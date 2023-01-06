Shania Twain Combined Barbiecore With Bikercore in Full Leather and Pastel Pink Hair

Shania Twain has officially taken the line, “color my hair, do what I dare,” to new heights. Yesterday, the singer-songwriter appeared outside the Today Show donning new pastel-pink tresses. The blown-out hair flipped at the ends and was made complete by a totally chic fringe. But the Queen of Me artist didn’t stop there. Instead, she looked to winter’s most popular trend: leather.

Like Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner, Twain reached for a leather coat. The coat featured rich, black lapels and a button-front closure. The longline jacket revealed the trim of a teddy bear skirt. Full of varying materials and color blocking, it spoke to Twain’s sense of style. “I love texture, and I love everything about fashion,” said the artist during her Today Show interview. “With fashion, we're meant to try to wear things that are suitable for our body, for our shape, for our size," she said. And boy, did Twain do just that, as she complimented her long legs with thigh-high boots. Not to mention, her square-toed, bikercore shoes contrast perfectly with her Barbiecore hair.

For accessories, the Man! I Feel Like a Woman! singer slung a puffy red purse with a gold-link chain over her shoulder. Twain accessorized with chunky, cross-like earrings that hung from a thick gold hoop. Her necklace appeared to be silver, however, showing me that metals can, in fact, mesh together.

Shop Twain-inspired pieces below, and try your hand at pink hair — if you dare. Afterall, “the best thing about being a woman is the prerogative to have a little fun.”

