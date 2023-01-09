Katie Holmes Wore the Underrated Winter Pants Trend That Might Be Warmer Than Jeans

Watch out, denim!

By
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas is a senior commerce writer at InStyle, where she pitches, writes, and strategizes around all things fashion, beauty, and celebrity, always approaching her shopping content in a fresh and exciting voice.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on January 9, 2023 @ 03:00PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Katie Holmes
Katie Holmes. Photo:

Splash News

At some point this season, you’ve probably woken up on a brisk winter day and thought of two things: The first (and most obvious) is that you definitely don’t want to get out of your warm, cozy bed, and the second being the dreadful feeling of cold fabric against your skin when you’re getting dressed. Ugh. This is especially the case when you put on jeans; denim can be cold and rigid, plus the hardware, like buttons, can feel downright frigid. And while we’d much rather stay in our buttery-soft, cuddly sweats, it’s not always possible — but we can turn to Katie Holmes’ recent off-duty look for a brilliant in-between solution.

Holmes was recently photographed out and about on a chilly New York City day, as she usually is, wearing an easy-to-copy outfit that’s totally accessible, as she usually does. This is why we love her style — it’s attainable but smart, especially for city dressing, and this time around, her down-to-earth ensemble reminded us about a particularly warm, comfy pants trend that we can’t believe we forgot about: corduroys.  

The actress’s wide-leg, burgundy red corduroys look so luxe, thanks to the rich jewel tone and the fact that the material tends to have a velvety texture, especially when you look at it from a distance. But this leads us to the most important corduroy callout: the fact that they are the superior pants option for the winter because a) they’re softer than a rigid pair of jeans and b) the fabric tends to be slightly thicker than denim, which keeps your legs warm when the temperature is anything but.

Holmes paired her corduroys with a navy-blue puffer coat, her go-to white sneakers, likely from Common Projects, and that oversized black tote bag that she’s been hauling around the Big Apple for weeks. She rounded out the look with oversized sunglasses and a messy bun. In the end, she pieced together the perfect errand-running outfit — it looks like she tried without actually having to put in too much effort. Plus, it’s comfy without leaning too casual. A win-win! 

Below, shop the brilliant pants trend Holmes is bringing back on our radar. Styles are selling out fast, so the demand for them is clearly there.

Get the Look:

AllSaints Adlai Corduroy Wide-Leg Trousers
Shop now: $160 (Originally $229); nordstrom.com

Madewell The Perfect Vintage Wide-Leg Corduroy Pants
Shop now: $108; nordstrom.com

DL1961 Bridget Instasculpt High-Waist Bootcut Corduroy Jeans
Shop now: $209; nordstrom.com

Eileen Fisher Organic Cotton Stretch Corduroy Wide Leg Pants
Shop now: $113–$188; nordstrom.com

Vero Moda Tatiana High-Waist Straight-Leg Corduroy Jeans
Shop now: $85; nordstrom.com

Alex Mill Neil Straight-Leg Corduroy Pants
Shop now: $155; nordstrom.com

Topshop Relaxed Peg Corduroy Trousers
Shop now: $71; nordstrom.com

Favorite Daughter The Valentina Super High-Waist Flare Corduroy Jeans
Shop now: $228; nordstrom.com

Billabong Free Fall High-Waist Wide-Leg Corduroy Pants
Shop now: $90; nordstrom.com

Levi’s Wedgie High-Waist Straight-Leg Corduroy Pants
Shop now: $98; nordstrom.com

Edikted Dawn High-Waist Wide-Leg Corduroy Pants
Shop now: $78; nordstrom.com

Dickies Corduroy Pants
Shop now: $70; nordstrom.com

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Hilary Swank and I Both Use This Lightweight Skin Tint for Glowing Skin
Hilary Swank and I Both Use This Lightweight Skin Tint for Glowing Skin
CEO Glow Sunday Riley Sale
This Redness-Reducing Face Oil From a Brand Oprah Uses Is 50% Off Today Only
No7 Booster Serum CPC
This Serum Smoothed My Smile Lines in 2 Weeks — and You Can Get It on Sale With Our Exclusive Discount Code
Related Articles
Gigi Hadid Platform Ugg
Celebrity-Favorite Platform Uggs Are Almost Always Sold Out — but We Found 5 In-Stock Options
Kendall Jenner's Winter Layers
Kendall Jenner Found the Chicest Way to Layer and Stay Warm This Winter
Hailey Bieber Leather Jackets
Hailey Bieber Just Revealed Her Desert Island Clothing Pick — and Of Course, It's Genius
Shaina Twain
Shania Twain Combined Barbiecore With Bikercore in Full Leather and Pastel Pink Hair
Spanx End of Season Sale Roundup
I’m a Self-Proclaimed Spanx Expert, and All My Favorite Pieces Are the Cheapest I’ve Ever Seen
Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber
Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber Twinned Yet Again in Itty Bitty Bras and Model Off-Duty Basics
Katie Holmes
Katie Holmes Isn’t Giving Up on This Uncomplicated Bag Trend That’s So Big for 2023
Hailey Bieber Leather Trench Coat and Bra Top January 3 Los Angeles
Hailey Bieber's Leather Trench Coat and Bra Combo Is Giving Effortless Cool Girl
Reformation's Best-Selling Shoe Is Loved by Gigi Hadid and Katie Holme's â and It Just Dropped In 3 New Colors
This Celeb-Favorite Shoe Just Got a Major Upgrade, and InStyle Readers Get an Exclusive First Look
Hailey Bieber Oversized Saint Laurent Coat Aspen
Hailey Bieber's Version of Aprés-Ski Fashion Included a Black Coat With the Most Exaggerated Shoulders
Kylie Jenner
It’s Officially 2023, but Kylie Jenner’s Outfit Could Be Plucked Straight from 2003
Kate Hudson Winter Look
Kate Hudson Entered Her Grandmacore Era With the Help of Winter’s Most Surprising Cozy Accessory
Bella Hadid Doc Martens
The Classic Chunky Boots Celebrities and Supermodels Can't Stop Wearing Are Up to 55% Off at Nordstrom
taylor swift reformation pants review
The Taylor Swift-Worn Pants That Make My Butt Look Incredible Are 70% Off — but Selling Out Fast
Kate Hudson attends Kate Hudson: A Life In Pictures at BAFTA
Kate Hudson Mastered the Snow Bunny Aesthetic in a Cozy Snowsuit and the Season’s Must-Have Boots
Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale
I’m a Fashion Editor, and These Are the 5 Best Deals From Nordstrom’s Big After-Christmas Sale