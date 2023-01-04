Katie Holmes Isn’t Giving Up on This Uncomplicated Bag Trend That’s So Big for 2023

Small bags are cute, quaint, and stylish, but most of the time, they’re just not the most practical. And when you live in a city like New York where you’re on the go 24/7 and basically need to pack all your essentials everywhere you go, micro bags aren’t the first choice (at least not for me). It makes sense then that Katie Holmes, Big Apple queen, is bringing one particular big bag trend into 2023.

Holmes is a regular on the New York City streets, and her low-key outfits encompass the ease and breeze of East Coast fashion. Yes, they’re stylish, but the actress certainly leans more practical when it comes to her off-duty ensembles, making her an ideal source of inspiration for laid-back looks that are just easy and city-friendly. Her latest is no exception, as she opted for baggy blue jeans, a comfy plaid flannel, a quilted navy-blue coat, and a big, black leather tote bag that she had slung on her shoulder. She is the bag of the moment, and she will be everywhere in 2023.

Big bags are just the latest example of how everything large and in charge is trending for 2023. While some “big” fashion can be controversial (like the ultra-loose pants that blew up in 2022 and will remain a hot topic in 2023), there’s really nothing polarizing or questionable about big tote bags, and that makes them so great. They’re simple! They’re sleek! They’re timeless! And they’re practical! Sometimes, we just want to wear something so uncomplicated, and big black tote bags are just that.

Whether you’re running errands or en route to the office, a trusty black tote will safely carry your personal belongings from point A to point B. Plus, it pairs with everything you wear, be it sweatpants and Ugg boots (cozy fashion!) or a pleated skirt and sweater (for something more office-appropriate). Black tote bags can do it all, and they can carry it all.

Below, shop some of our favorite oversized tote bags inspired by Holmes’ go-to carryall.

Get the Look:

Kate Spade New York All Day Large Leather Tote

Shop now: $248; nordstrom.com

Marc Jacobs The Director Faux Leather Tote

Shop now: $230 (Originally $450); nordstrom.com

Coach Polished Pebble Leather Day Tote

Shop now: $295; nordstrom.com

Madewell The Zip-Top Medium Transport Leather Tote

Shop now: $188; nordstrom.com

Mansur Gavriel Large Leather Tote

Shop now: $645; nordstrom.com

Hobo Medium Prima Leather Tote

Shop now: $278; nordstrom.com

Dagne Dover Signature Legend Coated Canvas Tote

Shop now: $159 (Originally $265); nordstrom.com

