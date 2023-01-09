Fashion Look of the Day Katie Holmes Wore the Underrated Winter Pants Trend That Might Be Warmer Than Jeans Watch out, denim! By Eva Thomas Eva Thomas Eva Thomas is a senior commerce writer at InStyle, where she pitches, writes, and strategizes around all things fashion, beauty, and celebrity, always approaching her shopping content in a fresh and exciting voice. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on January 9, 2023 @ 03:00PM Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Katie Holmes. Photo: Splash News At some point this season, you’ve probably woken up on a brisk winter day and thought of two things: The first (and most obvious) is that you definitely don’t want to get out of your warm, cozy bed, and the second being the dreadful feeling of cold fabric against your skin when you’re getting dressed. Ugh. This is especially the case when you put on jeans; denim can be cold and rigid, plus the hardware, like buttons, can feel downright frigid. And while we’d much rather stay in our buttery-soft, cuddly sweats, it’s not always possible — but we can turn to Katie Holmes’ recent off-duty look for a brilliant in-between solution. Holmes was recently photographed out and about on a chilly New York City day, as she usually is, wearing an easy-to-copy outfit that’s totally accessible, as she usually does. This is why we love her style — it’s attainable but smart, especially for city dressing, and this time around, her down-to-earth ensemble reminded us about a particularly warm, comfy pants trend that we can’t believe we forgot about: corduroys. The actress’s wide-leg, burgundy red corduroys look so luxe, thanks to the rich jewel tone and the fact that the material tends to have a velvety texture, especially when you look at it from a distance. But this leads us to the most important corduroy callout: the fact that they are the superior pants option for the winter because a) they’re softer than a rigid pair of jeans and b) the fabric tends to be slightly thicker than denim, which keeps your legs warm when the temperature is anything but. Holmes paired her corduroys with a navy-blue puffer coat, her go-to white sneakers, likely from Common Projects, and that oversized black tote bag that she’s been hauling around the Big Apple for weeks. She rounded out the look with oversized sunglasses and a messy bun. In the end, she pieced together the perfect errand-running outfit — it looks like she tried without actually having to put in too much effort. Plus, it’s comfy without leaning too casual. A win-win! Below, shop the brilliant pants trend Holmes is bringing back on our radar. Styles are selling out fast, so the demand for them is clearly there. Get the Look: AllSaints Adlai Corduroy Wide-Leg TrousersShop now: $160 (Originally $229); nordstrom.com Madewell The Perfect Vintage Wide-Leg Corduroy PantsShop now: $108; nordstrom.com DL1961 Bridget Instasculpt High-Waist Bootcut Corduroy JeansShop now: $209; nordstrom.com Eileen Fisher Organic Cotton Stretch Corduroy Wide Leg PantsShop now: $113–$188; nordstrom.com Vero Moda Tatiana High-Waist Straight-Leg Corduroy JeansShop now: $85; nordstrom.com Alex Mill Neil Straight-Leg Corduroy PantsShop now: $155; nordstrom.com Topshop Relaxed Peg Corduroy TrousersShop now: $71; nordstrom.com Favorite Daughter The Valentina Super High-Waist Flare Corduroy JeansShop now: $228; nordstrom.com Billabong Free Fall High-Waist Wide-Leg Corduroy PantsShop now: $90; nordstrom.com Levi’s Wedgie High-Waist Straight-Leg Corduroy PantsShop now: $98; nordstrom.com Edikted Dawn High-Waist Wide-Leg Corduroy PantsShop now: $78; nordstrom.com Dickies Corduroy PantsShop now: $70; nordstrom.com Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks Hilary Swank and I Both Use This Lightweight Skin Tint for Glowing Skin This Redness-Reducing Face Oil From a Brand Oprah Uses Is 50% Off Today Only This Serum Smoothed My Smile Lines in 2 Weeks — and You Can Get It on Sale With Our Exclusive Discount Code