Katie Holmes Wore the Underrated Winter Pants Trend That Might Be Warmer Than Jeans

At some point this season, you’ve probably woken up on a brisk winter day and thought of two things: The first (and most obvious) is that you definitely don’t want to get out of your warm, cozy bed, and the second being the dreadful feeling of cold fabric against your skin when you’re getting dressed. Ugh. This is especially the case when you put on jeans; denim can be cold and rigid, plus the hardware, like buttons, can feel downright frigid. And while we’d much rather stay in our buttery-soft, cuddly sweats, it’s not always possible — but we can turn to Katie Holmes’ recent off-duty look for a brilliant in-between solution.

Holmes was recently photographed out and about on a chilly New York City day, as she usually is, wearing an easy-to-copy outfit that’s totally accessible, as she usually does. This is why we love her style — it’s attainable but smart, especially for city dressing, and this time around, her down-to-earth ensemble reminded us about a particularly warm, comfy pants trend that we can’t believe we forgot about: corduroys.

The actress’s wide-leg, burgundy red corduroys look so luxe, thanks to the rich jewel tone and the fact that the material tends to have a velvety texture, especially when you look at it from a distance. But this leads us to the most important corduroy callout: the fact that they are the superior pants option for the winter because a) they’re softer than a rigid pair of jeans and b) the fabric tends to be slightly thicker than denim, which keeps your legs warm when the temperature is anything but.

Holmes paired her corduroys with a navy-blue puffer coat, her go-to white sneakers, likely from Common Projects, and that oversized black tote bag that she’s been hauling around the Big Apple for weeks. She rounded out the look with oversized sunglasses and a messy bun. In the end, she pieced together the perfect errand-running outfit — it looks like she tried without actually having to put in too much effort. Plus, it’s comfy without leaning too casual. A win-win!

Below, shop the brilliant pants trend Holmes is bringing back on our radar. Styles are selling out fast, so the demand for them is clearly there.

Get the Look:

AllSaints Adlai Corduroy Wide-Leg Trousers

Shop now: $160 (Originally $229); nordstrom.com

Madewell The Perfect Vintage Wide-Leg Corduroy Pants

Shop now: $108; nordstrom.com

DL1961 Bridget Instasculpt High-Waist Bootcut Corduroy Jeans

Shop now: $209; nordstrom.com

Eileen Fisher Organic Cotton Stretch Corduroy Wide Leg Pants

Shop now: $113–$188; nordstrom.com

Vero Moda Tatiana High-Waist Straight-Leg Corduroy Jeans

Shop now: $85; nordstrom.com

Alex Mill Neil Straight-Leg Corduroy Pants

Shop now: $155; nordstrom.com

Topshop Relaxed Peg Corduroy Trousers

Shop now: $71; nordstrom.com

Favorite Daughter The Valentina Super High-Waist Flare Corduroy Jeans

Shop now: $228; nordstrom.com

Billabong Free Fall High-Waist Wide-Leg Corduroy Pants

Shop now: $90; nordstrom.com

Levi’s Wedgie High-Waist Straight-Leg Corduroy Pants

Shop now: $98; nordstrom.com

Edikted Dawn High-Waist Wide-Leg Corduroy Pants

Shop now: $78; nordstrom.com

Dickies Corduroy Pants

Shop now: $70; nordstrom.com