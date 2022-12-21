Lily Collins Donned Winter’s Coziest Coat With a Retro Supermodel-Loved Sneaker

Hailey Bieber and Emily Ratajkowski are also fans of the comfy kicks.

By
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe is an associate commerce fashion writer at InStyle and Shape. She covers shopping trends surrounding style, beauty, and celebrity. Before joining the InStyle and Shape teams, she was a commerce reporter at the New York Post. 
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on December 21, 2022 @ 03:00PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Lily Collins
Lily Collins. Photo:

Pierre Suu/WireImage

Lily Collins is the ‘It’ girl of the moment, as season three of her hit show Emily in Paris has officially premiered as of December 21. On an escapade from city to city promoting the romantic comedy, Collins has given us head-turning outfit ideas. From seafoam powersuits to ankle-breaking heels, she hasn’t missed a beat. Most recently, the actress opted for a comfy take on her fashion excursion, and it’s safe to say I’m in love.   

Stepping out in the city of love itself, Collins donned a cozy, long cocoa-colored coat that featured large, chunky lapels and a tie-front belt. The coat flowed into an aligned silhouette and hit right above Collins’ ankles. Beneath the coat, I got a peak of the Love, Rosie star’s blue jeans, which featured a clean fold. But perhaps the most exciting part of Collins’ ‘fit was her New Balance sneakers — which look just like these $80 ones from Nordstrom. The shoe revealed the brand’s iconic logo in maroon and showed off a white- and cream-colored body. Collins isn’t the only fan of the famous ‘70s-inspired shoe, either: Supermodels like Hailey Bieber and Emily Ratajkowski swear by the brand, and celebrities like Jennifer Aniston wear it all the time. New Balance even made an appearance on the runway earlier this year, and I don’t anticipate it going anywhere anytime soon. 

Lily Collins
Lily Collins.

Instagram.com/lilyjcollins

To complete the look, Collins reached for a crossbody bag featuring a delicate chain strap. She then threw on a warm beanie — which resembles this Gigi Pip camel option — and wrapped herself up in a complimenting molasses-colored scarf.  

Make like Collins and shop her shoes along with similar coats.  

Get the Look: 

237 New Balance Sneaker

Shop now: $80; nordstrom.com

Conquista Long Chocolate Faux Mouflon Coat

Shop now: $164 (Originally $205); wolfandbadger.com


Uniqlo Wool Blend Long Coat

Shop now: $130; uniqlo.com

Object Wool Blend Trench Coat 

Shop now: $208; asos.com

Sam Edelman Belted Wool Blend Coat

Shop now: $150 (Originally $240); nordstrom.com

Topshop Boucle Wrap Belted Coat

Shop now: $104 (Originally $148); asos.com

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Megan Fox
Megan Fox Just Made LA Her Runway in a Glitzy Micro Mini and Barbie-esque Pumps
Hurry! This Is Your Last Chance to Get These Under-$20 Amazon Stocking Stuffers Before Christmas
Hurry! This Is Your Last Chance to Get These Under-$20 Amazon Stocking Stuffers Before Christmas
Shoppers Say This Nordstrom-Famous Bra âLives Up to the Hypeâ and Flatters All Figures â and Itâs Up to 40% Off
Shoppers With Cup Sizes From B to G Say This Bra Is “Sexy and Comfortable” — and It’s 40% Off
Related Articles
Megan Fox
Megan Fox Just Made LA Her Runway in a Glitzy Micro Mini and Barbie-esque Pumps
Zendaya
Zendaya Stunned in a Vintage-Like Skirt With Everyone’s Favorite Red-Bottomed Heels
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa Wore the Going-Out Version of Every It Girl's Favorite Jacket
These Cozy Platform Boots Just Launched on Amazon, and Theyâre Already Best-Sellers
The Brand Behind Amazon’s Best-Selling Boots Just Launched an “Extremely Comfortable” Platform Version
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez’s Comfy Holiday Shopping ‘Fit Included Gen Z-Approved Jeans and the Most Festive Winter Coat
Lily Collins 'Emily in Paris' screening New York City
Lily Collins Paired a Glitzy Bow-Covered Minidress With the Tallest Bedazzled Platform Heels
Lily Collins New York City Green Button-Up Minidress "Emily in Paris" Press
Lily Collins Channeled Emily Cooper's Chaotic Style With a Neon Green Button-Up Over a Micro-Minidress
Lily Collins
Lily Collins Is Emily Cooper IRL in a French Girl-Approved Matching Set and Ankle-Breaking Heels
Kate Middletonâs Christmas Card Outfit Includes the Classic White Sneakers Available for $36 at Amazon
Kate Middleton Loves These White Sneakers So Much, She Even Wore Them in the Royal Family Christmas Card
Kate Hudson
Kate Hudson Wore Winter’s Most Popular Coat With the Sexiest Shoe Trend of the Season
Controversial Drop Shoulder Vest Trend
This Controversial Version of the Classic Puffer Vest Is Everywhere Right Now
Hailey Bieber
Everyone in Hollywood Owns This Ultra-Sleek ‘It’ Bag, and Hailey Bieber Styled Hers With No Pants
Lily Collins Blue Set Beige Coat New York City December 2022
Lily Collins Paired Her Coordinating Set With the Most Unexpected Coat
Lily Collins 'Good Morning America'
Lily Collins Looked Like the Antithesis of Emily Cooper in Fendi and Ankle-Breaking Heels
Jennifer Lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence’s Quintessential Winter Outfit Included a Very Non-Winter Pair of Shoes
NEWS: Dua Lipa Coat
Dua Lipa's Most Recent Outfit Channeled Penny Lane from "Almost Famous"