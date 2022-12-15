Fashion Look of the Day Lily Collins Is Emily Cooper IRL in a French Girl-Approved Matching Set and Ankle-Breaking Heels The only thing missing is Champere. By Ruby McAuliffe Ruby McAuliffe Ruby McAuliffe is an associate commerce fashion writer at InStyle and Shape. She covers shopping trends surrounding style, beauty, and celebrity. Before joining the InStyle and Shape teams, she was a commerce reporter at the New York Post. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on December 15, 2022 @ 03:00PM Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Lily Collins. Photo: Noam Galai/Getty Images for SiriusXM Lily Collins is trés chic, and not just because she’s the face of Emily in Paris. Premiering on December 21, Collins has been at work in New York City promoting the third season of the romantic comedy — but her wardrobe has been working harder. Since she kickstarted the NYC press tour on December 8, Collins has shown us a total of nine head-turning ‘fits. From Fendi heels to structured coats, the actress is giving us a taste of Emily Cooper, the actress’ trend-forward role, off the screen. But just yesterday, she gave us her best look yet. Collins headed to The Drew Barrymore Show in a modern seafoam pantsuit. The coordinating set featured a longline tailored blazer with asymmetrical paneling, which the actress paired with a complimenting cutout corset top. To complete the matching ensemble, she layered it over a black turtleneck and high-rise trousers. Achieving the ultimate fashion tour de force, Collins reached for a cloud-white Cartier shoulder bag featuring a chain link strap and rounded edges. She slipped into a pair of accompanying 6-inch Giuseppe Zanotti platform heels that resemble these buckled finds. Collins finished off the French girl-approved look with gold and silver bling and knotted earrings. Make like the stylish powerhouse and shop Collins-inspired seafoam pant suits below. Get the Look: Akris Double-Breasted Linen-Blend Blazer Shop now: $1,403 (Originally $3,490); saksfifthavenue.com Akris Carl Linen and Wool Crepe Pants Shop now: $519 (Originally $1,290); saksfifthavenue.com New York and Company Caden Single-Breasted Blazer Shop now: $90 (Originally $150); nyandcompany.com New York and Company Caden Wide-Leg Pant Shop now: $60 (Originally $100); nyandcompany.com Asos Bershka Oversized Blazer Shop now: $50; asos.com Asos Bershka Wide-Leg Tailored Pants Shop now: $30 (Originally $40); asos.com Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks Madewell Is Having a Blowout Pre-Holiday Sale, and This Is Everything a Former Employee Is Buying Kate Hudson Wore Winter’s Most Popular Coat With the Sexiest Shoe Trend of the Season I’m a Fashion Editor, and These are My Favorite J.Crew Pieces That’ll Arrive Before the Holidays