Fashion Look of the Day Jennifer Lopez’s Comfy Holiday Shopping ‘Fit Included Gen Z-Approved Jeans and the Most Festive Winter Coat Celebs wait until the last minute, too. By Averi Baudler Averi Baudler Instagram Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022. She covers all of the latest happenings in the entertainment industry, focusing on celebrity style and breaking news. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on December 16, 2022 @ 03:00PM Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Jennifer Lopez. Photo: Backgrid While thinking about Jennifer Lopez’s wardrobe may bring to mind iconic fashion moments like plunging necklines, towering footwear, and all-sheer everything, the multi-hyphenate has also garnered attention for a growing collection of very good coats — and rightfully so. The most recent addition to her outerwear rotation? A cozy trench coat in winter’s favorite pattern, which she expertly styled with a pair of internet-loved pants. On Thursday, the star stepped out in Beverly Hills to finish some last-minute holiday shopping (which, same) while wearing a cute yet casual outfit that was well-suited for hours spent running from store to store. Calling on a tried-and-true winter uniform for the occasion, J.Lo sported a cozy, oversized trench coat, layered over a plain, white T-shirt during the outing. Although donning colorful outwear is nothing out of the ordinary (Dua Lipa and Emily Ratajkowski have already taken a stab at the trend as of late), Lopez’s patterned choice — a cheery red-and-black plaid — added a festive touch that was perfect for this time of year. Lopez continued to capitalize on comfort by reaching for a pair of slouchy blue jeans in a Gen Z-approved silhouette (straight-leg with an ankle-length hem, of course), and she further accessorized with a pair of red-laced Timberland boots. Gigantic gold shield sunglasses concealed the singer’s eyes, and coordinating oversized gold hoop earrings added a signature J.Lo flair. Shop very good coats (among other outfit essentials) below, and draw inspiration from Lopez to recreate her look for yourself. Get the Look: Kohl’s Fleet Street Wool-Blend Plaid CoatShop now: $147 with code FAMILY25 (Originally $196); kohls.com New York & Company Plaid Button-Front Trench CoatShop now: $150 (Originally $250); nyandcompany.com Levi's Ribcage Straight Ankle JeansShop now: $57 (Originally $80); amazon.com American Eagle Stretch '90s Straight JeanShop now: $20 (Originally $40); ae.com Timberland LTD Heritage Vibram Lux Waterproof BootsShop now: $100 (Originally $180); zappos.com Columbia Newton Ridge Plus Hiking ShoeShop now: $60—$$76 (Originally $100); amazon.com Amazon Essentials Crewneck T-ShirtShop now: $10 (Originally $15); amazon.com Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks This Lightweight Mask Visibly Brightened My Skin and Reduced Hormonal Blemishes Fleece-Lined Leggings Are the Cozy Winter Style Staple You Didn’t Know You Needed Jenna Ortega’s Makeup Artist Used a Laura Dern-Approved Mascara to Create Wednesday’s Sky-High Lashes