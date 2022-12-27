Kate Hudson Mastered the Snow Bunny Aesthetic in a Cozy Snowsuit and the Season’s Must-Have Boots

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and while many of this season’s style highlights center around festive fashion, there’s an equally important subset of winter dressing that won’t be ignored: snowbunny chic. Case in point? Each year, celebrities ditch their warm, Los Angeles estates in droves for a weekend of sport and relaxation in the popular mountain town of Aspen, Colorado — which ultimately results in a mini winter fashion week.

From Kendall Jenner’s posh outerwear to Bella Hadid’s quirky, low-rise denim skirt, plenty of stars have already made their annual trek to the iconic hotspot, all the while delivering stellar winter outfit inspiration. And the latest celebrity to hit the slopes (and look good doing so) is Kate Hudson, who took a break from sporting show-stopping Glass Onion premiere looks to don a white snowsuit that’s convinced us to take up skiing.

Late last week, the actress was spotted out and about at the St. Regis Aspen alongside her fiancé, Danny Fujikawa. Fending off the chilly Colorado weather, Hudson bundled up in a dreamy white, full-body snowsuit that was equal parts fashionable and functional, and featured a waist-cinching belt, zip-up design, and slight split-hem legs. A matching white beanie and sturdy brown boots (perfect for scaling mountains, shopping in town, and everything in between) accessorized Hudson’s look, and she wore her blonde hair in loose ringlets that cascaded down her shoulders.

Shop similar snowsuits to channel your inner snowbunny below.

