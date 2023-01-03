It’s Officially 2023, but Kylie Jenner’s Outfit Could Be Plucked Straight from 2003

The year is 2023 (I know, I can’t wrap my head around that either), but people are still dressing like it’s 2003, and honestly, it’s filling my little nostalgic heart with so much joy. So much so, in fact, that Kylie Jenner’s latest cool-girl, early aughts-esque winter outfit has me running to my childhood closet to dig out the pieces I’ve stashed away for this exact moment. The time has come!

Let me make one thing clear, though: Early 2000s fashion has influenced the street style scene for a while now. And yes, there are many cringe-worthy trends that have resurfaced from the era of Polly Pockets and Bratz Dolls (can you tell I spent some time at home over the holidays?), but there are also many early aughts trends that aren’t so bad, like Jenner’s camo pants and those Uggs boots that have found new fame in 2022 — so much so, it’s nearly impossible to get your hands on now. Who would have thought?

Jenner’s outfit included those aforementioned green camo cargo pants, which also a nod to the utilitarian trend that skyrocketed to popularity last year and will remain a hot topic of sartorial discussion in 2023. She paired the peak cool-girl bottoms with an Acne Studios shearling moto jacket that I’m currently dreaming of adding to my outerwear collection. The reality star rounded out her Aspen ensemble by slipping into the Ugg Classic Ultra Mini Platform Boot that might be more famous than the faces that wear them. Okay, okay — maybe that’s a stretch, but nonetheless, the short bootie with its thick two-inch sole is such a hot commodity, it’s been sold out for weeks.

The good news? Some sizes have been recently restocked in Jenner’s exact pair — which you can shop on Ugg’s website — and Nordstrom also has a few similar platform styles on sale during its Half Yearly shopping event. Double win!

Channel 2000s girl band coolness by copying Jenner’s look and rocking camo cargo and platform Uggs. After all, there’s no better way to kick off 2023 than by dressing like it’s 2003, am I right?

Get the Look:

Free People FP Movement Stadium Camouflage Print Pants

Shop now: $110 (Originally $148); nordstrom.com

Edikted Aya Camo-Print Low Rise Cargo Pants

Shop now: $74; nordstrom.com

Miss Selfridge Camo Wide-Leg Pants

Shop now: $57; nordstrom.com

Abercrombie '90s Baggy Cargo Pants

Shop now: $45 (Originally $80); abercrombie.com

Wdirara Camo-Print Cargo

Shop now: $52; amazon.com

Ugg Classic Ultra Mini Platform

Shop now: $150; ugg.com

Ugg Ultra Mini Chunky Sequin Boot

Shop now: $112 (Originally $160); nordstrom.com

Ugg Neumel Platform Chelsea Boot

Shop now: $105 (Originally $150); nordstrom.com

