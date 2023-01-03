Fashion Look of the Day It’s Officially 2023, but Kylie Jenner’s Outfit Could Be Plucked Straight from 2003 Get ready for a serious throwback. By Eva Thomas Eva Thomas Eva Thomas is a senior commerce writer at InStyle, where she pitches, writes, and strategizes around all things fashion, beauty, and celebrity, always approaching her shopping content in a fresh and exciting voice. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on January 3, 2023 @ 03:35PM Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Kylie Jenner. Photo: Backgrid The year is 2023 (I know, I can’t wrap my head around that either), but people are still dressing like it’s 2003, and honestly, it’s filling my little nostalgic heart with so much joy. So much so, in fact, that Kylie Jenner’s latest cool-girl, early aughts-esque winter outfit has me running to my childhood closet to dig out the pieces I’ve stashed away for this exact moment. The time has come! Let me make one thing clear, though: Early 2000s fashion has influenced the street style scene for a while now. And yes, there are many cringe-worthy trends that have resurfaced from the era of Polly Pockets and Bratz Dolls (can you tell I spent some time at home over the holidays?), but there are also many early aughts trends that aren’t so bad, like Jenner’s camo pants and those Uggs boots that have found new fame in 2022 — so much so, it’s nearly impossible to get your hands on now. Who would have thought? Jenner’s outfit included those aforementioned green camo cargo pants, which also a nod to the utilitarian trend that skyrocketed to popularity last year and will remain a hot topic of sartorial discussion in 2023. She paired the peak cool-girl bottoms with an Acne Studios shearling moto jacket that I’m currently dreaming of adding to my outerwear collection. The reality star rounded out her Aspen ensemble by slipping into the Ugg Classic Ultra Mini Platform Boot that might be more famous than the faces that wear them. Okay, okay — maybe that’s a stretch, but nonetheless, the short bootie with its thick two-inch sole is such a hot commodity, it’s been sold out for weeks. The good news? Some sizes have been recently restocked in Jenner’s exact pair — which you can shop on Ugg’s website — and Nordstrom also has a few similar platform styles on sale during its Half Yearly shopping event. Double win! Channel 2000s girl band coolness by copying Jenner’s look and rocking camo cargo and platform Uggs. After all, there’s no better way to kick off 2023 than by dressing like it’s 2003, am I right? Get the Look: Free People FP Movement Stadium Camouflage Print PantsShop now: $110 (Originally $148); nordstrom.com Edikted Aya Camo-Print Low Rise Cargo PantsShop now: $74; nordstrom.com Miss Selfridge Camo Wide-Leg PantsShop now: $57; nordstrom.com Abercrombie '90s Baggy Cargo PantsShop now: $45 (Originally $80); abercrombie.com Wdirara Camo-Print CargoShop now: $52; amazon.com Ugg Classic Ultra Mini PlatformShop now: $150; ugg.com Ugg Ultra Mini Chunky Sequin BootShop now: $112 (Originally $160); nordstrom.com Ugg Neumel Platform Chelsea BootShop now: $105 (Originally $150); nordstrom.com Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks This Meghan Markle-Worn Brand Discreetly Discounted Its Sale Styles an Extra 75% — but They’re Going Fast The Taylor Swift-Worn Pants That Make My Butt Look Incredible Are 70% Off — but Selling Out Fast 32 Best Black Friday Deals of 2022, According to a Beauty Editor