Kate Middleton Just Wore the Universally Flattering Boot Trend That’s a Multi-Season Staple

Few things make my heart skip a beat quite like a good footwear moment. Yes, call me a shoe-obsessed — hey, it’s how I regularly refer to myself, so at least I’m self-aware — but the staple is the grounding piece of any outfit, nay, the foundation piece of a look, which means that one wrong step (literally), can cause an entire ensemble to fall flat. Kate Middleton’s latest shoe moment, however, was one that deserves a gold star — and then some.

The Princess of Wales debuted her new title on Christmas day, and as expected, she aced seasonal, festive dressing to a T. She re-wore an olive-green, military-style Alexander McQueen coat that hits on the utilitarian trend, but with an elegant, fit-for-a-princess spin: She added a wide-brim fedora hat, brown leather gloves, a matching leather clutch, and last but certainly not least, brown, slouchy suede boots. They are the moment, and they’ll certainly remain one of the biggest shoe trends of 2023, too.

Middleton’s boots subtly peeked out from underneath her olive-green coat, but that didn’t make them any less impactful. In fact, this styling choice made them even more intriguing. Her sleek suede pair are from Italian designer, Gianvito Rossi, and are definitely another re-wear. She’s known to regularly slip into the brand’s shoes, and for good reason — they’re incredibly high-quality, and TBH, we don't expect anything less from an Italian footwear brand.

Aside from her boot’s practical-yet-trendy design, it’s worth mentioning that we’ve been seeing tall suede boots crop up regularly among the fashion set. Here’s why: The silhouette is universally flattering, looks so good paired with everything from skirts to dresses to jeans, and at this point in time, is majorly marked down at top retailers like Nordstrom and Zappos. All that to say, if Middleton’s look inspired you to invest in a new pair of suede boots, now really is the best time. Shop some similar pairs below, starting at $67.

