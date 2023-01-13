Emma Stone Made a Case for Spring Dresses in the Dead of Winter With an Oversized Shacket and Leather Boots

I live for cozy clothes. Sweatpants are my go-tos, fuzzy socks are must-haves, and sweater dresses make winter all the better. So when I saw Emma Stone don an oversized shacket, I knew it was going to be good.

Stone and her husband, Dave McCary, arrived at the premiere of their co-produced film When You Finish Saving the World yesterday evening. The La La Land actress wore a carefree, white, ruched dress that perhaps looked better suited for spring rather than the dead of winter, though she made the ankle-grazing dress work with coordinating leather boots, featuring a round toe, skyrocketing heel, and trendy leather material. And let me just tell you: This is the ultimate hack for extending the wear of your seasonal pieces — I’ve been wearing my own leather booties with dresses and skirts nonstop this winter.

For accessories, the Cruella star grabbed a contrasting black belt accented with gold hardware. She also layered complementing gold-tone jewelry over her dress and reached for a shimmering gold chainlink Louis Vuitton bag, which was adorned with black and white “LV” logos and a branded emblem.

Though, my favorite piece was the aforementioned cozy shacket. It tied each piece together, encasing the look with warmer, winter-appropriate tones. The large sleeves hung past her fingertips, while Stone left the button-front closure undone. A Louis Vuitton fashion tag can also be spotted on the coat’s right hand sleeve, tying in the snuggly staple with the actress’ luxe bag.

Shop Stone-inspired shackets and sleek boots below.

