Megan Fox Just Made LA Her Runway in a Glitzy Micro Mini and Barbie-esque Pumps

It’s the NYE outfit everyone needs.

By
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe
Published on December 20, 2022 @ 03:00PM

Megan Fox
Megan Fox. Photo:

TWIST/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

No matter what the occasion is or where she’s headed, one thing is certain: Megan Fox will always serve looks. She’s proved she can rock just about anything, from see-through mesh dresses to glitzy canadian tuxedos. Just when we thought she couldn’t further outdo herself, Fox was spotted in a Y2K ensemble that would be the perfect New Year’s Eve ‘fit. 

On December 19, Megan Fox and fiancé Machine Gun Kelly were seen walking through Los Angeles. The Jennifer’s Body actress was decked out in an early-2000s getup featuring a bubblegum pink cardigan lined with feathers. Underneath the frilly piece was a body-hugging corset spotlighting a vintage-esque print with stripes and flowers. To compliment the upper half of her outfit, Fox reached for a pink, cloud-like purse.  

Perhaps the most alluring segment of the Transformers star’s look was her $260 mirrorball mini skirt from Danielle Guizio. Reminiscent of an embellished skirt in Fox’s Boohoo collection, the micro mini barely runs down her thighs. Though there’s no shortage of sequins, as it glitters in the light, making it perfect for ringing in the new year — so I may just have to steal this look, Meg. To complete the trendy outfit, Fox slipped on a pair of Barbiecore-like sandals. Skyrocketing in the air, the shoes featured a peep-toe front and mega-tall platform heel. 

Shop similar disco ball mini skirts and pretty-in-pink sandals below.      

Get the Look: 

Edikted Sabina Low-Rise Sequin Mini Skirt

Shop now: $84; nordstrom.com

Asos Collective The Label Sequin Mini Skirt

Shop now: $61; asos.com

UO Zinnia Sequin Low-Rise Mini Skirt

Shop now: $79; urbanoutfitters.com

Amina Muaddi Dalida Satin Platform Sandals

Shop now: $810; net-a-porter.com

Jeffrey Campbell Vacay Vibes Platform Sandals

Shop now: $48; freepeople.com

Steve Madden Tille Pink Sandal

Shop now: $70 (Originally $110); stevemadden.com

