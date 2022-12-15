Lily Collins Is Emily Cooper IRL in a French Girl-Approved Matching Set and Ankle-Breaking Heels

The only thing missing is Champere.

Published on December 15, 2022

Lily Collins
Lily Collins. Photo:

Noam Galai/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Lily Collins is trés chic, and not just because she’s the face of Emily in Paris.  Premiering on December 21, Collins has been at work in New York City  promoting the third season of the romantic comedy — but her wardrobe has been working harder. 

Since she kickstarted the NYC press tour on December 8, Collins has shown us a total of nine head-turning ‘fits. From Fendi heels to structured coats, the actress is giving us a taste of Emily Cooper, the actress’ trend-forward role, off the screen. But just yesterday, she gave us her best look yet. Collins headed to The Drew Barrymore Show in a modern seafoam pantsuit. The coordinating set featured a longline tailored blazer with asymmetrical paneling, which the actress paired with a complimenting cutout corset top. To complete the matching ensemble, she layered it over a black turtleneck and high-rise trousers.

Achieving the ultimate fashion tour de force, Collins reached for a cloud-white Cartier shoulder bag featuring a chain link strap and rounded edges. She slipped into a pair of accompanying 6-inch Giuseppe Zanotti platform heels that resemble these buckled finds. Collins finished off the French girl-approved look with gold and silver bling and knotted earrings. 

 Make like the stylish powerhouse and shop Collins-inspired seafoam pant suits below.   

Get the Look: 

Akris Double-Breasted Linen-Blend Blazer

Shop now: $1,403 (Originally $3,490); saksfifthavenue.com

Akris Carl Linen and Wool Crepe Pants

Shop now: $519 (Originally $1,290); saksfifthavenue.com

New York and Company Caden Single-Breasted Blazer

Shop now: $90 (Originally $150); nyandcompany.com

New York and Company Caden Wide-Leg Pant 

Shop now: $60 (Originally $100); nyandcompany.com

Asos Bershka Oversized Blazer 

Shop now: $50; asos.com

Asos Bershka Wide-Leg Tailored Pants

Shop now: $30 (Originally $40); asos.com

