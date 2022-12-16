Jennifer Lopez’s Comfy Holiday Shopping ‘Fit Included Gen Z-Approved Jeans and the Most Festive Winter Coat

While thinking about Jennifer Lopez’s wardrobe may bring to mind iconic fashion moments like plunging necklines, towering footwear, and all-sheer everything, the multi-hyphenate has also garnered attention for a growing collection of very good coats — and rightfully so. The most recent addition to her outerwear rotation? A cozy trench coat in winter’s favorite pattern, which she expertly styled with a pair of internet-loved pants.

On Thursday, the star stepped out in Beverly Hills to finish some last-minute holiday shopping (which, same) while wearing a cute yet casual outfit that was well-suited for hours spent running from store to store. Calling on a tried-and-true winter uniform for the occasion, J.Lo sported a cozy, oversized trench coat, layered over a plain, white T-shirt during the outing. Although donning colorful outwear is nothing out of the ordinary (Dua Lipa and Emily Ratajkowski have already taken a stab at the trend as of late), Lopez’s patterned choice — a cheery red-and-black plaid — added a festive touch that was perfect for this time of year.

Lopez continued to capitalize on comfort by reaching for a pair of slouchy blue jeans in a Gen Z-approved silhouette (straight-leg with an ankle-length hem, of course), and she further accessorized with a pair of red-laced Timberland boots. Gigantic gold shield sunglasses concealed the singer’s eyes, and coordinating oversized gold hoop earrings added a signature J.Lo flair.

Shop very good coats (among other outfit essentials) below, and draw inspiration from Lopez to recreate her look for yourself.

Get the Look:

Kohl’s Fleet Street Wool-Blend Plaid Coat

Shop now: $147 with code FAMILY25 (Originally $196); kohls.com

New York & Company Plaid Button-Front Trench Coat

Shop now: $150 (Originally $250); nyandcompany.com

Levi's Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans

Shop now: $57 (Originally $80); amazon.com

American Eagle Stretch '90s Straight Jean

Shop now: $20 (Originally $40); ae.com

Timberland LTD Heritage Vibram Lux Waterproof Boots

Shop now: $100 (Originally $180); zappos.com

Columbia Newton Ridge Plus Hiking Shoe

Shop now: $60—$$76 (Originally $100); amazon.com

Amazon Essentials Crewneck T-Shirt

Shop now: $10 (Originally $15); amazon.com

