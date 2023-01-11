Katie Holmes Wore the Pants Trend I’ve Been Living in With the Winter Shoe Hack I’ve Been Dying to Try

In my ideal world, I would live in sweatpants — but in the real world, that’s not always possible. I have places to go and people to see, and sweats — though they’ve certainly come a long way from being exclusively “house pants” — aren’t always the most appropriate attire. I was craving the comfort and ease and breeze of sweats with the elegance of something more refined, and the funny thing is, that exact thing was already in my closet: trousers.

I’ve waxed poetic about trousers before (hey, I’m loyal to my fashion faves!). They’ve been trending for a while now, with celebrities like Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber regularly stepping out in variations of them — and though there was zero doubt the billowy bottoms would hold their reign in 2023, Katie Holmes just confirmed their place in this year’s pant’s hierarchy (AKA, near the top).

The actress stepped out for an appearance on Good Morning America on January 11, where she discussed her new off-Broadway show “The Wanderers.” While we we’re so excited to hear all about her latest acting project (what can’t this girl do?), we’re more excited about what she was wearing: a leather coat from Tove, simple black shirt, white button-down, and those metallic gold trousers that were equal parts elegant and comfy.

Trousers are really the do-it-all bottoms, which is one reason I’m so loyal to them. They might have once been considered stale ol’ work pants, but these days, they’re suitable for just about everything: the office (an obvious), but also fancy dinners, Sunday brunches, and simple afternoon strolls in the city. They’re like a chameleon that can transform into just about anything you want, depending on how you style them, and that’s what makes them so intriguing. Plus, their baggier, comfier silhouette and traditionally soft fabrics make them on par with sweats.

Holmes, who took a more formal route with her trouser styling, grounded the look with a surprising footwear combo: stockings and silver metallic heels, a brilliant winter style hack you have to try. Because when you want to wear pumps in the wintertime, socks (or stockings) are a must — this is another trend that’s here to stay.

Ready to give trousers a try? Or at least add a few more to your collection? I am! Shop some of our favorites below that are as comfy as sweats but look more stylish.

Get the Look:

