Kate Middleton Has Been Wearing This Universally Flattering Outerwear Trend for Years

It’s a cozy winter staple.

By
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe is an associate commerce fashion writer at InStyle and Shape. 
Published on January 12, 2023

Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton. Photo:

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

Kate Middleton is my fashion inspiration. No one does chic like her, and I can only dream of owning half of her wardrobe. So when Middleton strutted alongside Prince William in coordinating outfits, I paid attention.

The Princess of Wales stepped out in Liverpool this morning for her first official 2023 event — and her initial outing since Prince Harry’s Spare memoir was released. Middleton slipped into a navy blue dress featuring long sleeves, a turtleneck, and ribbed knitting. The midi dress was decorated with a croc-embossed buckle belt that sat at the hips, but what made the ensemble stand out was her gorgeous mid-length Holland Cooper coat. The blue and green tartan style appeared to be made of wool and spotlighted bold lapels and buttons that adorned the front, also tracing her cuff sleeves. 

This isn’t the first time the Princess of Wales has reached for a classic wool peacoat, either. She’s donned one in just about every color, including warm red, vibrant blue, soft beige, and olive green, and most recently, Middleton jumped on the utilitarian trend with an Alexander McQueen option. So, it’s no surprise Middleton is wearing the beloved fashion trend yet again. 

The princess accessorized her look with a pair of suede navy blue pumps, the same pair of Gianvito Rossi heels she wore in December. Middleton also appeared to be wearing sapphire-drop earrings surrounded by diamonds — and they look a lot like one of Princess Diana heirlooms gifted to her by Prince William. To finish off the look, Middleton grabbed a matching hunter green Mulberry mini bag with gold hardware.  

Shop Middleton-inspired coats below for a princess-approved look.             

