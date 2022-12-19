Zendaya Stunned in a Vintage-Like Skirt With Everyone’s Favorite Red-Bottomed Heels

She never lets us down.

Published on December 19, 2022 @ 03:00PM

Zendaya
Zendaya. Photo:

 Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO

I’m about to give away my age, but I’ve loved Zendaya since Shake it Up premiered on Disney Channel. Since the star’s debut, she’s rocked noteworthy fashion pieces ranging from fun frills and pretty prints. Over a decade later, Zendaya is still bringing the style heat.  

Most recently, the actresses attended the Euphoria FYC event in Los Angeles at the Paramount Theatre. Reuniting with castmates Sydney Sweeney, Maude Apatow, and Hunter Schafer, Zendaya dressed in a preppy ensemble — and we have stylist Law Roach to thank. The stylist opted for a black, short-sleeve polo featuring pearl embellishments, which contoured Zendaya’s torso beautifully. The top was paired with a gingham midi skirt by none other than fashion brand Schiaparelli. The skirt, which retails for $1,913, is made of thick cotton and linen and wraps around to reveal an aligned silhouette. The skirt’s high waist is also accompanied by the chicest gold-toned padlock, which has been a signature symbol of the brand since Schiaparelli used it to secure handbags in 1935.

For shoes, Zendaya slipped into a pair of $795 So Kate Christian Louboutin pumps. The heels showed off a pointed toe, silky patent leather, and the brand’s staple red bottoms. The shoes towered at an impressive height, elongating the actress’ already long legs. When it came to accessories, Zendaya kept it simple with a pair of sparkling small studs, and I wouldn’t have had it any other way. 

Shop Zendaya-inspired pieces below, and make the gingham ‘fit your own. 

