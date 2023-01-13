Fashion Look of the Day Emma Stone Made a Case for Spring Dresses in the Dead of Winter With an Oversized Shacket and Leather Boots She paired it with a foolproof outfit formula. By Ruby McAuliffe Ruby McAuliffe Ruby McAuliffe is an associate commerce fashion writer at InStyle and Shape. She covers shopping trends surrounding style, beauty, and celebrity. Before joining the InStyle and Shape teams, she was a commerce reporter at the New York Post. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on January 13, 2023 @ 03:00PM Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Emma Stone. Photo: Gotham/GC Images I live for cozy clothes. Sweatpants are my go-tos, fuzzy socks are must-haves, and sweater dresses make winter all the better. So when I saw Emma Stone don an oversized shacket, I knew it was going to be good. Stone and her husband, Dave McCary, arrived at the premiere of their co-produced film When You Finish Saving the World yesterday evening. The La La Land actress wore a carefree, white, ruched dress that perhaps looked better suited for spring rather than the dead of winter, though she made the ankle-grazing dress work with coordinating leather boots, featuring a round toe, skyrocketing heel, and trendy leather material. And let me just tell you: This is the ultimate hack for extending the wear of your seasonal pieces — I’ve been wearing my own leather booties with dresses and skirts nonstop this winter. For accessories, the Cruella star grabbed a contrasting black belt accented with gold hardware. She also layered complementing gold-tone jewelry over her dress and reached for a shimmering gold chainlink Louis Vuitton bag, which was adorned with black and white “LV” logos and a branded emblem. Though, my favorite piece was the aforementioned cozy shacket. It tied each piece together, encasing the look with warmer, winter-appropriate tones. The large sleeves hung past her fingertips, while Stone left the button-front closure undone. A Louis Vuitton fashion tag can also be spotted on the coat’s right hand sleeve, tying in the snuggly staple with the actress’ luxe bag. Shop Stone-inspired shackets and sleek boots below. Get the Look: BlankNYC Long Fleece Shacket Shop now: $71 (Originally $118); nordstrom.com Steve Madden Olive Emerson Jacket Shop now: $59 (Originally $99); nordstrom.com Free People Lana Coat Shop now: $198; freepeople.com Everlane the Renew Long Liner Shop now: $198; everlane.com Reformation Edie Ankle Boots Shop now: $348; thereformation.com Sam Edelman Winnie Booties Shop now: $170; nordstrom.com Bella Vita Wilma Booties Shop now: $120; dsw.com Vagabond Blanca Boots Shop now: $140; nordstrom.com Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks I Finally Tried This “Unsexy” Style Hack That Makes All My Shoes 10 Times More Comfortable Slugging Never Worked for Me Until I Found This Non-Sticky Solution From Camila Mendes' Skincare Brand Fans See a "Huge Difference" in Their Strands' Thickness From This Viral Hair Oil