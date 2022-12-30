Kate Hudson Entered Her Grandmacore Era With the Help of Winter’s Most Surprising Cozy Accessory

And we can’t forget about her all-purpose boots.

Published on December 30, 2022 @ 03:00PM

Kate Hudson Winter Look
Ever since I watched How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, I was hooked on Ms. Kate Hudson. How could I not be after seeing the actress in the perfect yellow dress that has since gone down in history? While the film was released almost 20 years ago, Hudson has kept up her style game, constantly wowing me with her statement coats and must-have shoes. Most recently, Hudson ushered in grandmacore 2.0 in a quintessential winter outfit. 

The actress posted a photo on Instagram captioned “G’mornin ❄️☕️❄️” while wearing a snuggly blue sweater that featured ribbed cuffs and a matching hem. It appeared to be layered over a classic white tee, which is an essential for the cold winter months. Rounding out the grandmacore look, Hudson tucked her sweater into a patterned, midi-length skirt, which was  cinched at the waist and showed off blue, yellow, and brown colors.   

Kate Hudson Winter Look

Instagram / Kate Hudson

For shoes, Hudson opted for a pair of all-purpose brown boots. They look beyond comfortable, and if they’re anything like these similar-looking Timberland shoes, then they’re durable, too. While Hudson’s are most likely snow boots, they appear to be the ideal multi-season pick that can handle anything from rain showers to muddy hikes. 

Perhaps most interesting, though, was Hudson’s surprising accessory of choice while indoors: A large, exceptionally fluffy black hat. The plush addition featured ear flaps, which I assume unfasten for extra warmth. When styled in a cozy manner like this one, the hat makes a sleek add-on that can elevate any ensemble. 

