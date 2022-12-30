Fashion Look of the Day Kate Hudson Entered Her Grandmacore Era With the Help of Winter’s Most Surprising Cozy Accessory And we can’t forget about her all-purpose boots. By Ruby McAuliffe Ruby McAuliffe Ruby McAuliffe is an associate commerce fashion writer at InStyle and Shape. She covers shopping trends surrounding style, beauty, and celebrity. Before joining the InStyle and Shape teams, she was a commerce reporter at the New York Post. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on December 30, 2022 @ 03:00PM Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: InStyle / Jaclyn Mastropasqua Ever since I watched How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, I was hooked on Ms. Kate Hudson. How could I not be after seeing the actress in the perfect yellow dress that has since gone down in history? While the film was released almost 20 years ago, Hudson has kept up her style game, constantly wowing me with her statement coats and must-have shoes. Most recently, Hudson ushered in grandmacore 2.0 in a quintessential winter outfit. The actress posted a photo on Instagram captioned “G’mornin ❄️☕️❄️” while wearing a snuggly blue sweater that featured ribbed cuffs and a matching hem. It appeared to be layered over a classic white tee, which is an essential for the cold winter months. Rounding out the grandmacore look, Hudson tucked her sweater into a patterned, midi-length skirt, which was cinched at the waist and showed off blue, yellow, and brown colors. Instagram / Kate Hudson For shoes, Hudson opted for a pair of all-purpose brown boots. They look beyond comfortable, and if they’re anything like these similar-looking Timberland shoes, then they’re durable, too. While Hudson’s are most likely snow boots, they appear to be the ideal multi-season pick that can handle anything from rain showers to muddy hikes. Perhaps most interesting, though, was Hudson’s surprising accessory of choice while indoors: A large, exceptionally fluffy black hat. The plush addition featured ear flaps, which I assume unfasten for extra warmth. When styled in a cozy manner like this one, the hat makes a sleek add-on that can elevate any ensemble. Shop similar Hudson-approved winter looks, below. Get the Look: Hat Attack Apres Sherpa Trapper Shop now: $102; revolve.com Michael Michael Kors Faux Fur Trapper Hat Shop now: $148; michaelkors.com Taion Black Reversible Boa Down Cap Shop now: $70 (Originally $70); ssense.com Timberland Ellendale Boot Shop now: $100; dsw.com FP Movement Danner Adrika Hiker Boots Shop now: $170; freepeople.com Keds Suede and Splash Twill Camp Boot Shop now: $70 (Originally $115); keds.com Cole Haan Zerøgrand City Lace-Up Wedge Boot Shop now: $200 (Originally $228); colehaan.com Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks Amazon’s Early New Years Sale Already Has Discounts Up to 81% Off, and We Found the 25 Best Deals I'm Stocking Up on My Favorite Comfy Joggers While They're 58% Off at Amazon These Are the 10 Amazon Products InStyle Readers Bought Most This Year, Starting at $4