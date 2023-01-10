Jennifer Garner Has Been Loyal to This Unassuming Denim Trend for Years

Here’s a simple food-fashion analogy for you: Straight-leg jeans are to your wardrobe as eggs are to your fridge — a staple. That’s why it shouldn’t come as a surprise that Jennifer Garner has been loyal to the no-fuss, non-controversial denim style for years. Big, baggy jeans may be blowing up right now, but straight-leg jeans have quietly been in the game for decades — and that in and of itself makes them worth writing about.

Garner was recently spotted out and about in Los Angeles, where the weather has been rainier than usual, but her outfit still made a mark. We know her style M.O. leans easygoing (think: outfits that moms on the go can turn to again and again) — and this one was no exception, as it was rife with all the best closet basics, like a black raincoat, a cream-colored sweater, and a pair of black shearling-lined suede boots from Rag & Bone that she’s been wearing for years. The outfit-stealing piece, though, were those straight-leg jeans that she tucked into the boots.

Honestly, making a case for straight-leg jeans isn’t hard, and there's a reason Garner and countless other celebrities have been wearing the silhouette for years (nay, decades). It’s simple and doesn’t require a whole lot of thought when putting on. When you’re slipping into a pair of billowy wide-leg jeans, you probably think a lot more about the shirt and shoes you're going to wear — because not everything will go with the ultra-voluminous bottoms— but with straight-leg, anything goes. And we love an easy staple when we see one.

Here’s another way to put it: Straight-leg jeans are the ideal happy medium between the ultra-controversial skinnies and ridiculous baggy styles. They’re the least polarizing trend (Gen Z and Millennials seem to agree on them), and that’s why they’re 100 percent worth having on hand. Thanks for the reminder to replenish our collection, Garner!

Stock up on stylish straight-leg jeans from brands like Joe’s, Levi’s, and Rag & Bone below.

