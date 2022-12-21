Lily Collins Donned Winter’s Coziest Coat With a Retro Supermodel-Loved Sneaker

Lily Collins is the ‘It’ girl of the moment, as season three of her hit show Emily in Paris has officially premiered as of December 21. On an escapade from city to city promoting the romantic comedy, Collins has given us head-turning outfit ideas. From seafoam powersuits to ankle-breaking heels, she hasn’t missed a beat. Most recently, the actress opted for a comfy take on her fashion excursion, and it’s safe to say I’m in love.

Stepping out in the city of love itself, Collins donned a cozy, long cocoa-colored coat that featured large, chunky lapels and a tie-front belt. The coat flowed into an aligned silhouette and hit right above Collins’ ankles. Beneath the coat, I got a peak of the Love, Rosie star’s blue jeans, which featured a clean fold. But perhaps the most exciting part of Collins’ ‘fit was her New Balance sneakers — which look just like these $80 ones from Nordstrom. The shoe revealed the brand’s iconic logo in maroon and showed off a white- and cream-colored body. Collins isn’t the only fan of the famous ‘70s-inspired shoe, either: Supermodels like Hailey Bieber and Emily Ratajkowski swear by the brand, and celebrities like Jennifer Aniston wear it all the time. New Balance even made an appearance on the runway earlier this year, and I don’t anticipate it going anywhere anytime soon.

Lily Collins. Instagram.com/lilyjcollins

To complete the look, Collins reached for a crossbody bag featuring a delicate chain strap. She then threw on a warm beanie — which resembles this Gigi Pip camel option — and wrapped herself up in a complimenting molasses-colored scarf.

Make like Collins and shop her shoes along with similar coats.

