting a two-for-one: a really cool boot with exceptional practicality.

Good thing tons of brands like Coach, Thursday Boots, and The Row have ultra-cool front-zip boots that are a breeze to put on. Shop the best below. (I’m currently eyeing the latter pair.)

