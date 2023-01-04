Katie Holmes Isn’t Giving Up on This Uncomplicated Bag Trend That’s So Big for 2023

It’s *literally* big.

By
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas is a senior commerce writer at InStyle, where she pitches, writes, and strategizes around all things fashion, beauty, and celebrity, always approaching her shopping content in a fresh and exciting voice.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on January 4, 2023 @ 03:00PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Katie Holmes
Katie Holmes. Photo:

Splash News

Small bags are cute, quaint, and stylish, but most of the time, they’re just not the most practical. And when you live in a city like New York where you’re on the go 24/7 and basically need to pack all your essentials everywhere you go, micro bags aren’t the first choice (at least not for me). It makes sense then that Katie Holmes, Big Apple queen, is bringing one particular big bag trend into 2023.

Holmes is a regular on the New York City streets, and her low-key outfits encompass the ease and breeze of East Coast fashion. Yes, they’re stylish, but the actress certainly leans more practical when it comes to her off-duty ensembles, making her an ideal source of inspiration for laid-back looks that are just easy and city-friendly. Her latest is no exception, as she opted for baggy blue jeans, a comfy plaid flannel, a quilted navy-blue coat, and a big, black leather tote bag that she had slung on her shoulder. She is the bag of the moment, and she will be everywhere in 2023. 

Big bags are just the latest example of how everything large and in charge is trending for 2023. While some “big” fashion can be controversial (like the ultra-loose pants that blew up in 2022 and will remain a hot topic in 2023), there’s really nothing polarizing or questionable about big tote bags, and that makes them so great. They’re simple! They’re sleek! They’re timeless! And they’re practical! Sometimes, we just want to wear something so uncomplicated, and big black tote bags are just that. 

Whether you’re running errands or en route to the office, a trusty black tote will safely carry your personal belongings from point A to point B. Plus, it pairs with everything you wear, be it sweatpants and Ugg boots (cozy fashion!) or a pleated skirt and sweater (for something more office-appropriate). Black tote bags can do it all, and they can carry it all.

Below, shop some of our favorite oversized tote bags inspired by Holmes’ go-to carryall.

Get the Look:

Kate Spade New York All Day Large Leather Tote
Shop now: $248; nordstrom.com

Marc Jacobs The Director Faux Leather Tote
Shop now: $230 (Originally $450); nordstrom.com

Coach Polished Pebble Leather Day Tote
Shop now: $295; nordstrom.com

Madewell The Zip-Top Medium Transport Leather Tote
Shop now: $188; nordstrom.com

Mansur Gavriel Large Leather Tote
Shop now: $645; nordstrom.com

Hobo Medium Prima Leather Tote
Shop now: $278; nordstrom.com

Dagne Dover Signature Legend Coated Canvas Tote
Shop now: $159 (Originally $265); nordstrom.com

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Hailey Biebers New Years Eve Look Included This Lightweight Foundation That Shoppers Over 50 Call âWorth Every Pennyâ
Hailey Bieber’s New Year’s Eve Look Included This Lightweight Foundation That Shoppers Over 50 Call “Worth Every Penny”
Popular $10 Amazon leggings
Amazon Shoppers Can’t Stop Buying These “Thick and Comfortable” $10 Leggings
Reformation's Best-Selling Shoe Is Loved by Gigi Hadid and Katie Holme's â and It Just Dropped In 3 New Colors
This Celeb-Favorite Shoe Just Got a Major Upgrade, and InStyle Readers Get an Exclusive First Look
Related Articles
Reformation's Best-Selling Shoe Is Loved by Gigi Hadid and Katie Holme's â and It Just Dropped In 3 New Colors
This Celeb-Favorite Shoe Just Got a Major Upgrade, and InStyle Readers Get an Exclusive First Look
Recreating Kendall Jenner's NYE Look
Recreate Kendall Jenner’s Sexy New Year’s Eve Look for $70 With These Amazon Best-Sellers
Kylie Jenner
It’s Officially 2023, but Kylie Jenner’s Outfit Could Be Plucked Straight from 2003
Kate Hudson Winter Look
Kate Hudson Entered Her Grandmacore Era With the Help of Winter’s Most Surprising Cozy Accessory
Kate Hudson attends Kate Hudson: A Life In Pictures at BAFTA
Kate Hudson Mastered the Snow Bunny Aesthetic in a Cozy Snowsuit and the Season’s Must-Have Boots
JW PEI Aylin Canvas & Quinn Vegan Leather Cell Phone Crossbody Bag
This Practical Accessory Is One of Oprah’s Favorites — and It’s on Sale for 20 Percent Off at Amazon
Katie Holmes Jennifer Lawrence
These Ridiculous Pants Were the Biggest Fashion Trend of 2022 — and They’re Not Going Away Anytime Soon
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton Just Wore the Universally Flattering Boot Trend That’s a Multi-Season Staple
Hailey Bieber is seen on December
Hailey Bieber Paired a $7,750 Puffer With the Most Ridiculous Denim Trend of 2022
Lily Collins
Lily Collins Donned Winter’s Coziest Coat With a Retro Supermodel-Loved Sneaker
Megan Fox
Megan Fox Just Made LA Her Runway in a Glitzy Micro Mini and Barbie-esque Pumps
Kendall Jenner LACMA 2022
Kendall Jenner Paired an Itty-Bitty Bra Top With Nothing But High-Waisted Blue Jeans
Zendaya
Zendaya Stunned in a Vintage-Like Skirt With Everyone’s Favorite Red-Bottomed Heels
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez’s Comfy Holiday Shopping ‘Fit Included Gen Z-Approved Jeans and the Most Festive Winter Coat
Lily Collins
Lily Collins Is Emily Cooper IRL in a French Girl-Approved Matching Set and Ankle-Breaking Heels
Kate Hudson
Kate Hudson Wore Winter’s Most Popular Coat With the Sexiest Shoe Trend of the Season