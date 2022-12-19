Fashion Look of the Day Zendaya Stunned in a Vintage-Like Skirt With Everyone’s Favorite Red-Bottomed Heels She never lets us down. By Ruby McAuliffe Ruby McAuliffe Ruby McAuliffe is an associate commerce fashion writer at InStyle and Shape. She covers shopping trends surrounding style, beauty, and celebrity. Before joining the InStyle and Shape teams, she was a commerce reporter at the New York Post. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on December 19, 2022 @ 03:00PM Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Zendaya. Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO I’m about to give away my age, but I’ve loved Zendaya since Shake it Up premiered on Disney Channel. Since the star’s debut, she’s rocked noteworthy fashion pieces ranging from fun frills and pretty prints. Over a decade later, Zendaya is still bringing the style heat. Most recently, the actresses attended the Euphoria FYC event in Los Angeles at the Paramount Theatre. Reuniting with castmates Sydney Sweeney, Maude Apatow, and Hunter Schafer, Zendaya dressed in a preppy ensemble — and we have stylist Law Roach to thank. The stylist opted for a black, short-sleeve polo featuring pearl embellishments, which contoured Zendaya’s torso beautifully. The top was paired with a gingham midi skirt by none other than fashion brand Schiaparelli. The skirt, which retails for $1,913, is made of thick cotton and linen and wraps around to reveal an aligned silhouette. The skirt’s high waist is also accompanied by the chicest gold-toned padlock, which has been a signature symbol of the brand since Schiaparelli used it to secure handbags in 1935. For shoes, Zendaya slipped into a pair of $795 So Kate Christian Louboutin pumps. The heels showed off a pointed toe, silky patent leather, and the brand’s staple red bottoms. The shoes towered at an impressive height, elongating the actress’ already long legs. When it came to accessories, Zendaya kept it simple with a pair of sparkling small studs, and I wouldn’t have had it any other way. Shop Zendaya-inspired pieces below, and make the gingham ‘fit your own. Get the Look: Reformation Petites Silas Linen Skirt Shop now: $44 (Originally $148); thereformation.com J.Crew Gwyneth Slip Skirt Shop now: $55 (Originally $98); jcrew.com River Island Check Button Midi Skirt Shop now: $65; nordstrom.com Loft Petite Shimmer Houndstooth Midi Skirt Shop now: $35 (Originally $70) with code NEW, loft.com Elie Tahari The Archer Plaid Knit Midi Skirt Shop now: $165 (Originally $275); saksfifthavenue.com Burberry Check Cotton Silk Blend Jacquard Skirt Shop now: $860; burberry.com Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks I’m a Guy Who Wears Women’s Jeggings, and These Are the 8 Best I’ve Tried for My Curvy Frame This Sweatshirt-Turtleneck From a Jennifer Garner-Approved Brand Is the Coziest Thing in My Closet Tatcha’s Best-Selling, Celebrity-Approved Skin Mist Is on Rare Sale