Jennifer Lopez’s Comfy Holiday Shopping ‘Fit Included Gen Z-Approved Jeans and the Most Festive Winter Coat

Celebs wait until the last minute, too.

By
Averi Baudler
AveriBaudler
Averi Baudler
Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022. She covers all of the latest happenings in the entertainment industry, focusing on celebrity style and breaking news.
Published on December 16, 2022

While thinking about Jennifer Lopez’s wardrobe may bring to mind iconic fashion moments like plunging necklines, towering footwear, and all-sheer everything, the multi-hyphenate has also garnered attention for a growing collection of very good coats — and rightfully so. The most recent addition to her outerwear rotation? A cozy trench coat in winter’s favorite pattern, which she expertly styled with a pair of internet-loved pants. 

On Thursday, the star stepped out in Beverly Hills to finish some last-minute holiday shopping (which, same) while wearing a cute yet casual outfit that was well-suited for hours spent running from store to store. Calling on a tried-and-true winter uniform for the occasion, J.Lo sported a cozy, oversized trench coat, layered over a plain, white T-shirt during the outing. Although donning colorful outwear is nothing out of the ordinary (Dua Lipa and Emily Ratajkowski have already taken a stab at the trend as of late), Lopez’s patterned choice — a cheery red-and-black plaid — added a festive touch that was perfect for this time of year.

Lopez continued to capitalize on comfort by reaching for a pair of slouchy blue jeans in a Gen Z-approved silhouette (straight-leg with an ankle-length hem, of course), and she further accessorized with a pair of red-laced Timberland boots. Gigantic gold shield sunglasses concealed the singer’s eyes, and coordinating oversized gold hoop earrings added a signature J.Lo flair. 

Shop very good coats (among other outfit essentials) below, and draw inspiration from Lopez to recreate her look for yourself.

Get the Look:

Kohl’s Fleet Street Wool-Blend Plaid Coat
Shop now: $147 with code FAMILY25 (Originally $196); kohls.com

New York & Company Plaid Button-Front Trench Coat
Shop now: $150 (Originally $250); nyandcompany.com

Levi's Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans
Shop now: $57 (Originally $80); amazon.com

American Eagle Stretch '90s Straight Jean
Shop now: $20 (Originally $40); ae.com

Timberland LTD Heritage Vibram Lux Waterproof Boots
Shop now: $100 (Originally $180); zappos.com

Columbia Newton Ridge Plus Hiking Shoe
Shop now: $60—$$76 (Originally $100); amazon.com

Amazon Essentials Crewneck T-Shirt
Shop now: $10 (Originally $15); amazon.com

Drunk Elephant Just Launched its Newest Product and It Gave Me That Post-Facial Glow At Home
This Lightweight Mask Visibly Brightened My Skin and Reduced Hormonal Blemishes
Amazon Fleece Leggings Sale
Fleece-Lined Leggings Are the Cozy Winter Style Staple You Didn’t Know You Needed
Jenna Ortega's Makeup Artist Uses Ilia Mascara for "Wednesday" Smokey Eye
Jenna Ortega’s Makeup Artist Used a Laura Dern-Approved Mascara to Create Wednesday’s Sky-High Lashes
