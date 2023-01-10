Jennifer Garner Has Been Loyal to This Unassuming Denim Trend for Years

The perfect January ‘fit.

By
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas is a senior commerce writer at InStyle, where she pitches, writes, and strategizes around all things fashion, beauty, and celebrity, always approaching her shopping content in a fresh and exciting voice.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on January 10, 2023 @ 03:00PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Jennifer Garner
Jennifer Garner. Photo:

Backgrid

Here’s a simple food-fashion analogy for you: Straight-leg jeans are to your wardrobe as eggs are to your fridge — a staple. That’s why it shouldn’t come as a surprise that Jennifer Garner has been loyal to the no-fuss, non-controversial denim style for years. Big, baggy jeans may be blowing up right now, but straight-leg jeans have quietly been in the game for decades — and that in and of itself makes them worth writing about. 

Garner was recently spotted out and about in Los Angeles, where the weather has been rainier than usual, but her outfit still made a mark. We know her style M.O. leans easygoing (think: outfits that moms on the go can turn to again and again) — and this one was no exception, as it was rife with all the best closet basics, like a black raincoat, a cream-colored sweater, and a pair of black shearling-lined suede boots from Rag & Bone that she’s been wearing for years. The outfit-stealing piece, though, were those straight-leg jeans that she tucked into the boots.

Honestly, making a case for straight-leg jeans isn’t hard, and there's a reason Garner and countless other celebrities have been wearing the silhouette for years (nay, decades). It’s simple and doesn’t require a whole lot of thought when putting on. When you’re slipping into a pair of billowy wide-leg jeans, you probably think a lot more about the shirt and shoes you're going to wear — because not everything will go with the ultra-voluminous bottoms— but with straight-leg, anything goes. And we love an easy staple when we see one.

Here’s another way to put it: Straight-leg jeans are the ideal happy medium between the ultra-controversial skinnies and ridiculous baggy styles. They’re the least polarizing trend (Gen Z and Millennials seem to agree on them), and that’s why they’re 100 percent worth having on hand. Thanks for the reminder to replenish our collection, Garner! 

Stock up on stylish straight-leg jeans from brands like Joe’s, Levi’s, and Rag & Bone below.

Get the Look:

Lucky Brand Sweet Straight Mid-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans
Shop now: $69 (Originally $99); nordstrom.com

Joe’s The Lara Ankle Straight-Leg Jeans
Shop now: $119 (Originally $198); nordstrom.com

AG Kinsley High-Waist Pop Crop Jeans
Shop now: $151–$225; nordstrom.com

Levi’s Wedgie Icon Fit High-Waist Straight-Leg Jeans
Shop now: $98; nordstrom.com

Rag & Bone Alex High-Waist Straight-Leg Jeans
Shop now: $179 (Originally $255); nordstrom.com

Slvrlake Sophie Ripped Mid-Rise Straight Leg Jeans
Shop now: $171–$329; nordstrom.com

Favorite Daughter The Jordie Super High-Waist Straight-Leg Jeans
Shop now: $198; nordstrom.com

Edwin Organic Cotton Ankle Straight-Leg Jeans
Shop now: $119 (Originally $198); nordstrom.com

Joe’s The Honor Ripped Ankle Straight-Leg Jeans
Shop now: $119 (Originally $198); nordstrom.com

Pistola Cassie Super High-Waist Crop Straight-Leg Jeans
Shop now: $168; nordstrom.com

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Shoppers With Dark Circles Say They Can Go Concealer-Free Thanks to This Wrinkle Cream That's 50% Off
Shoppers With Dark Circles Are Going Concealer-Free Thanks to This Half-Off Eye Cream
Westman Atlier Skin Drop Review
When My Go-To BB Cream Was Discontinued, I Discovered These Luxe Skin Drops That Make Me Look Airbrushed
Spanx Perfect Pant sale
Oprah’s Favorite Flattering Pants Are 60% Off in Spanx’s Massive Sale-on-Sale
Related Articles
Katie Holmes
Katie Holmes Wore the Underrated Winter Pants Trend That Might Be Warmer Than Jeans
Hailey Bieber Leather Jackets
Hailey Bieber Just Revealed Her Desert Island Clothing Pick — and Of Course, It's Genius
Shaina Twain
Shania Twain Combined Barbiecore With Bikercore in Full Leather and Pastel Pink Hair
Sadie Sink Singlehandedly Brought Back This Controversial Y2K Jean Trend
Sadie Sink Singlehandedly Brought Back This Controversial Y2K Jean Trend
Spanx End of Season Sale Roundup
I’m a Self-Proclaimed Spanx Expert, and All My Favorite Pieces Are the Cheapest I’ve Ever Seen
Hailey Bieber Just Paired a Matrix-Inspired Coat With This Surprising Pant Trend
Hailey Bieber Wore a Matrix-Style Coat With a Pair of Pants You Probably Owned in Middle School
Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber
Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber Twinned Yet Again in Itty Bitty Bras and Model Off-Duty Basics
InStyle Readers Can Shop This Jennifer Garner-Approved Brand on Sale With an Exclusive Promo Code
Everyone From Jennifer Garner to Hailey Bieber Wears This Brand, but Only InStyle Readers Can Shop It for Less
Katie Holmes
Katie Holmes Isn’t Giving Up on This Uncomplicated Bag Trend That’s So Big for 2023
Amazon best-selling $25 leggings
Amazon’s Best-Selling $25 Leggings Rival "Much More Expensive Brands,” Shoppers Say
Popular $10 Amazon leggings
Amazon Shoppers Can’t Stop Buying These “Thick and Comfortable” $10 Leggings
Recreating Kendall Jenner's NYE Look
Recreate Kendall Jenner’s Sexy New Year’s Eve Look for $70 With These Amazon Best-Sellers
Kylie Jenner
It’s Officially 2023, but Kylie Jenner’s Outfit Could Be Plucked Straight from 2003
Kate Hudson Winter Look
Kate Hudson Entered Her Grandmacore Era With the Help of Winter’s Most Surprising Cozy Accessory
Bella Hadid Doc Martens
The Classic Chunky Boots Celebrities and Supermodels Can't Stop Wearing Are Up to 55% Off at Nordstrom
Kate Hudson attends Kate Hudson: A Life In Pictures at BAFTA
Kate Hudson Mastered the Snow Bunny Aesthetic in a Cozy Snowsuit and the Season’s Must-Have Boots